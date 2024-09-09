Today only, you can save up to $1,500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - here's how
Samsung's deal of the day
Samsung's annual Discover Samsung Fall Sale is live with drastic price cuts on even its latest devices. Each deal features an exclusive "Deal of the Day," which offers you a delectable deal with the caveat of timeliness. Just today, you can save over $1,500 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.
• Shop Samsung's full Discover Fall Sale
Most of that price cut comes from the trade-in program, which currently can give you credit up to $1,200. That, plus discounts that come from select colors and double storage deals, push the overall savings over $1,500. However, Samsung is currently offering $450 off even without trading in an existing smartphone or tablet. So, at the very least, you will save $450 no matter what if you buy today.
Today's best Samsung deal
Samsung: save up to $1,500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might just be Samsung's best foldable yet. Its bigger, brighter screen and wide-cover display stand out amongst its competition. It's also a powerhouse of a phone with an eight-core CPU and camera capable of recording in UHD 8K at 30 fps. You can save up to $1,200 with Samsung's highest trade-in rate today, plus additional discounts from select colors and storage deals. Storage is between 256 GB and 1 TB, with select colors offering double the storage for less.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest Samsung smartphone that folds vertically rather than horizontally like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is more similar to old-school flip phones. TechRadar called it Samsung's "best foldable yet", highlighting its bigger, brighter screen and wide cover display in its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. It also comes with a powerful camera with the ability to record up in UHD 8K at 30fps. As a plus, it also provides more AI support than past Galaxy smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is just one of Samsung's many smartphones. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might better appeal to buyers looking for pocket-sized phones. Also compare Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to look into another powerful Samsung smartphone.
