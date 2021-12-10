The best massage guns 2021: powerful and easy to use

A massage gun can be a brilliant tool for loosening stiff muscles and helping post-workout recovery, and we're here to help you choose the best one. Massage guns (or handheld percussive massagers) come in an array of size and power options, but they all work the same way: by providing rapid bursts of pressure that work deep into soft tissue to release tension and encourage better blood flow.

What makes them particularly convenient is that you can use them on yourself, though you'll need to make sure you know which areas to target and what you're aiming to achieve. All of the massage guns we've recommended come with guides to help you, and our top-rated gun, the PowerPlate Mini+, has a smartphone app with video tutorials.

Most importantly, to avoid injury, don't use a massage gun on a bony area or a joint, or on an injury like a sprain or broken skin. Hydragun (maker of runner-up in our roundup) also advises always keeping the massage gun moving rather than leaving it in one place, and not using it in one area for longer than a couple of minutes to avoid bruising. Finally, listen to your body – if the massage is painful, stop.

1. Power Plate Mini+ A great massage gun for your desk, the gym, and anywhere else Reasons to buy + Good range of intensity settings + Smart, compact design + Excellent smartphone app + Very quiet Reasons to avoid - A little warm while charging

The Power Plate Mini+ is our number one massage gun thanks to its sheer convenience. It's one of the smallest guns we've tested, but its highest power settings still deliver a powerful massage that'll really help loosen tense muscles.

Its small size is a real advantage; unlike some guns we've tested, the Power Plate Mini+ is small enough to keep in your desk drawer and use whenever you start to feel your shoulders stiffening at work. It's quiet too, so you won't disturb colleagues in the office or your family at home. It's easy to toss into your gym bag as well, so you don't have to wait until you're back home for a good massage that will help start post-workout recovery. The simple travel pouch will help keep it clean and dry en route, and with a runtime of up to five hours between charges, you can go weeks between charges.

Although it's not supplied with a huge range of attachments, there are large and small heads that work well for targeting different muscle groups, and Power Plate's smartphone app provides guidance so you don't have to flick through a paper manual or hunt for instructions online.

At $179.99 / £179.95 (about AU$250), it's also one of the most affordable massage guns we've tested, and although that's not pocket change, we feel it's a good investment for something so versatile.

Read our full Power Plate Mini+ review

2. Hydragun A powerful massage gun that packs a punch, but is super quiet Reasons to buy + Ergonomic design + Powerful but quiet + Lots of attachments included Reasons to avoid - Lowest setting quite aggressive - Relatively expensive

If you're looking for a massage gun that really packs a punch, the Hydragun could be the one for you. Even its lowest setting is pretty intense (if you want something more gentle, the lower settings of the Power Plate Mini+ will be more to your liking), but we found is excellent for giving a really deep massage on large muscle groups. If you find a particularly tough knot, the bullet attachment lets you really target that, too.

At $299 / AU$399 (about £220) bought direct from Hydragun it's one of the priciest massage guns we've tested, but it's well balanced in the hand, and the sheer power of its motor means it has to be solidly built. There's an 18-month warranty available in case you're worried about its longevity. There's also a built-in 'stall' button that pauses the motor if it detects that you're pressing too hard to help you avoid injuring yourself.

What impressed us most was that, even when used on its highest settings, the Hydragun is extremely quiet. We measured its noise output at 30dB, which is approximately the same as most electric toothbrushes.

Read our full Hydragun review

3. Shavron Vibration Massage Gun Seriously fast percussive massage for restoring sore muscles Reasons to buy + Excellent muscle guide + Comfortable ergonomic design + Fairly quiet in use Reasons to avoid - Attachments don't lock in place - Basic selection of heads

The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun is approximately the same price as the Hydragun, above, and is another excellent mid-range percussive massager. It's not as quiet, but it's lighter, making it more comfortable to hold for long sessions. A timer will cut the motor after 10 minutes to help ensure you don't keep going for longer than is recommended.

Its five power settings are simple to control, and range from a gentle massage to a vigorous pummelling that's suited to large, particularly tight muscles. It's seriously fast, delivering between 1,400 and 3,200 pulses per minute.

We found Shavron's muscle guide particularly useful, helping us identify which muscles we should be aiming for, and target them safely. However, because it's printed on paper rather than presented in an app (as with the Power Plate Mini+), it's a little fiddly to use with one hand while wielding the massage gun in the other.

It sometimes gets a substantial price cut at Amazon, so if it's above your budget at the moment, it's worth adding to to your wishlist and checking again at a later date.

Read our full Shavron Vibration Massage Gun review

4. HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun Powerful, assertive massage with an optional heated attachment Reasons to buy + Heated massage option + Great range of attachments + Powerful massage Reasons to avoid - Heavy to hold for long periods - Relatively expensive

As its name implies, this massage gun from HoMedics wouldn't be out of place in the hands of a physiotherapist. Of all the machines we've tested (including those that didn't make this roundup), it's the one that delivered the strongest, most assertive massage – and when you really need it, the optional heated attachment is bliss.

All of that comes at a price, and this is also the most expensive massage gun here at £299.99 (about $410 / AU$550) – though it's sometimes available at a slight discount when bought direct from HoMedics. At the time of writing this particular model is only sold in the UK, but the Therapist Select Hot & Cold Percussion Massager available in the US is similar.

You get an excellent choice of attachments (there are six to choose from), and each one fits in easily with a pushing/twisting action. They stay firmly in place, even on higher power settings, but are easily removed when you're done. The HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun has a runtime of around five hours, or three and a half if you're using the heated function.

It's definitely an investment, but if you really want to treat yourself, or have a partner who'll be using it as well, you may be able to justify spending the extra cash.

Read our full HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun review

5. Renpho R3 Mini Massage Gun A compact, convenient massage gun with super long battery life Reasons to buy + Compact, travel-friendly design + Robust build quality + Power efficient Reasons to avoid - Limited selection of heads

The Renpho R3 is a compact, budget-friendly massage gun that has an RRP of $139.99 / £119.99 (about AU$190), but can be found much more cheaply on Amazon, and at the time of writing is considerably cheaper than the Power Plate Mini+.

It doesn't look quite as slick as Power Plate's little massager, but is solidly built and delivers a real punch despite its small size, with a top speed of 3,200 pulses per minute (the same as the Shavron model). It also offers impressive battery life, providing up to six hours of action between charges. If you're looking for a massage gun that's always ready to go, it's definitely one to consider.

We found that the massage heads fitted securely in place, but the Renpho R3 also comes with two replacement seals in case those on the attachments fail with heavy use over a long time.

Read our full Renpho R3 Mini Massage Gun review