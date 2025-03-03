The Currys Epic Deals spring sale is live – I've picked the 16 best deals on TVs, headphones, laptops, vacuums, and more

Now spring has sprung and payday is only just behind us, Currys has launched its latest Epic Deals sale with another chance to score savings of up to 30% off loads of top tech. There are thousands of offers to look through, but I've done some searching and picked out 16 of the very best tech deals worth spending your money on.

• Browse all of today's deals at Currys

Offers that have stood out to me include the excellent and highly-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for £180 (was £279.99), this swish and stylish Samsung Galaxy Book4 for £399 (was £499) and the LG C4 55-inch OLED TV for £1,199 (was £1,499) – a return to the record-low price for what we think is currently the best TV in the world.

I've dropped even more of my top picks from the Currys sale below and will continue scouring through it over the coming days for any more hidden gems, so do check back for regular updates. There's no end date confirmed for the sale but offers should remain available until at least the end of the week, so you have a little time to shop.

The 16 best offers in the Currys Epic Deals sale

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £180 at Currys The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £90 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £319 now £189 at Currys If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a while now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £499 now £399 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB It's an older model now but this Samsung Galaxy Book4 is great value for money following a £100 discount at Currys. You can find similar entry-level laptops for less, but the Book4 boasts a slicker and slimmer design that's not found on the cheaper models. You also get decent performance for the price that's best suited to light use and everyday tasks such as web browsing, word processing, sending emails, making video calls, streaming media and other admin tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £479 now £339 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows 11 choice. Sure, it's not a world-beater but you get 8GB of RAM, a 512GB hard drive and an Intel i3 processor which are enough to cover the basics. Generally speaking, these specs won't carry you far, but they'll work if you're simply going to use your laptop for writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Shark IZ202UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £249.99 now £179.99 at Currys I've been harping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this capable and affordable model from the manufacturer for under £200. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design, it has impressive suction and comes with several handy accessories.

Dyson V8: was £329.99 now £229 at Currys Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £609 at Currys The LG B4 may be the entry-level OLED in LG's TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. This deal takes the smallest size down to a record low of just over £600, making it easily the cheapest way to get a quality OLED TV.

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,999 now £1,399 at Currys Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge £600 price cut in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £319 at Currys If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.

JVC CR230 32-inch Fire TV: was £159.99 now £129 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Fire TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

Huawei Watch Fit Special Edition: was £69.99 now £59.99 at Currys This slimline fitness tracker from Huawei is a couple of years old now but the value for money is undeniable now it's down to a super-cheap price. If you just need a basic device to track workouts, daily steps, sleep, and other health metrics (and receive phone notifications) then this is up to the job. It also boasts an excellent 6 - 9 days of battery life depending on use so you don't need to worry about recharging it all the time.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £249 at Currys The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price that's even cheaper than the deal I saw on Black Friday. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Lenovo Tab M10: was £179.99 now £99 at Currys Here's a super-cheap Lenovo tablet deal at Currys. It's getting older now and the spec is lightweight but if you just need an affordable device for everyday jobs, watching videos and light use this will be up to the task with its 10.1-inch display and excellent 10-hour battery life.