I've gone through Best Buy's huge weekend sale and hand-picked 23 deals worth buying

It's officially the weekend, and while we wait for 5 PM to celebrate, Best Buy has a huge sale that you can shop for right now. The retailer has clearance prices on best-selling tech items, including big-screen TVs, MacBooks, headphones, laptops, and more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked the 23 best deals worth buying.

Thanks to the upcoming Super Bowl, Best Buy's top deals are hands-down on TVs, with record-low prices on best-rated displays. A few highlights include this massive 86-inch 4K smart TV from LG on sale for only $799.99, this Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $449.99, and LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.

Other stand-out offers include cheap laptops starting at just $139, Apple's powerful MacBooks from $799.99, and up to $250 in savings on Sonos soundbars.

Keep in mind that Best Buy's weekend sale includes limited-time offers, and you might not see discounts like this until February's Presidents' Day sales event.

Huge Best Buy weekend sale – today's 23 best deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and Best Buy has a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Asus Chromebook CM1402: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy This Asus Chromebook CM1402 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

HP 15.6 Touch-Screen Laptop: was $629.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale has HP's 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop down to just $319.99. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work, and light multitasking.

HP Envy 16 2-in-1: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy This HP Envy 16 is a powerful and surprisingly affordable 2-in-1 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals available at Best Buy. With its Intel Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, it has enough power to easily handle all of your computing needs. Plus, you have the flexibility to flip the 16-inch screen around to use the device in tablet mode for easier web browsing and watching videos.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy This is the biggest discount yet on one of the new Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are the pros we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous OLED display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $899 now $799 at Best Buy Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $799 – only $50 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

Sonos Arc: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the excellent Sonos Arc soundbar on sale for $659.99 – a new record-low price. We rate this soundbar highly for its dynamic and powerful sound, flexibility, Dolby Atmos support, and capabilities as an all-in-one solution to upgrade your TV audio.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Dyson V15 Detect, which is designed to be versatile with 60 minutes of runtime and a power trigger which helps maximize efficiency and power. It has a LCD screen so you can see it picking up every particle on the ground, while it easily converts to a handheld vacuum when you need to clean the car or stairs. An advanced filtration system means it’ll all be clear in no time, too

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,149.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch S85D OLED TV: was $1,399.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has reduced the price of the 55-inch Samsung S85D to $949.99 - $50 cheaper than on Black Friday. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included. It's not every day you find a deal on a 55-inch OLED TV for under $1,000, so this is one worth checking out for the Super Bowl.

TCL Q6 50-inch 4K QLED TV: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $399.99 - an incredible price for a 65-inch display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For $450, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as the premium option above, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

LG C3 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display ahead of Presidents' Day, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

