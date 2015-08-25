How to digitise your old movies

1. Hook up the player to your television set (well technically this isn't necessary, but it does make things easier!).

2. Place the VHS tape into the player and a blank DVD-R disc into the DVD tray.

3. Select a recording format in the player's options. Most combos have options with respect to the quality/recording length trade off (i.e. high quality/short record time or low quality/long record time). DVD-Rs are pretty cheap, so you should probably go with higher quality – especially since VHS recordings are 'noisy' and tend to require a lot of data to capture.

4. Press play on the VHS tape. When it starts, press the dubbing button on the remote. The recording will happen in real time, so you'll just have to let it play. If the DVD runs out of space, you may have to stop the VHS playback and insert another, then start dubbing again.

5. When it's done, you'll have to finalise the DVD. Don't just eject it. That usually requires going into the setup menu and finding the edit disc/finalise disc option. This will turn it into something that can be played in any DVD player. Then you can eject it.

6. If you'd like to copy the video to your PC for backup or editing in an app like VirtualDub, Windows DVD Maker or iMovie, you'll need to use a DVD ripper. We recommend Handbrake, a free app that can grab the movie off the disc and turn it into a common format like MP4.

Now we get to the 'dirty' part of this equation. All but the most expensive 'combo' players don't have great image-correction tools. They won't remove image distortion or chroma shifting.

Unless the quality of your VHS tapes is absolutely top notch, you're going to get at best a mediocre-looking recording on DVD. You might be able to rip them to PC and run some filters on them (see step 3 below), but nothing beats a good source.

If you want to make something that's a bit higher quality we'd recommend the following steps.