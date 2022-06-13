Armenia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations League online

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Scotland, but their trip to Yerevan to face Armenia offers a chance to stop the rot. The alternative hardly bears thinking about for Steve Clarke and his men, who haven't exactly done the Tartan Army proud of late. Read on to find out how to get an Armenia vs Scotland live stream and watch the Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.

A limp 3-1 defeat to Ukraine at the start of the month ended Scotland's World Cup hopes, but if fans thought that things couldn't get worse, how wrong they were. Losing 3-0 to crisis-stricken Ireland at the weekend was probably the lowest point of the Clarke era, and with their next fixture three months away, Scotland desperately need to give their fans a lift right now.

John McGinn's uncharacteristically wasteful finishing has made him an easy scapegoat, but woeful defensive organization has been a bigger problem. Opponents have been able to breach the Scotland rearguard with alarming regularity and ease, with poor Craig Gordon repeatedly left to fend for himself.

Armenia are at the bottom of the group by way of goal difference, but they're level on points with Scotland, and could catapult themselves up to second with a victory. Eduard Spertsyan's screamer ensured he'd take the plaudits from their 1-0 victory over Ireland at the start of the month, but Tigran Barseghyan was a constant menace throughout, and given half a yard, will be all to happy to take aim with that wicked left foot.

Armenia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK

(opens in new tab) Armenia vs Scotland kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Coverage starts at 4.30pm. Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Armenia vs Scotland: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Armenia vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Armenia vs Scotland on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Armenia vs Scotland: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which means it's the place to watch Armenia vs Scotland in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 2am AEST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

