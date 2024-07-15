Tired of spending on Starbucks? Save up to 61% on some of the best coffee makers this Prime Day

Coffee machines are very popular when it comes to Amazon Prime Day, and there are plenty of offers out there that will get you your caffeine fix at a discounted price.

Some of the best coffee makers can be quite pricey, but that's what Prime Day is for. And out of all of the coffee machines on offer this year, these deals are the ones that stand out the most. Not only are they trusted brands we'd had the pleasure of testing and reviewing, but a good few are currently at record-low prices - so now's the perfect time for an upgrade.

In this year's sales event, you can also get your hands on bundle offers, meaning you can pick up a great coffee machine with a bonus milk frother or, in Nespresso's case, new mugs to serve your fresh brew. That combined with record-low prices means everyone's a winner.

Today's best coffee machine US deals

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: was $749.95 now $549.95 at Amazon

We gave the Breville Barista Express 4.5 stars in our review, making it one of our highest rated coffee machines. While it's still an investment appliance even at its lowest price, we loved how its easy-to-use functions and were pleased with its rich espresso results. Steaming milk can take some time to master, but Breville's steaming wand takes the thinking out of steaming milk to the correct temperature.

Moccamaster KGBV Select: was $349 now $251 at Amazon

Gorgeously designed and capable of making delicious brews using just two buttons, the Moccamaster KGBV Select has been our favorite drip coffee maker for two years, now. It takes just six minutes of your time for a full carafe of piping hot joe, and with this deal for 30% off it's an absolute steal worth investing in.

De'Longhi Magnifica Start Espresso & Coffee Machine: was $649.95 now $499.95 at Amazon

A 23% price cut can go a long way if it takes a product down to a record-low price, and it's the case for the Magnifica Start coffee machine. Its three recipes mean you can enjoy coffee shop quality beverages from your own home at the touch of a button, making it a great option for a coffee maker is convenience is your top priority.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $895.95 now $549.95 at Amazon

In our 4 star review, we praised the Magnifica Evo for its easy-to-use control panel and brewing options. Although it can be slow when brewing espresso, it creates a smooth crema and it's milk frother is swift when steaming milk. The fact it can brew two coffees at once sold us, so if you're after a coffee machine that can make double the beverages at once, then this is a contender.

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

$0.99 off lowest price: This bundle deal is one to go for if you don't want to splash on a coffee machine and separate milk frother. The bonus with this Keurig coffee maker is that it can make both hot and cold brews in three different cup sizes, ideal for when you a hot cup of coffee in the winter, and a refreshing iced latte in the summer.

Today's best coffee machine UK deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Barista Bundle: was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

There's a reason we awarded the Vertuo Pop 5 stars, and that's down to it being a fantastic option for coffee machine beginners. The milk frother is usually sold separately, but for Prime Day 2024 you can snag one in a bundle at its lowest price yet. We don't know how long it'll be before another offer like this pops up again, so the bonus milk frother itself is a reason to head straight for this deal.

De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Perfetto coffee machine: was £969.99 now £598.30 at Amazon

Another one of our highly-rated coffee machines is available at a record-low price this Amazon Prime Day. What sets this machine apart from others is its personalization settings, allowing you to save your settings so you don't have to enter your drinks manually each time. It can take some time to come around with its functions, but it has a simple interface and accompanying app for extra assistance.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was £199.99 now £78.06 at Amazon

For our best budget coffee maker, this is a deal not to be missed. The Vertuo Plus is another great entry-level option for coffee beginners, and doesn't require much knowledge to run. One downside is the added expense of the coffee pods, but this deal includes a welcome set of 12 pods to get you started. If you think far in advance when it comes to reordering your pods, it can save you much more.

