Last chance! Don't miss the 34 best deals in the January sales before they're gone

Several retailers are offering exceptional January sales this week, although take note - Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and many others are likely to start winding their sales down from this week onwards.

That means it's go-time if you're looking to snag a bargain in the New Year to help hit those fitness goals or just to simply treat yourself.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the 34 best deals in the January sales just down below on everything from air fryers to Fitbits. A few of my favourites include the outstanding Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for a record-low price of £208 (was £379) at Amazon, the LG B4 OLED TV for £699 (was £899), and the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum for £199 (was £349) at Currys.

Most of the deals featured on my list are record-low prices or a match for the previous record. Generally speaking, these are all Black Friday-level deals, so they're an easy recommendation if you've got some post-Christmas pocket money to spend in the new year.

34 best deals in the January sales today

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £379 now £208 at Amazon Looking for a pair of decent headphones in the new year? Today's your lucky day since the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 have just hit a new record-low price in the UK thanks to an upfront discount and handy coupon at Amazon. With a slick new understated design, peerless noise cancellation performance, and superb sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an easy recommendation at this incredible price.

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99 now £60 at Argos Throw out that crusty old kettle and get great results every time with this Ninja Black Perfect Temperature Kettle. Featuring rapid boil and six different settings, this appliance is a must-have if you're serious about getting the perfect brew every time.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £168 at Amazon The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools, sleep tracking and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Plus, battery life is six or more days, it's water-resistant up to 50m and you get six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box. Amazon's current deal is definitely one to get on as it brings the wearable we awarded three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review back to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £429.99 now £199.99 at Currys The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.

Sony WH-CH520: was £39.99 now £31.99 at Currys Even when they're at their standard price of £40, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. Now, with a little under £10 off in the January sales, they are unbeatable value for money. These cans supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

Apple iPhone 13: was £499 now £449 at Currys Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £449 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at Argos Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Plus, you can also claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.

Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner: was £379.99 now £279.99 at Currys Here's a solid £100 saving on the powerful and nimble Dyson Ball Animal Corded Vacuum that also comes with a bundle of attachments and accessories. The unique engineering means it can keep both hard floors and carpets clean, while the ball design makes it easy to navigate around the house. When we tested a previous version for our Dyson Cinetic Big Ball review we came away super-impressed with the suction power and ease of use.

Murdle Volume 1 Puzzle Book: was £14.99 now £8 at Amazon I'm sneaking this one into my tech roundup as it's an excellent late gift idea for the puzzle fan in your life. Much like the Wordles, Heardles and Connections of the world, you can expect dozens of bite-sized puzzles in this collection. Each one asks you to solve silly and increasingly elaborate crimes by using the clues to eliminate suspects, weapons and locations in a strange but compelling mix of Cluedo and Sudoku.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62.10 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.

Sony WH-1000MX4 headphones with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited: was £279.99 now £148.75 at Amazon It looks like Amazon are keen to flog the silver Sony WH-1000MX4 as this colour specifically has one of the best deals we've ever seen for these premium wireless headphones. Not only can you get them for a record-low price of just under £150 thanks to a handy coupon code that's automatically applied at checkout, but you can also get a full four months of Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in for free. Overall, while I love the deal on the newer Sony XM5 featured above, I can't ignore just how good value this is since the XM4 feature comparable performance with a slightly older design.

Ninja Thirsti travel bottle: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Ninja UK This travel bottle is usually one of the more expensive options on the market but the Ninja January Sale is cutting a whole £10 off the Ninja Thirsti. We don't really review bottles here at TechRadar but we do like Ninja as a brand - especially their appliances (which we do recommend highly). With this bottle you'll get a decent 5-year warranty, BPA-free construction, and cutting-edge insulation to keep your beverages either hot or cold for longer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,069 at EE The Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn't a device for everyone - it is, after all, incredibly expensive. With that said, today's deal at the EE Store cuts a whopping £730 off this device via cashback - which is a stunning deal considering this is for an unlocked device. Even better still, you don't need to trade-in for this particular promotion, unlike with other similar discounts at the major networks and Samsung itself.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE Even though the console has only just come out, EE has already taken £40 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. What's more, if you have an existing PS5 to trade in, you can get up to another £260 off, bringing the price to as little as £399. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games.

