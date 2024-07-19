Prime Day is over, but no one told Amazon: shop 27 offers that are too good to pass up

While this year's Amazon Prime Day sale is technically over, the retailer seems to have forgotten to end some really good deals. In fact, Amazon's best-selling Prime Day deals are still on sale for their Prime Day price, meaning if you missed out on Amazon's 48-hour sales extravaganza, you can still snag a fantastic bargain.



I've listed the 27 best extended Prime Day deals below, which include best-rated TVs, popular kitchen appliances, AirPods, robot vacuums, streaming devices, and more. While Amazon typically has left-over Prime Day deals after the sale has ended, the prices and products are never that great.



This year, though, Amazon not only has some of its best-selling and highly rated products still on sale but also offers the same record-low prices we saw during Prime Day. A few of the best deals include the AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99, a $900 discount on LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV, and Bissell's popular Little Green portable carpet cleaner for $81.67.



Keep in mind that, like Amazon Prime Day, most of today's extended deals still require a Prime membership. We don't expect these prices will stick around for the weekend, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Amazon Prime Day extended: the 27 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now on sale for $21.99 - only $4 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

You can still get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $49.99. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Oral-B iO3: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup, and it's $45 off at Amazon's post-Prime Day sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon still has the earbuds down to a record-low of $79.95. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $168, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $81.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are still super popular, and this top-rated Little Green model is on sale for $81.99, a new record low for this particular model. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, car interiors, and more.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a return to the record-low price of one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was $229 now $98.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling 23andMe DNA test for a record-low price of $98.99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine: was $199.95 now $129 at Amazon

You can grab Nespreso's Vertuo Pop coffee machine for its cheapest price yet, thanks to Amazon's post-Prime Day sale. The easy-to-use single-serve coffee machine features five serving sizes and a mess-free pod design. It makes smooth, crema-topped coffee in minutes with a touch of a button.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The latest set of Apple deals at Amazon has the AirPods 3 discounted to $119.99 – that's the cheapest price ever. These premium earbuds offer long battery life and convenient wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). These are excellent everyday buds for iPhone users with good audio performance, easy connectivity, and a slick design, according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest activity tracker and Amazon's is slashing the price down to $129.95 – the best deal you can find. The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score.

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The Ninja DZ201 is down to a temptingly low price right now. It boasts an 8qt capacity, dual cooking zones, and six preset functions to make preparing several meals a breeze. Today's deal is the same price we saw during Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's post-Prime Day sale has the earbuds for their lowest-ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.95 at Amazon

This saving makes the newest over-ears from Beats 50% off compared to their launch price. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch Series 9 is down to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $279.99, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Vacuum and Mop: was $499.99 now $289 at Amazon

A great option for hard floors, the Tineco Floor One S5 mops and vacuums simultaneously and features smart technology for detecting dirt and adjusting settings for optimal cleaning. Today's deal at Amazon brings the price down to a record low.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low post-Prime Day. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colors. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It's a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $368 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's post-Prime Day deal is just $20 more than the record-low.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon

This is a great price for these excellent headphones – we've seen them fall to this price a few times, but very rarely less, and not for a while (not since 2022, in fact), so we're not sure if they'll fall below it again. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $799.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a massive 50% discount on the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a new record low of $399.99. The robot vacuum provides powerful suction to clean floors and automatically empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with enclosed bags.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Nugget Ice Maker: was $679 now $478 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated GE Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker on sale for $487 post-Prime Day, which is $30 more than the record-low price. Designed to sit on your countertop, GE's Opal nice maker makes the crunchable, chewable ice that you enjoy at your favorite restaurants.

Hisense 65-Inch U6HF Series ULED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, and this limited-time deal cuts $300 off the 65-inch version. That's a great price for a TV this size with not just ULED technology but a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $569 at Amazon

The TCL 75-inch QLED 4K TV is more than just a large TV with a QLED panel. Of course, those richer colors are great to see, but the TV also has a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight, so you get a brighter image. There’s also Motion Rate 240, which helps maintain exceptional motion clarity. A dedicated game mode provides a 120Hz variable refresh rate, meaning a silky smooth experience even if the action is fast-moving. Overall, it's an impressive TV for the price.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's post-Prime Day deal brings this 75-inch model down to $699.99 – that's the lowest price we've seen for the big-screen TV.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV is still on sale for an incredible price of $1,796.99. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

