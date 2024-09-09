Today only, you can save up to $1,500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - here's how

Samsung's annual Discover Samsung Fall Sale is live with drastic price cuts on even its latest devices. Each deal features an exclusive "Deal of the Day," which offers you a delectable deal with the caveat of timeliness. Just today, you can save over $1,500 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.



• Shop Samsung's full Discover Fall Sale

Most of that price cut comes from the trade-in program, which currently can give you credit up to $1,200. That, plus discounts that come from select colors and double storage deals, push the overall savings over $1,500. However, Samsung is currently offering $450 off even without trading in an existing smartphone or tablet. So, at the very least, you will save $450 no matter what if you buy today.

Today's best Samsung deal

Samsung: save up to $1,500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might just be Samsung's best foldable yet. Its bigger, brighter screen and wide-cover display stand out amongst its competition. It's also a powerhouse of a phone with an eight-core CPU and camera capable of recording in UHD 8K at 30 fps. You can save up to $1,200 with Samsung's highest trade-in rate today, plus additional discounts from select colors and storage deals. Storage is between 256 GB and 1 TB, with select colors offering double the storage for less.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest Samsung smartphone that folds vertically rather than horizontally like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is more similar to old-school flip phones. TechRadar called it Samsung's "best foldable yet", highlighting its bigger, brighter screen and wide cover display in its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. It also comes with a powerful camera with the ability to record up in UHD 8K at 30fps. As a plus, it also provides more AI support than past Galaxy smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is just one of Samsung's many smartphones. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might better appeal to buyers looking for pocket-sized phones. Also compare Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to look into another powerful Samsung smartphone.