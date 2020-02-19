Dyson Airwrap: the best Dyson Airwrap Styler sales and deals for February 2020

While Dyson is mostly known for its vacuums, the company has recently delved into the world of hair care. Dyson first released its revolutionary hair dryer in 2016 and, two years later, the Dyson Airwrap Styler was introduced.



The Dyson Airwrap is engineered for multiple hair types and can curl, wave, smooth, and dry with no extreme heat. The innovative hair styling device currently retails for $549.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK, which is more than your typical hair styler. To help you (and your wallet), we've listed the best Dyson Airwrap sales and deals so you can find the best online price.



The Dyson Airwrap Styler is powered by the V9 digital motor, which produces an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect. This attracts and wraps hair around the barrel for you, producing beautiful and effortless voluminous curls. The Airwrap also features intelligent heat control to help protect your hair from extreme heat damage by keeping the temperature below 302°F.



The award-winning Dyson Airwrap is available in three different sets, one for frizz-prone hair, one for fine hair, and the Airwrap complete, which includes the attachments for both kits. Each Airwrap styler also comes with a mini Dyson Supersonic dryer so you can achieve a salon-like blowout with just one device.

1. Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete

Best for multiple hair types and styles.

Dimensions: 10.7" x 1.61" x 1.89" | Weight: 1.5 lbs | Power: 1300 W | Attachments: 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel, 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, pre-styling dryer

Easy to use

Includes six different attachments

Dries and curls hair

Most expensive

The Dyson Airwrap Complete styler is engineered for multiple hair types and styles and includes six attachments to achieve curls, waves, and smooth, shiny hair. The different attachments include a 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel, a firm, smoothing and round volumizing brush, and a pre-styling dryer. The Airwrap barrels allow you to create different size curls and waves, and the three different brushes are engineered to help flat, fine, and frizz-prone hair.



The Airwrap Complete Styler retails for $549.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK and includes a storage case that protects and stores your Dyson Airwrap styler and its attachments.

2. Dyson Airwrap Styler Smooth+Control

Best for frizz-prone hair

Dimensions: 10.7" x 3.1" x 1.89" | Weight: 1.5 lbs | Power: 1300 W | Attachments: 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel, 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel, firm smoothing brush, pre-styling dryer

Includes four different attachments

Set loose or voluminous curls

Creates a straight style with less frizz

The Dyson Airwrap Styler Smooth+Control is designed for people that have coarse or frizz-prone hair. The Airwrap styler comes with four different attachments, which include the 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel, the firm smoothing brush, and the pre-styling dryer. The smoothing brush features firm bristles that are engineered to control frizz-prone hair to create a straighter style with less frizz and fewer flyaways.

Because the Dyson Airwrap Smooth+Control lacks the soft smoothing and round volumizing brush, the styler retails for less when compared to the Airwrap Complete and is priced at $499.99 in the US and £379 in the UK. This Airwrap styler also includes a convenient storage case.

3. Dyson Airwrap Styler Volume+Shape

Best for fine, flat hair

Dimensions: 10.7" x 1.61" x 1.89" | Weight: 1.5 lbs | Power: 1300 W | Attachments: 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, pre-styling dryer

Includes four different attachments

Creates volume and body

Ultra-fast drying

The Dyson Airwrap Styler Volume+Shape is designed to add volume and shape to fine, flat hair. The Airwrap Styler features four different attachments, which include a 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel, a soft smoothing, and a round volumizing brush. The Airwrap barrel produces voluminous curls or waves, and the soft smoothing and round volumizing brush let you achieve a sleek, straight style or round, bouncy curls.



The Dyson Airwrap Styler Volume+Shape does not include the 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel or the firm smoothing brush, so it retails for less when compared to the Airwrap Complete and is priced at $499.99 in the US and £379 in the UK. The Airwrap styler also includes a storage case and a pre-styling dryer.

If you're still undecided about the Dyson Airwrap we've answered some common questions below to help with your buying decision.

Is the Dyson Airwrap worth it?

We know the hefty price tag on the Dyson Airwrap can initially cause sticker shock, but there are several reasons for the steep price. The Dyson Styler is built like an appliance and uses an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect, where a high-velocity jet of air meets a curved surface and wraps itself around the curve. This produces effortlessly, beautiful curls without extreme heat damage. The Airwrap also is available in three different sets for different hair types and includes a hair dryer and convenient storage case.



If you already have damaged hair or want to save time on styling your hair, then the Dyson Airwrap is the perfect tool for you. The Airwrap styler will also outlast other curling irons so you won't have to keep repurchasing the same $70 curling iron every couple of years.

What does the Dyson Airwrap do?

The Dyson Airwrap is powered by the digital motor V9, which produces air pressure to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect to attract and wrap hair around the barrel for you. Because the Dyson Airwrap doesn't have to rely on heat alone, the styler avoids extreme temperatures to produce voluminous, effortless curls.

Can you use the Dyson Airwrap on wet hair?

One of the biggest perks of the Dyson Airwrap is that it can be used to help dry and style hair. While you shouldn't use the styler on entirely wet hair, you can rough dry your hair and style it damp so curls last longer.

