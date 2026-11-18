We've been tracking Black Friday prices all month — these are the 75+ best deals on phones, laptops, TVs, appliances and more
Black Friday is almost here, and retailers across Australia are offering discounts on Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Bose, SharkNinja and more
While my team and I have been tracking and finding some excellent Black Friday deals in Australia since the start of November, the fact remains the major shopping weekend doesn't officially kick off until next Friday, November 27, which is closely followed by Cyber Monday, November 30.
Will we see more deals and discounts during this four-day sale period? We sure hope so, but having covered Black Friday sales for the last nine years, I've found that this is not always the case. Only a handful of brands and retailers will change their offers for Cyber Weekend, so if you're holding out, you may miss out on a good deal. What's the worst that could happen? You can always return your purchase and pick it up elsewhere during the weekend.
Given the sensational deals we've already seen – take the record-low prices on the Sony WH-1000XM6, ereaders, cameras, routers, vacuums and air fryers – there's really no need to wait for the official sale weekend. I'll continue tracking these low prices though, so you get the latest updates as soon as my team and I can get them to you.
From the best ereaders to the best TVs, from the best mirrorless cameras to the best smartphones in Australia, the best cordless stick vacuums or the best laptops, and everything else in between — if the tech is worth buying at a certain price, you'll find it here.
Black Friday 2026 in Australia: Top retailers
- Amazon: record-low prices on some tech items
- Bluetti: score 7% off siteiwide with our exclusive FUTURE7 code
- Breville: up to AU$1,000 off + an additional 10% sitewide with our exclusive code
- De'Longhi: up to 30% off coffee machines and accessories
- Dyson: up to AU$600 off selected vacuums, hair tools and purifiers
- HP: get 5% off all purchases with our exclusive FUTURE5 code
- KitchenAid: up to 35% off coffee machines, stand mixers and more
- Lenovo: score an additional 5% off with code EXTRAFIVE
- Myer: big savings on a wide range of home & kitchen appliances
- SharkNinja: daily deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums & fans until November 30
- Optus: steep discounts on phones, NBN, SIM plans and more
- Samsung: save on TVs, phones, tablets, appliances and more
- Sonos: discounts expected on multi-room audio and home theatre
- The Good Guys: save on large and small appliances ,TVs, and more
- Vodafone: over AU$1,000 off Samsung, Apple, Google and more
Editor's picks: today's top deals
This is just AU$1 more than the lowest price I have seen for the Ugreen Mini 30W charger, and it's a great buy. The charger is extremely compact, which makes it an ideal choice to leave in a bag as a backup option. It can fast charge most phones and with 20V output, even top up a laptop if needed.
We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar, but it’s hard to ignore the 100K customer reviews on Amazon. While often discounted to this price, if you’re after dependable Bluetooth buds on a budget, these are a great option.
Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.
While they don't include ANC, these affordable Sony headphones are still a solid buy, plus this is the best price we have seen on Amazon so far. In our Sony WH-CH530 review we said that "they supply great sound for the price, with beautiful warm bass, clean mids, and expressive treble."
This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.
If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.
This discount matches the Blink Video Doorbell System’s last all-time low price during the last Prime Day sale in July. It’s worth noting, though, that many of the features are locked behind the AU$4.95/m Blink Basic or AU$15/m Blink Plus subscription plans, so those costs should be considered if you want video storage, person detection and more. Amazon is also offering a bundle with two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras for AU$54.98 or 71% off, perfect for a good starter home security system.
Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips.
This is just the previous Fire TV Stick 4K rebranded to a new name. So if you already have the original, there's no need to upgrade, but for a first-time customer, you get Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast processor so you can get to your favourite streaming content that much quicker. All Fire TV Sticks now get you access to XBox Game Pass, so you don't need a console to play if you already have a subscription.
If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.
If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but it was bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.
The Lavazza Jolie machines are excellent and affordable alternatives to Nespresso. This Evo model just has a single button for extracting coffee (compared to the Jolie Plus that has programmable buttons), making it oh so simple to use.
This food processor's biggest drawcard is its small footprint (30cm tall and 16cm wide), making it great for those with smaller kitchens, but it also has a powerful 650W motor to help blitz foods to slice, grate, chop and knead in seconds. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MultiPro Go, and you can read the full review here.