TCL 55V6BK 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £298 now £258 at Amazon Here's a great deal on a cheap 4K TV that's even cheaper than Black Friday. A £50 saving might not seem like much, but this TCL 55V6BK was already sitting cheap at £300 considering it supports 4K resolution, HDR 10, and comes with Android TV built-in for easy streaming. Don't expect an incredible picture here or super speedy gaming performance, but for a budget option - solid.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £259 at EE It's rare to find such a big 50-inch inch 4K TV for under £259 so this Hisense A6N is an easy recommendation - even if it isn't a world-beating set. You won't get an amazing picture here, or high-end gaming performance but this Hisense will get you streaming 4K content with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for a great price. Again, worth a look if you're on a budget this December.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £699 at Amazon New record-low price: The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time in 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £700 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,999 now £1,399 at Currys Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge £600 price cut in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Lenovo Tab M10: was £179.99 now £99 at Currys Here's a super-cheap Lenovo tablet deal at Currys. It's getting older now and the spec is lightweight but if you just need an affordable device for everyday jobs, watching videos and light use this will be up to the task with its 10.1-inch display and excellent 10-hour battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £399 now £249 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows 11 choice. Sure, it's not a world-beater but you are getting 8Gb of RAM and a Core i3 chipset here, which are enough to cover the basics. Generally speaking, these specs won't carry you far but they'll work if you're simply going to use your laptop for writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Asus CX1: was £199 now £149 at Currys Display - 11.6 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus CX11 Chromebook is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is small at 64GB but you do get a solid 9-hour battery life which is about expected for this price.

Acer Aspire 3: was £399.99 now £329 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Amazon has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch screen, an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a decent battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos.

Asus Zenbook 14: was £475.99 now £359.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Here's a great option if you're looking for a relatively cheap Windows laptop in this year's January sales. With a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting good specs for basic computing tasks with this Asus Zenbook. The main selling point for this model, however, is the 2.4k resolution display and slick lightweight 14-inch form-factor, which makes it great if you need something portable.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £579.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

Acer Nitro V15: was £999 now £799 at Currys This Acer Nitro V15 is one of the top gaming laptop deals in the Currys January sale thanks to its solid line-up of an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and today's massive £200 price cut easily makes this one of the best value-for-money devices you can buy right now.

Asus Zenbook S16 OLED: was £1,699.99 now £1,499.99 at Amazon Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB One of the most powerful laptop deals in Amazon's latest sale is this Asus Zenbook S16 OLED, which comes with a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. You also get a sharp and rich OLED display, making this a great device for creative tasks such as video and photo editing if you prefer a Windows machine over a MacBook.

Asus Vivobook S15: was £999 now £799 at very.co.uk Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Ryzen 9

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB At just £799, this high-end laptop is an absolute steal considering you get a 3K OLED display, powerful Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. While it's not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination, this one will have no issues powering through most tasks with its superb chipset and gorgeous OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £849 now £599 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB I don't think I've ever seen a laptop with the fancy new Snapdragon X Plus chipset go for cheaper than this Samsung at Currys - and by quite a stretch, actually. At £600, this is an absolute bargain price for a laptop that's tailor-made for powerful performance and industry-leading battery life. This is a particularly strong option if you want a MacBook but can't quite make the budget stretch - although you do only get a relatively small 256GB storage drive here.

Breville Sandwich Maker: was £35 now £25 at Amazon A Christmas gifting classic - who hasn't given or received a Breville sandwich maker at some point? Right now, this well-loved appliance is sitting at the cheapest price all year at Amazon - cheaper than on Black Friday, in fact. There's not much to say here - this is just a great deal on a solid appliance that's perfect for warming and toasting all kinds of breads, sandwiches, and paninis.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon I don't think I'm rushing to make any ice cream in this weather but the Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal is strong as it matches the cheapest price I've ever seen for the popular appliance.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was £129.99 now £98.98 at Amazon Ninja's medium-capacity single-drawer Air Fryer Pro is now £30 off in the January sales at Amazon UK. Its compact size means it is ideal for portions for one or a couple, while the four preset cooking functions give you all the basic options you need for a variety of meals. It's a solid and straightforward air fryer from one of the major brands at a great price.

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £230 now £189.99 at Currys The Ninja Double Stack is a great-looking air fryer packed with key features. It has a capacity of 7.6 litres across the two baskets with six preset functions and two independent cooking zones. Its functions include roasting, baking, and dehydrating, so there’s something for every cooking plan here. It cooks up to 55% faster than your fan oven so it’s a great money and timesaver.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus: was £700 now £600 at Argos Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Plus has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew a range of drinks with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too so it’s a good all-in-one solution.

Nikon Z6III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available with an incredible £700 price cut at Jessops right now. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this incredible record-low price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was £1,249.99 now £1,040 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop proved very popular this Black Friday, thanks no doubt to almost identical offers on either side of the Atlantic. Its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is impressive while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life, and its 15-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. It's a genuine MacBook Air M3 rival, and still on sale today.

