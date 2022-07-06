Three cheap Amazon Prime Day deals to start building muscle without a gym

If you’re interested in building muscle, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up some health and fitness kit on the cheap. With the deals bonanza close at hand, we’re already seeing excellent discounts on health and fitness kit.

Building muscle can be quite expensive, and will mean either investing in some exercise equipment or joining a gym. Then there’s the nutritional side: to build muscle effectively, you need to eat more. Finally, you’ll need an effective way to track your workouts and diet plan, along with reminders to move regularly and ensure you’re getting quality sleep. One of the best fitness trackers can do all of these.

Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering some good deals on fitness trackers, exercise gear and supplements. Here's our picks of the bunch.

Fitness tracker deal

Save almost 25% on one of the best basic fitness trackers you can get. You get access to Fitbit Premium, 24/7 heart rate tracking, excellent sleep tracking tools, workout reminders, and loads more.

Building muscle requires consistency, which is the most difficult part of any exercise regime. One of the best ways to stay motivated is to use a fitness tracker to monitor your progress and remind you to exercise regularly. The British Journal of Sports Medicine (opens in new tab) found that activity trackers and apps were effective in getting people to stick to a routine.

If you're on a budget, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a great cheap entry-level tracker to monitor your sleep and wellbeing.

However, we recommend going a little higher and getting the discounted Fitbit Inspire 2, a more stylish tracker that's one of the best Fitbit models you can get. The one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium gives you access to a comprehensive health and fitness ecosystem that allows you to record all your workout, sleep, and diet data.

Workout equipment deal

More versatile, cheaper, safer and more portable than weights, this is genuinely a home gym in your pocket. Hook them to a door, your ankles, or handles in order to execute literally hundreds of moves in the park, a hotel room, or in front of the TV.

With a little initial investment, you can give up the gym entirely, and you don’t need a lot of space to stack and store heavy weights: if you’re just getting started, we recommend a set of resistance bands.

These tubes will allow you to do almost any gym exercise you can think of, from bent-over-rows to bicep curls to squats under resistance. This discounted Whatafit resistance bands set (opens in new tab) allows you to clip the bands to handles, ankle straps or a door hook, to replicate resistance-based cable or weights exercises.

As you get stronger, you can increase the resistance by doubling up or even tripling up with multiple bands. They're a better buy than weights if you’re just starting to build muscle – and it won’t matter if you drop them on your toe.

Protein powder deal

Save on one of the best protein powders on the market. Although the deal saves you $15 off the asking price, you’re also getting better value than most by buying in bulk.

Eating more protein is the hardest – and often most surprisingly expensive part – of building muscle. It’s tough to increase your intake of high-quality protein at mealtimes because traditional sources of protein (meat, nuts etc.) can be quite expensive. If you’re eating family meals, it’s also difficult to cook separately, which is why many people turn to nutritional supplements such as protein powder.

One cost-effective solution is protein powders. Provided you’re not a vegetarian (and there are alternative vegetarian and vegan-friendly protein powders available), whey powder is the all-round muscle builder you’re looking for.

There are plenty of cheap protein powders out there, but you need to make sure you’re buying from a trusted brand. Optimum Gold Standard Nutrition is the, well, gold standard when it comes to protein powders.

This Amazon deal allows you to get five pounds of the stuff (74 servings, over two months' supply) in Double Rich Chocolate flavor. For content, 24 servings usually come out around $35, so you're saving yourself a packet here.

Why get these deals?

Better sleep, activity tracking and workout reminders come from your new tracker. Resistance bands allow you to train your body in a more versatile way, and you can recover and fuel your workouts with a protein shake after you’re finished. This one-two-three combo will kick-start your muscle-building journey: by the time that protein powder tub is empty, you’ll be in the shape of your life.