Walmart's Presidents' Day sale starts now: here are 21 deals I'm buying on appliances, TVs, vacuums and more
The long weekend is almost here, and to celebrate, Walmart has launched its official Presidents' Day sale. The retailer has hundreds of deals on tech devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, mattresses, clothing, and more.
• Shop Walmart's full Presidents' Day sale
To help you find all the top offers, I've curated a list of the 19 best Walmart Presidents' Day deals. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I regulalry cover Walmart events and I've covered Presidents' Day sales for seven years now. I've carefully gone through today's sale and hand-picked best-selling products from popular brands like Apple, Bissell, Keurig, LG and Ninja.
A few of my favorite deals that offer outstanding value include Apple's MacBook Air M1 laptop on sale for $629, this top-rated Bissell Powerforce vacuum on sale for only $59 and Samsung's 65-inch 4K Crystal smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $398.
Below, you'll find a list of the most popular sale categories from Walamrt's Presidents' Day sale, followed by more of the top deals. Keep in mind that today's offers are apart of Walmart's official Presidents' Day sale, which means you won't find better deals on Presidents' Day itself.
The 21 best Walmart Presidents' Day deals
This towel warmer is on my winter wish list and Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has this top-rated model from SLF on sale for an incredible price of $59. It features a 20L capacity and an adjustable heating timer with three options, so you can have warm towels at your ready.
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $49. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
You can get the best-selling 7-quart Crock-Pot on sale for $49.96. This Crock-Pot is incredibly easy to use - and clean, thanks to its Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid, including a travel-proof locking feature that prevents leaks and spills.
Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Bissell carpet cleaners are always best-sellers at holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
A Bissell vacuum for just $59? Yes, please! Bissell's PowerForce Helix upright vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes scatter-free technology, so there's less scatter on your floors when cleaning up messes.
This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $106.99 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale.
Spring is just around the corner (I promise!) and to get a head start Walmart is discounting this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower to $296. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 - $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629 - $20 cheaper than last week's price. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
TVs are always a popular category during Presidents' Day, and Walmart has this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
If you're looking for a premium display in today's Presidents' Day sale, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,099. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
You can also visit our Presidents' Day TV sales guide and our Presidents' Day laptop sales roundup.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