With the Australian summer right around the corner, now's a good time to consider how you're going to keep your home cool. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.
Headphones & Audio
These affordable earbuds with ANC are brimming with features, including a range of ANC modes, EQ presets and other audio adjustments. They sound good (but you'll want to tweak it from the default) and they'll last up to 7.5 hours with ANC on before they need a recharge. Check out our Earfun Air Pro 4 review for more info and take advantage of this offer.
The JBL Grip plugs the gap between the smaller Clip and formidable Flip. It's a compact speaker that delivers a big sound, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear.
If you're looking for a great set of noise-cancelling over-ears but don't want to pay a lot of cash, this deal on the excellent WH-CH730N headphones is worth a look. As we said in our WH-CH730N review, they offer great value-for-money option with an excellent set of features, solid sound quality, and a nifty, foldable design,
Offering “incredible sound” according to our review, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and they give up to 7 hours of music. While they have been slightly cheaper, this is the not far off the best price we have seen since lately.
These Bose over ears are always popular during major sales events. Here you're getting top-notch ANC, a comfortable fit, a lively, engaging sound and a soft carry case (hence the 'SC').
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars in our review as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile.
We've not reviewed this set of Beats earbuds just yet, but we've been impressed with the brand's previous efforts, including the previous Beats Fit Pro. This newer model has a more secure fit, perfect for workout sessions, a smaller case and full IPX4 water and sweat resistance. They don't get the heart-rate sensor as found in the Powerbeats Pro unfortunately, but otherwise this is a cracking set of in-ear headphones.
Dropping to the the lowest price we've seen, this is a fine chance to snap up Apple's flagship earbuds. The ANC is best-in-class, and the sound and fit have been improved over the Pro 2. Check out our review for the full story.
Now down to AU$797 in all colours, there's never been a better time to secure Apple's ridiculously good noise cancelling over ears. While the design hasn't changed much, the internals have been upgraded to deliver even better ANC performance, Lossless audio over USB-C and a wealth of useful features made possible by the new H2 chip.
Sony's flagship headphones have finally received a discount worth shouting about, with up to 40% off depending on colour. Arguably one of the best headphones available today, there's no doubting performance here, with beautifully balanced sound and great ANC.
Coffee machines
The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Black Friday, although not quite as good as the AU$359 we saw during Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
If you've already got a decent coffee maker but one without a grinder, just add this Breville machine to get fresh ground coffee. It has over 60 settings for precise control over your beans, meaning you should be able to extract the most delicious shot from the grind catering to your taste.
A welcome saving on Breville's answer to the SodaStream. Not only can you use the InFizz Fusion to carbonate water, but you can fizz any liquid you can think of — other than hot beverages of course. This nifty machine is sure to be a hit during at-home cocktail nights.
Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica S has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew two cups simultaneously with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too, so it’s a good all-in-one solution.
The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. To get the deal price here, first grab yourself a 10% Breville coupon code.
With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing, only the Charcoal model gets the full discount.
If you’re after a coffee that makes itself, then it’s hard to go past the Breville Creatista Plus. A great compact pod machine that uses the Original Nespresso pods, and one that can also do milk frothing without requiring a whole other appliance.
We've only reviewed the more expensive Touch model, but if you take your coffee seriously – and want a barista-level cup of joe easily, this is the deal for you. Offering automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and milk texturing, this machine lets you go from beans to latte in seconds.
Vacuum cleaners
This is a fantastic discount on Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum to date, and what I like even more about it is the quick-release floorhead so you don't have to keep bending to take off or clip it back in again. For your money, you're getting 315AW of suction and a very powerful motor, a new compression dust cup that can hold up to 30 days of compacted dirt, the new anti-tangle FluffyCones floorhead with dust-illuminating light and long runtime too. If you want the latest from the popular brand, this one is it.
Now down by a huge AU$660, Dyson's Detect Submarine houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 60 minutes. It can handle all floor types, including wet and dry messes.
If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson's LED tech to reveal dust on hardwood floors. It also comes with the standard motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery life of 60 minutes, this will give your floors a decent clean.
Dyson's featherweight wet floor cleaner has more effective scrubbing, a higher capacity, a removable water tank and a decent battery life that'll last throughout an entire clean. It's a notable upgrade from its predecessor, so if you're in the market for a floorwasher, this is one to consider.
This Shark cordless vac is on the more simple side of things, but it gets the job done with powerful, dynamic suction, that adjusts depending on the floor type you're cleaning.
In our Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni review, in which it scored an impressive 4.5-star score, we called it a "chatty all-in-one robot vacuum that cleans better than most others". Its biggest drawback is its regular price, but this deal takes care of that — letting you enjoy its strong suction, efficient edge cleaning, effective mopping and smart navigation.
A huge discount on what is a relatively new flagship model from Ecovacs. We haven't tested this version out yet, but if it works as well as the previous X8 Pro Omni did, then I think this is a good premium robovac to consider without the hefty price tag.
Kitchen Aplliances
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Even better, the current deal price is near to the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts — ice creams, gelatos, smoothies — but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price.
Not a big discount and even I balk at recommending a toaster that costs more then AU$50, but I have the Black Truffle model of this 2-slice toaster and trust me when I say it's one of the best toasters I've used. Sure, it's overkill for the average person but if you can get the perfect toast every morning (or arvo or evening), I think it's worth considering.
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't too big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
This Ninja kitchen appliance combines a grill and an air fryer in one machine. We liked it so much that we gave it 4.5 stars in our Ninja Smart XL Grille and Air Fryer review. The latest model comes with the same presets as the DG551, but boasts a sleeker, more slimline design. Customer reviews on the listing praise its impressive features, meat-turning reminders and that it's easy to clean.
This Shark fan has twisting ends that allow it to shoot air out in any direction. The blades can be positioned horizontally or vertically too, and while the ends need manual intervention, all other controls can be adjusted via a remote control.
TV
The LG C6 continues to set the bar for what can be achieved in a 'mid-range' OLED TV, and I now consider it the best TV for most people. It serves up sumptuous colours and incredible brightness, and it offers every gaming feature you could ever want. Make sure to hit the Price Beat button for the full saving.
As you can read in our LG StanByMe 2 review, after living with this quirky TV for a few weeks, I found it to be a genuinely useful addition to my home. It can attach to a rollable stand, can be used in a tabletop stand mode, or hung on a wall. It's touchscreen-enabled too, making it great for interactive games. At full price I think it's tough to recommend, but this saving, made possible thanks to Price Beat, helps that somewhat. Make sure to enter code SAVENOW at checkout for the full saving.
It might feature a controversial design in the form of a silver rear panel that can't be removed (but is designed with wall-mounting in mind) but the Samsung S95H is one of the best screens we've ever tested. It pairs a "bright, colourful, contrast-rich picture" with a full suite of gaming features, and it really does demand to be seen. Make sure to hit the Price Beat button for the full saving.
Our reviewer claimed this be "one of the best-value TVs on the market" in our TCL C7L review. It serves up an impressive picture, and is particularly useful as a gaming TV. Throw in excellent colour reproduction by way of the company's new Super Quantum Dot tech, and you have yourself a tempting proposition.
A decent price drop on Sony's mid-range Bravia 5 mini-LED TV. We recently published our review, and found it delivered a superb performance, especially given its price. Expect deep blacks, great contrast and minimal blooming.
We haven’t reviewed this Bose soundbar, but if it’s anything like the brand’s other models, we’re confident it will do a mighty fine job of boosting the sound from your TV, ideal when watching movies. If you want to add even more low-end grunt, it works with the company’s Bass Modules (sold separately). A Dialogue mode helps to boost vocals, and if you fancy a dance around your bedroom or living room, Bluetooth is onboard for you to stream your favourite tunes.
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a simply superb soundbar, especially at this price. It delivers a convincing Dolby Atmos soundtrack and it sounds great with music (as you'd expect, being Sonos).
A stonking saving on this uber-powerful JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar. Plus, it has the added benefit of removable side speakers that convert into rear speakers for a full surround effect. They can also be used independently as Bluetooth speakers.
Smart home
Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.
The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound. Now at its lowest-ever price.
Launched in October, the latest Echo home display devices have gotten a much-needed glow-up Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio. The key difference between the two? The Echo Show 8 has a smaller 8.7-inch display.
With all the same great features as the new Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.
PC & Gaming
A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.
This handheld gaming PC has been cheaper before, dropping to the AU$899 mark but, then again, nothing really comes cheap these days. Importantly, though, this is a great performer, with a vivid 8-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's also rather nice looking and comfortable in the hand.
Phones, tablets & wearables
The Galaxy Tab A11+ picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily to up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like browsing, watching videos and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering.
The Google Pixel 11 Pro was just released in August 2026, but it's already getting more than AU$500 off the sticker price for Black Friday, although this is hardly a surprise given how frequently Google runs discounts on its Pixel handsets in recent years. It saw a price hike over last year's Pixel 10 Pro, but its storage options now start at 256GB, and it has a brighter display, a new glass camera housing and a faster Tensor G6 processor.
The Pixel 11 Pro above is great, but having used the base Pixel 11 myself, I'd argue it's the smarter buy for most people, especially at this sub-AU$1,000 price. It features the same Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 7 years of software support, and it also has three camera lenses like the Pro (although lower-spec ones).
As far as mid-range/budget Android smartphones go, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel 10a, especially with Android 17 set to get a full release next month (or you can access the Android 17 beta now if you're feeling adventurous). While I've criticised the phone for being too similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, it's still a really good budget Android phone, and this discount makes it even more of a bargain.
With more storage than the standard Paperwhite, a brighter screen and wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is arguably better value than the base model above if you think you'll make full use of the storage and its wireless charging capabilities. If not, you're better off going with the standard Paperwhite, although its meagre discount is rather disappointing.
The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.
Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches and brainstorm like a pro. I love its 10.2-inch glare-free screen with an ambient light sensor, and it's battery life is excellent too. It's now the previous-gen model, but arguably better value than the 2025 3rd-gen release.
Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment that drops the price of each individual tracker to a mere AU$17.25 apiece.
The Vivoactive 5 contains a lot of the premium Garmin features found in its more expensive offerings, while also priced closer to conventional smartwatches. These features include on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.
We called this the best smart ring for battery life (rated up to 12 days + a further 150 days with the charging case) while also being a more affordable option than Oura and Samsung at full price. The Gen 2 added a sleep apnoea tracker to make up for the price hike over its predecessor. Again, be sure to source the sizing kit first as not all smart rings are made the same.
Cameras
Sitting in a sweet spot between Fujifilm’s compact models and the pricier enthusiast models like the X-S20 or X-T5, the X-T30 uses the familiar 26.1MP X-Trans sensor and Fujifilm’s latest processing engine, so you still get that lovely Fuji colour, quick autofocus, and plenty of film simulations without paying flagship prices.
This camera has gone viral in other countries, so much so that's it's hard to find stock. In Australia, however, there's plenty, and it offers fabulous value, especially since this is single-lens kit that's cheaper than the RRP of the body alone. It's one of the tiniest cameras available today and still comes packed with features for entry-level hybrid shooters. So go on, you won't regret it.
Beauty & grooming
If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.
Offering one of the most fuss-free shaves, the Philips OneBlade 360 is a nigh-on essential tool for any man's grooming routine. The cutting blade itself can move in any direction, ensuring constant, comfortable contact with your face to remove your beard entirely, while an included guard comb allows you to trim your facial fuzz to a desired length.
The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is a solid choice if you want one device for general trimming and getting a closer shave. It includes interchangeable SkinSafe trimmer and foil heads, a built-in LED light and a waterproof design for wet or dry use, while USB-C charging and the included travel case make it easier to take on the road.
We're huge fans of the Shark CryoGlow here at TechRadar. The brand's advanced face mask combines LED facial care with a clever InstaChill cooling system to help reduce under-eye puffiness. During testing, we found this unique model to be very comfortable and capable of surprisingly good results. While a little pricey, the CyroGlow could be worth it if you're already spending a lot of cash on your skincare routine.
Our Black Friday deals coverage is live!
We've been tracking Black Friday deals since the start of November, but now our live coverage has been set free, this has become the only page you need to bookmark to ensure you don't miss the biggest and best deals this holiday shopped period.
Black Friday sales in Australia technically don't kick off until next Friday, November 27, but with the Amazon Black Friday sale already live, many other Australian retailers are following suit and releasing their deals to the public.
That's great news for us and you, because it gives us all plenty of time to shop. You'll already find a solid selection of our favourite offers on this page, but as I mentioned, make sure to check back regularly, because the TechRadar team and I will be keeping it updated over the next couple of weeks.
Happy shopping!!
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