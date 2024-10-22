Samsung launches massive sale ahead of Black Friday: shop today's 15 best deals

It's not even Black Friday yet, but the official Samsung Store is already offering some of the lowest prices all year across its superb range of TVs, phones, headphones, and tablets as part of an anniversary 'Samsung Week' sale.

While we've seen most of these prices before, namely over the retailer's anti-Amazon Prime Day sale just a few weeks ago, nearly all of them are a return to the record low. In short, if you're looking to bag a deal well ahead of the Black Friday deals event next month, then it's worth checking out what Samsung has on offer today.

Highlights today include the stunning Samsung S90C (our top-rated TV of 2024) on sale for a record-low of just $1,299 for the 65-inch model, your chance to get the Galaxy Watch 7 for just $50 with an eligible trade-in, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as little as $750 without even having to trade. Also included are discounts of up to $1,500 on bespoke large appliances, which is a common feature of Samsung's seasonal sales.

Overall, these are great options that feel like Black Friday deals in all but name. Plenty more promotions at the retailer over the next month or so will join them, but it's well worth considering picking up something now to beat out the inevitable rush this November.

Today's best Samsung deals - Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $749.99, or as little as $249.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's current deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great option if you're looking for a foldable device on a budget. First up, Samsung is offering exceptional discounts of up to $350 depending on which color you go for, yielding a discount that brings the device to within $50 of its lowest-ever upfront price. If that doesn't float your boat, then you can instead trade-in for a discount of up to $650, which can result in a device costing just $250 new. Not bad considering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was only released earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512 GB): was $2,019 now $1,349.99, or up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The biggest savings you'll find on any phone right now at Samsung is on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. Alongside the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off, Samsung is also currently offering some exceptional non-trade-in discounts for those looking to simply buy a device upfront. Right now, it's possible to get a 512GB device for a record-low price of just $1,349.99 without even having to trade-in an old device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $300 off upfront at Samsung

These aren't the best deals we've ever seen on the latest Galaxy S24 series at the Samsung Store but they're still pretty damn good versus the competition today. You can choose between either getting an upfront discount of up to $300 off or a trade-in rebate of up to $750 – which will easily yield the cheapest price currently for an unlocked device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: up to $400 off with a trade-in, plus 50% off Galaxy Buds FE Samsung

Looking for a really great value device? This week's deals at Samsung include a decent trade-in rebate on the brand-new Galaxy S24 FE as well as the option to bundle in a pair of earbuds for just $50. With a full $400 rebate, it's possible to get this device for just $249 – which isn't bad considering it features the same powerful chipset as the standard Galaxy S24 model.

Today's best Samsung deals - TVs

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking. Sizes up to 85-inch: $1,599.99

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $1.099.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £999 now $799 at Samsung

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Note, the 50-inch variant of this model has been $100 cheaper before but most of the price cuts on the larger sizes are matches for the record-low. Sizes up to to 85-inch: $2,399.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1.499 now $999 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just $1,199 thanks to the latest sale. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $999.99 to 98-inch: $9,999

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,599 now $1,299 at Samsung

Record-low price: The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV of last year and it's still an amazing buy. We gave it a full five stars in our Samsung S90C review praising its stunningly bright, contrast-rich pictures. You also get extensive gaming features, a super slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer and an awesome bargain at this price with up to $2,800 off in today's Samsung sale. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,299.99 to 83-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $1,199 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $999.99 to 83-inch: $3,999.99

Samsung QN800D 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: was $3,499 now $2,899.99 at Samsung

Some people may say 8K TVs are overkill but we think the Samsung QN800D is an outstanding display. Our Samsung QN800D review awarded this TV four and a half stars out of five, claiming that its stunning picture quality, effective 8K upscaling, and sleek, slim build 'mostly' justify its high price tag. Almost unbelievably, this is Samsung's entry-level Neo-QLED 8K display, but it's still one that offers 165Hz refresh rate at 4K, 65Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor under the hood. Sizes from 65-inch: $2,899.99 to 85-inch: $4,299.99

Today's best Samsung deals on other categories

Major appliances: save up to $1,500 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Samsung 'Fall savings' sale is live with big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,500 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $99.99 at Samsung

Up to $350 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. Today's deal at Samsung will get you either up to $350 off with an eligible trade or an excellent upfront discount of up to $140 without.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $49.99 after a trade-in

With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $225 when you trade in your current device alongside a small (but great) $25 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was $249.98 now from $149.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

You can benefit from up to $100 in trade-in credit when you purchase Samsung's latest earbuds directly from the manufacturer. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $149.99. You get the full amount by handing over any previous Buds Pro model, and still a healthy $75 for the majority of other much old Samsung earbuds.

