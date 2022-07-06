Garin vs Kyrgios live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

With a different sort of court matter now looming after this tournament, controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be looking to focus on sporting matters as he faces Cristian Garin in this highly-anticipated Wimbledon 2022 Men's quarter-final. Kyrgios' preparations for this clash have been thrown into disarray after the 27-year-old was charged with common assault by Australian police on Tuesday morning. Read on as we explain how to watch a Garin vs Kyrgios live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

It adds to an eventful 10 days for Kyrgios, following wins at Wimbledon over Paul Jubb, Filip Krajinovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas - the last of these a particularly fiery encounter that saw both players fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Kyrgios set up this quarter-final clash by beating American Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 in an epic fourth round clash. He now faces Chile's clay court specialist Cristian Garin who has confounded expectations on this, his unfavored surface.

The world No.43 had to battle hard in a five-set thriller against Alex de Minaur on Monday to make it to this tasty-looking last-eight encounter. Here's how to watch a Garin vs Kyrgios live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Garin vs Kyrgios: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Garin vs Kyrgios will follow the match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina on No.1 Court which is expected to start no earlier than 1pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Garin vs Kyrgios live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Garin vs Kyrgios.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Garin vs Kyrgios live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Garin vs Kyrgios

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Garin vs Kyrgios: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Garin vs Kyrgios will follow the match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina, which is expected to begin no earlier than 10pm AEST on Wednesday night. In other words, brace yourself for a late night. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Garin vs Kyrgios live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Garin vs Kyrgios: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Garin vs Kyrgios on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway after Ajla Tomljanovic vs Elena Rybakina, which is expected to begin no earlier than 8am ET / 5am PT on Wednesday morning. Garin vs Kyrgios is also set to be shown on one of ESPN's linear channels, with ESPN 3 looking the most likely at the time of writing. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Garin vs Kyrgios and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Garin vs Kyrgios set to begin after Ajla Tomljanovic vs Elena Rybakina, which is expected to start at around 8am ET / 5am PT on Wednesday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Garin vs Kyrgios live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Garin vs Kyrgios: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand