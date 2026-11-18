While my team and I have been tracking and finding some excellent Black Friday deals in Australia since the start of November, the fact remains the major shopping weekend doesn't officially kick off until next Friday, November 27, which is closely followed by Cyber Monday, November 30.

Will we see more deals and discounts during this four-day sale period? We sure hope so, but having covered Black Friday sales for the last nine years, I've found that this is not always the case. Only a handful of brands and retailers will change their offers for Cyber Weekend, so if you're holding out, you may miss out on a good deal. What's the worst that could happen? You can always return your purchase and pick it up elsewhere during the weekend.

Given the sensational deals we've already seen – take the record-low prices on the Sony WH-1000XM6, ereaders, cameras, routers, vacuums and air fryers – there's really no need to wait for the official sale weekend. I'll continue tracking these low prices though, so you get the latest updates as soon as my team and I can get them to you.

From the best ereaders to the best TVs, from the best mirrorless cameras to the best smartphones in Australia, the best cordless stick vacuums or the best laptops, and everything else in between — if the tech is worth buying at a certain price, you'll find it here.

Black Friday 2026 in Australia: Top retailers

Editor's picks: today's top deals

Save 29% (AU$8.04) Ugreen Mini 30W USB-C charger: was AU$27.99 now AU$19.95 at Amazon This is just AU$1 more than the lowest price I have seen for the Ugreen Mini 30W charger, and it's a great buy. The charger is extremely compact, which makes it an ideal choice to leave in a bag as a backup option. It can fast charge most phones and with 20V output, even top up a laptop if needed.

Save 54% (AU$32.49) Soundcore by Anker P20i earbuds: was AU$59.99 now AU$27.50 at Amazon We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar, but it’s hard to ignore the 100K customer reviews on Amazon. While often discounted to this price, if you’re after dependable Bluetooth buds on a budget, these are a great option.

Save 53% (AU$52.96) Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was AU$99.95 now AU$46.99 at Amazon Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.

Save 32% (AU$31.95) Sony WH-CH530: was AU$99.95 now AU$68 at Amazon While they don't include ANC, these affordable Sony headphones are still a solid buy, plus this is the best price we have seen on Amazon so far. In our Sony WH-CH530 review we said that "they supply great sound for the price, with beautiful warm bass, clean mids, and expressive treble."

Save 62% (AU$141) Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was AU$229 now AU$88 at Amazon This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.

Save 53% (AU$95.41) Philips 2000 Series: was AU$179 now AU$83.59 at Amazon If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.

Save 60% (AU$65) Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was AU$109 now AU$44 at Amazon Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips.

Save 61% (AU$85) Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was AU$139 now AU$54 at Amazon This is just the previous Fire TV Stick 4K rebranded to a new name. So if you already have the original, there's no need to upgrade, but for a first-time customer, you get Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast processor so you can get to your favourite streaming content that much quicker. All Fire TV Sticks now get you access to XBox Game Pass, so you don't need a console to play if you already have a subscription.

Save 64% (AU$102.10) Oral-B iO 2: was AU$159.99 now AU$57.89 at Amazon If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.

Save 62% (AU$110.99) Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU$179.99 now AU$69 at Amazon If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but it was bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.

Save 50% (AU$65) Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Evo: was AU$129 now AU$64 at Amazon The Lavazza Jolie machines are excellent and affordable alternatives to Nespresso. This Evo model just has a single button for extracting coffee (compared to the Jolie Plus that has programmable buttons), making it oh so simple to use.

Save 47% (AU$85) Vornado Air Circulator 460: was AU$179 now AU$94 at Amazon With the Australian summer right around the corner, now's a good time to consider how you're going to keep your home cool. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.

Headphones & Audio

Save 27% (AU$35.13) JBL Grip: was AU$129.95 now AU$94.82 at Amazon The JBL Grip plugs the gap between the smaller Clip and formidable Flip. It's a compact speaker that delivers a big sound, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear.

Save 35% (AU$81) Sony WH-CH730N headphones: was AU$229 now AU$148 at Amazon If you're looking for a great set of noise-cancelling over-ears but don't want to pay a lot of cash, this deal on the excellent WH-CH730N headphones is worth a look. As we said in our WH-CH730N review, they offer great value-for-money option with an excellent set of features, solid sound quality, and a nifty, foldable design,

Save 50% (AU$225.95) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$224 at Amazon Offering “incredible sound” according to our review, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and they give up to 7 hours of music. While they have been slightly cheaper, this is the not far off the best price we have seen since lately.

Save 24% (AU$80) Beats Powerbeats Fit: was AU$329 now AU$249 at Amazon We've not reviewed this set of Beats earbuds just yet, but we've been impressed with the brand's previous efforts, including the previous Beats Fit Pro. This newer model has a more secure fit, perfect for workout sessions, a smaller case and full IPX4 water and sweat resistance. They don't get the heart-rate sensor as found in the Powerbeats Pro unfortunately, but otherwise this is a cracking set of in-ear headphones.

Save 20% (AU$202) Apple AirPods Max 2 : was AU$999 now AU$797 at Amazon Now down to AU$797 in all colours, there's never been a better time to secure Apple's ridiculously good noise cancelling over ears. While the design hasn't changed much, the internals have been upgraded to deliver even better ANC performance, Lossless audio over USB-C and a wealth of useful features made possible by the new H2 chip.

Save 40% (AU$277.05) Sony WH-1000XM6 : was AU$697 now AU$419.95 at Amazon Sony's flagship headphones have finally received a discount worth shouting about, with up to 40% off depending on colour. Arguably one of the best headphones available today, there's no doubting performance here, with beautifully balanced sound and great ANC.

Coffee machines

Save 35% (AU$211) Philips Baristina: was AU$599 now AU$388 at Amazon The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Black Friday, although not quite as good as the AU$359 we saw during Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.

Save 37% (AU$112) De'Longhi Dedica Arte: was AU$299 now AU$187 at Amazon This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.

Save 32% (AU$93) Breville Dose Control Pro Coffee Grinder: was AU$289 now AU$196 at Amazon If you've already got a decent coffee maker but one without a grinder, just add this Breville machine to get fresh ground coffee. It has over 60 settings for precise control over your beans, meaning you should be able to extract the most delicious shot from the grind catering to your taste.

Save 33% (AU$100) Breville The InFizz Fusion: was AU$299 now AU$199 at Amazon A welcome saving on Breville's answer to the SodaStream. Not only can you use the InFizz Fusion to carbonate water, but you can fizz any liquid you can think of — other than hot beverages of course. This nifty machine is sure to be a hit during at-home cocktail nights.

Save 32% (AU$224) De'Longhi Magnifica S: was AU$699 now AU$475 at Amazon Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica S has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew two cups simultaneously with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too, so it’s a good all-in-one solution.

Save 38% (AU$279.90) Breville Bambino Plus: was AU$729 now AU$449.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. To get the deal price here, first grab yourself a 10% Breville coupon code.

Save 42% (AU$424) Breville Barista Express: was AU$999 now AU$575 at Amazon With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing, only the Charcoal model gets the full discount.

Save 37% (AU$350) Nespresso Breville Creatista Plus: was AU$949 now AU$599 at Amazon If you’re after a coffee that makes itself, then it’s hard to go past the Breville Creatista Plus. A great compact pod machine that uses the Original Nespresso pods, and one that can also do milk frothing without requiring a whole other appliance.

Save 44% (AU$1,512) Breville The Oracle (Black Truffle): was AU$3,399 now AU$1,887 at Amazon We've only reviewed the more expensive Touch model, but if you take your coffee seriously – and want a barista-level cup of joe easily, this is the deal for you. Offering automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and milk texturing, this machine lets you go from beans to latte in seconds.

Vacuum cleaners

Save 41% (AU$549.02) Dyson V16 Piston Animal: was AU$1,349 now AU$799.98 at Amazon This is a fantastic discount on Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum to date, and what I like even more about it is the quick-release floorhead so you don't have to keep bending to take off or clip it back in again. For your money, you're getting 315AW of suction and a very powerful motor, a new compression dust cup that can hold up to 30 days of compacted dirt, the new anti-tangle FluffyCones floorhead with dust-illuminating light and long runtime too. If you want the latest from the popular brand, this one is it.

Save 43% (AU$660) Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$889 at Amazon Now down by a huge AU$660, Dyson's Detect Submarine houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 60 minutes. It can handle all floor types, including wet and dry messes.

Save 39% (AU$511) Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum + Dok: was AU$1,299 now AU$788 at Dyson Australia If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson's LED tech to reveal dust on hardwood floors. It also comes with the standard motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery life of 60 minutes, this will give your floors a decent clean.

Save 31% (AU$170) Dyson Pencilwash (copper): was AU$549 now AU$379 at Dyson Australia Dyson's featherweight wet floor cleaner has more effective scrubbing, a higher capacity, a removable water tank and a decent battery life that'll last throughout an entire clean. It's a notable upgrade from its predecessor, so if you're in the market for a floorwasher, this is one to consider.

Save 72% (AU$1,950) Ecovacs Deebot X11 Pro Omni: was AU$2,699 now AU$749 at Amazon A huge discount on what is a relatively new flagship model from Ecovacs. We haven't tested this version out yet, but if it works as well as the previous X8 Pro Omni did, then I think this is a good premium robovac to consider without the hefty price tag.

Kitchen Aplliances

Save 63% (AU$380.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$219 at Amazon The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Even better, the current deal price is near to the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.

Save 43% (AU$130.05) Ninja Crispi: was AU$299.99 now AU$169.94 at Amazon This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.

Save 49% (AU$220.99) Ninja Creami Deluxe: was AU$449.99 now AU$229 at Amazon It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts — ice creams, gelatos, smoothies — but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price.

Save 29% (AU$120) Breville Eye Q (2-slice): was AU$419 now AU$299 at Amazon Not a big discount and even I balk at recommending a toaster that costs more then AU$50, but I have the Black Truffle model of this 2-slice toaster and trust me when I say it's one of the best toasters I've used. Sure, it's overkill for the average person but if you can get the perfect toast every morning (or arvo or evening), I think it's worth considering.

Save 66% (AU$329.94) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL: was AU$499.99 now AU$170.05 at Amazon Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't too big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.

Save 39% (AU$200.99) Shark TurboBlade: was AU$519.99 now AU$319 at Amazon This Shark fan has twisting ends that allow it to shoot air out in any direction. The blades can be positioned horizontally or vertically too, and while the ends need manual intervention, all other controls can be adjusted via a remote control.

TV

Save 28% (AU$619) LG StanByMe 2: was AU$2,199 now AU$1,580 at Appliance Central As you can read in our LG StanByMe 2 review, after living with this quirky TV for a few weeks, I found it to be a genuinely useful addition to my home. It can attach to a rollable stand, can be used in a tabletop stand mode, or hung on a wall. It's touchscreen-enabled too, making it great for interactive games. At full price I think it's tough to recommend, but this saving, made possible thanks to Price Beat, helps that somewhat. Make sure to enter code SAVENOW at checkout for the full saving.

Save 35% (AU$1,864) Samsung S95H (65-inch): was AU$5,295 now AU$3,431 at The Good Guys It might feature a controversial design in the form of a silver rear panel that can't be removed (but is designed with wall-mounting in mind) but the Samsung S95H is one of the best screens we've ever tested. It pairs a "bright, colourful, contrast-rich picture" with a full suite of gaming features, and it really does demand to be seen. Make sure to hit the Price Beat button for the full saving.

Save 34% (AU$140.95) Bose TV Speaker: was AU$419.95 now AU$279 at Amazon We haven’t reviewed this Bose soundbar, but if it’s anything like the brand’s other models, we’re confident it will do a mighty fine job of boosting the sound from your TV, ideal when watching movies. If you want to add even more low-end grunt, it works with the company’s Bass Modules (sold separately). A Dialogue mode helps to boost vocals, and if you fancy a dance around your bedroom or living room, Bluetooth is onboard for you to stream your favourite tunes.

Save 35% (AU$801.95) JBL Bar 1300MK2: was AU$2,299.95 now AU$1,498 at Amazon A stonking saving on this uber-powerful JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar. Plus, it has the added benefit of removable side speakers that convert into rear speakers for a full surround effect. They can also be used independently as Bluetooth speakers.

Smart home

Save 62% (AU$80) Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was AU$129 now AU$49 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.

Save 52% (AU$120) Amazon Echo Dot Max: was AU$229 now AU$109 at Amazon The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound. Now at its lowest-ever price.

Save 45% (AU$180) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2025): was AU$399 now AU$219 at Amazon Launched in October, the latest Echo home display devices have gotten a much-needed glow-up Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio. The key difference between the two? The Echo Show 8 has a smaller 8.7-inch display.

Save 48% (AU$240) Amazon Echo Show 11 (2025): was AU$499 now AU$259 at Amazon With all the same great features as the new Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.

PC & Gaming

Save 45% (AU$81) Lenovo L24-4E 23.8-inch monitor: was AU$179 now AU$98 at Amazon A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.

Save 21% (AU$255.05) Lenovo Legion Go S : was AU$1,199 now AU$943.95 at Amazon This handheld gaming PC has been cheaper before, dropping to the AU$899 mark but, then again, nothing really comes cheap these days. Importantly, though, this is a great performer, with a vivid 8-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's also rather nice looking and comfortable in the hand.

Phones, tablets & wearables

Save 30% (AU$120) Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ (128GB, Wi-Fi): was AU$399 now AU$279 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A11+ picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily to up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like browsing, watching videos and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering.

Save 27% (AU$502) Google Pixel 11 Pro (256GB): was AU$1,849 now AU$1,347 at JB Hi-Fi The Google Pixel 11 Pro was just released in August 2026, but it's already getting more than AU$500 off the sticker price for Black Friday, although this is hardly a surprise given how frequently Google runs discounts on its Pixel handsets in recent years. It saw a price hike over last year's Pixel 10 Pro, but its storage options now start at 256GB, and it has a brighter display, a new glass camera housing and a faster Tensor G6 processor.

Save 30% (AU$152) Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was AU$499 now AU$347 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.

Save 35% (AU$230) Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024; 16GB): was AU$649 now AU$419 at Amazon Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches and brainstorm like a pro. I love its 10.2-inch glare-free screen with an ambient light sensor, and it's battery life is excellent too. It's now the previous-gen model, but arguably better value than the 2025 3rd-gen release.

Save 56% (AU$94.90) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack): was AU$169 now AU$74.10 at Amazon Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment that drops the price of each individual tracker to a mere AU$17.25 apiece.

Save 51% (AU$252) Garmin Vivoactive 5: was AU$499 now AU$247 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 contains a lot of the premium Garmin features found in its more expensive offerings, while also priced closer to conventional smartwatches. These features include on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.

Cameras

Save 30% (AU$577) Fujifilm X-T30 III w/ 13-33mm Lens: was AU$1,949 now AU$1,372 at Amazon Sitting in a sweet spot between Fujifilm’s compact models and the pricier enthusiast models like the X-S20 or X-T5, the X-T30 uses the familiar 26.1MP X-Trans sensor and Fujifilm’s latest processing engine, so you still get that lovely Fuji colour, quick autofocus, and plenty of film simulations without paying flagship prices.

Save 24% (AU$402) Fujifilm X-M5 + XC 15-45mm lens: was AU$1,649 now AU$1,247 at Amazon This camera has gone viral in other countries, so much so that's it's hard to find stock. In Australia, however, there's plenty, and it offers fabulous value, especially since this is single-lens kit that's cheaper than the RRP of the body alone. It's one of the tiniest cameras available today and still comes packed with features for entry-level hybrid shooters. So go on, you won't regret it.

Beauty & grooming

Save 60% (AU$371) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (2-pack): was AU$619 now AU$248 at Amazon If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.

Save 51% (AU$50.95) Philips OneBlade 360: was AU$99.95 now AU$49 at Amazon Offering one of the most fuss-free shaves, the Philips OneBlade 360 is a nigh-on essential tool for any man's grooming routine. The cutting blade itself can move in any direction, ensuring constant, comfortable contact with your face to remove your beard entirely, while an included guard comb allows you to trim your facial fuzz to a desired length.

Save 30% (AU$51) Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra: was AU$169.99 now AU$118.99 at Amazon The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is a solid choice if you want one device for general trimming and getting a closer shave. It includes interchangeable SkinSafe trimmer and foil heads, a built-in LED light and a waterproof design for wet or dry use, while USB-C charging and the included travel case make it easier to take on the road.

Save 29% (AU$200.99) Shark CryoGlow Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask: was AU$699.99 now AU$499 at Amazon We're huge fans of the Shark CryoGlow here at TechRadar. The brand's advanced face mask combines LED facial care with a clever InstaChill cooling system to help reduce under-eye puffiness. During testing, we found this unique model to be very comfortable and capable of surprisingly good results. While a little pricey, the CyroGlow could be worth it if you're already spending a lot of cash on your skincare routine.



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