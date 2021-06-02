Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Singapore: the top tech deals to expect on June 21

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost upon us, with the online retail giant set to slash prices on a wide variety of products this month. We now have official confirmation that the next Amazon Prime Day will be happening kicking off on June 21 and will end at midnight on June 23.

Some deals will last the entire two days, while others (known as Lightning Deals) will be gone within the hour of posting. With that in mind, we'll be keeping you updated with the best Amazon Prime Day sales as they happen so that you don't miss out.

How to shop during Prime Day 2021 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up in the lead up to Prime Day 2021 and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Sign up for Amazon Prime now

So, if you're keen for an awesome bargain, keep your eyes peeled and on this page , because we'll be updating it frequently with the best discounts we can find, as soon as we find them!

All you'll need to take advantage of this year's sales event is an Amazon Prime membership, which you can try for free for 30 days.

Amazon Prime Day: last year's best deals

Last year, the world's largest retailer played host to a huge number of massive discounts on a large variety of items! As we do every year, we spotlighted the best tech deals available during the Amazon Prime Day sales to make it easier for you to save big!

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has yet to officially kick off, so it's a little early to post deals right now. That said, you can get a pretty decent idea of the kinds of discounts you'll be able to get during the 48-hour sales event by checking out last year's expired deals below.

[EXPIRED] All-new Kindle Oasis | SG$387.55 SG$266.50 (save SG$121.05) Amazon's all-new Kindle Oasis, which boasts the latest e-ink technology is now waterproof, was discounted to SG$266.50 last Amazon Prime Day. That means Prime members got a massive SG$121.05 discount on the usual price!

[EXPIRED] DJI Osmo Action Camera 4K HDR | S G$519 SG$273.34 (save SG$245.66) A fantastic action camera that offers 4K/60fps at 100Mbps video recording, along with HDR capture and advanced image stabilisation, the DJI Osmo Action Camera 4K HDR is the perfect witness for your next adventure! During last year's sales, Amazon Prime members were able to nab this camera for only SG$273.34 – which was a massive saving of SG$245.66 at the time.

[EXPIRED] Oculus Rift S | SG$588 SG$415 (save SG$173) In 2020, Amazon Singapore offered an impressive 29% off this VR headset for PC, albeit with an additional SG$60 for delivery from Amazon US. For those wanting to take a deep dive into VR gaming, this was a great opportunity to snag the Oculus Rift S at a terrific price.

[EXPIRED] Razer Kiyo streaming web cam | SG$169.90 SG$119.12 (save SG$50.78) Offering both 1080p at 30FPS and 720p at 60FPS, Razer's Kiyo webcam is a great option for budding streamers and people who've moved to working from home for the foreseeable future. Boasts Autofocus functionality and an adjustable ring light. Retailed for SG$169.90 at the time, and was discounted to only SG$119.12 for last year's Amazon Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

It all began in the US back in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th birthday. Prime Day then offered more deals than Black Friday and, since then, has become Amazon’s mid-year sale event when the company thanks its Prime members by offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.

Another reason why Amazon hosts Prime Day each year is so it can shift staggering amounts of stock while giving eager shoppers a reason to spend their money.

While it began as a one-day sale, by 2018 it was extended to 36 hours and, in 2019 it was 48, even in Singapore.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – several brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day as they know thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online marketplace, looking for anything from groceries to electronics and clothes.

To participate in the Prime Day shopping spree though you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already signed up, then you can do so now and you’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial before you need to start paying the monthly fee.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What does Amazon Prime offer Singapore shoppers?

Singapore has one of the cheapest Prime memberships in the world. After the 30-day free trial, you’ll be paying just SG$2.99 a month and this gets you a few perks, the biggest being free and fast delivery on products labelled ‘Prime eligible’.

When we say “fast”, we do mean “fast”. If you’ve spent SG$60 or more, you can have your Prime eligible shopping delivered to you in two hours! If, however, you haven’t spent that much, you’re still entitled to free delivery for any Prime eligible purchase (no minimum spend), but they will arrive in a day or two.

If you happen to shop for items being imported from other markets, then you’re eligible for free expedited international shipping for purchases of SG$60 and more.

Prime members also get exclusive early access to deals on Amazon and, more importantly, get to shop during Prime Day.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery (although that’s currently being slowed down to make space for the essential items people are ordering), signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, namely Prime Video and Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch). Unfortunately, that’s all the privileges Singapore Prime members are eligible for – other regions, in comparison, get free access to more Amazon services with their Prime subscriptions but they also pay way more for the privilege.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Singapore?

Official word has arrived, and we now know that Amazon Prime Day will occur over 48 hours on June 21 and June 22.

As always, we'll be on hand to trawl through every single offer on Amazon's Prime Day list and handpick all the best tech deals for you. We'll list them right here, so you can bookmark this page and come to it as soon as the sale begins.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What to expect from Prime Day 2021

With Amazon constantly adding to its catalogue of products, it’s not easy to predict what kind of deals to expect. However, we can make educated guesses based on what happened last year. And we think gamers are going to be in for a treat.

Not only will we be able to find big discounts on the Nintendo Switch, we’re expecting Amazon to discount the smaller Switch Lite as well.

We don’t think Amazon will stop at just Switch consoles, either. Last year, PC components saw a whopping 40% off a wide selection, including cooling fans, motherboards and memory cards from the likes of Corsair and Asus.

Given the worldwide chip shortage, we wouldn't expect many graphics cards to get the discount treatment this year. That said, other PC and gaming accessories will likely be available for less – for example, a HyperX gaming mouse and headset saw a pretty steep 54% price drop during Prime Day 2019, while routers from DLink, Asus and Netgear saw discounts of up to 36%.

If you’re looking for backup devices to save your files, then portable storage from Sandisk, Seagate and Western Digital will also likely be on offer, and hopefully with similar discounts of up to 43%.

Anyone looking for audio gear should also be excited as last year saw selected speakers and headphones from well-known brands like Jabra, JBL, Sennheiser, Klipsch, B&O, 1MORE and Plantronics available for less than half price, and we’re expecting the same again this year. Soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Sony were marked down by up to 55% last year, and we see no reason why Amazon can’t repeat that feat again.

Also keep an eye out for fitness wearables (the Fitbit Blaze got a massive 60% off last year) and vacuum cleaners, including robot vacuums from iRobot and Ecovacs Robotics.

How to shop during Prime Day 2021

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon, and you’ll find it right here on this very page.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that. You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2021 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.