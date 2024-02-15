Walmart's massive Presidents' Day sale is live - here are 18 deals worthy of your time

Walmart just launched its official Presidents' Day sale and dare I say it might be the best sale we've spotted this week. The retailer has record-low prices on a wide range of products, including TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, Apple devices, mattresses and more. I've gone through the sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals that are worthy of your time.



• Shop Walmart's full Presidents' Day sale



I'm so impressed with Walmart's Presidents' Day sale because not only are there best-ever offers on several best-selling products, but also rare price cuts from brands like Apple and Dyson that you won't find at other online retailers.

Some stand-out offers include this two-quart slow cooker on sale for an unbelievable price of just $9.98, the highly-rated Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum marked down to $195, and the hard-to-find Apple Watch 8 on sale for $329.



See more of the best deals from Walmart's Presidents' Day sale below, and keep in mind that today's offers include incredible prices that we don't expect will drop any further on Presidents' Day proper (Monday, February 19). If you're looking to shop for more bargains around the web, you can visit our main Presidents' Day sales guide.

Walmart Presidents' Day sale - the 19 best deals

Mainstays 2qt Slow Cooker: $9.98 at Walmart

This might be the best deal from Walmart's Presidents' Day sale - a slow cooker for just $10! The 2-quart slow cooker from Mainstays features a compact and stylish design and the removable stoneware crock makes it easy to clean.

Gourmia 8qt air fryer: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

A healthy $40 discount makes this spacious Gourmia air fryer a great buy in today's Presidents' Day sales at Walmart. At 8qt, this one has a decent capacity for the price, and it also features a handy see-through window so you can check on your food while it is in use. This particular machine also features 12 handy presets for everything from baking to bacon.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials: was $99.99 now $79 at Walmart

This coffee machine can brew a large carafe using ground beans or single cups using K-Cup coffee pods. It's a best-of-both-worlds coffee maker, and Walmart has the Keurig on sale for $79 - the best deal you can find right now.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's President's Day sale has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $89 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find right now and just $10, shy of the record-low price from Black Friday. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum: was $189 now $119 at Walmart

Getting a powerful vacuum from a well-respected brand doesn't mean you have to shell out for a pricey Dyson; this Shark Navigator is a great option. While this is a corded model, the Shark Navigator works on both carpet and hard floors equally well thanks to its lift-away technology (which enables you to detach the pod so you can clean anywhere). Not only is this a great value vacuum, but today's price at Walmart is $10 cheaper than over Black Friday.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $195 at Walmart

The Omni-Glide is Dyson's cheapest cordless vacuum, and it's down to an unbelievable price of just $195 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The Dyson Omni-Glide features a compact design, weighs just 5 lbs, and can be transformed into a handheld with just one click.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for just $299.99. The Dyson V8 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89.99 at Walmart

Grab a new pair of AirPods this Presidents' Day for just $89.99, thanks to this deal from Walmart on the AirPods 2. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Walmart

If you want noise cancellation with your AirPods, Walmart also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $329 at Walmart

Although a newer version is now available, the Apple Watch 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy for iPhone users, thanks to its impressive display and useful safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Finding a brand new one is rare these days and Walmart appears to be clearing stock with this significant discount. Snap it up while you can.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 at Walmart

Discounts on the Xbox Series X are rare, but Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has the console on sale for $449. While we've seen the Xbox drop to $349.99 during holiday sales like Black Friday, today's price is the best deal you can find right now. Price check: Best Buy - $499.99

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

Walmart's cheapest Presidents' Day deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $368 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $348. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $558 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $558 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

