I'm a wired earbuds enthusiast and these are the three best offers I've seen this Black Friday

It may be hard to believe, but Black Friday is already upon us and we've already found so many phenomenal Black Friday deals. And that applies to the wild world of wired earbuds, with a healthy portion of models available for incredible low prices.

I'll admit it, reader. It was a bit of a slow start this year, with a lot of the best wired earbuds only getting hit with discounts on the big day. But now the Black Friday deals are in full swing, I've collected three of the absolute best offers across both the US and UK. I've also endeavoured to find an option that will suit anyone, whether on a small, medium, or high budget – it's ok, hold your applause, I don't deserve it.

So what models have I selected? Well, if you're on a tight budget you can snap up the Apple EarPods for just $15.96 / £16 today. In my Apple EarPods USB-C review, I heaped praise on these in-ears for their clean audio quality, sleek design and nifty built-in controller. For less than $20 / £20, you really can't go wrong with these.

For those seeking a step-up, but not wanting to spend top dollar, I've chosen the Sennheiser IE 200. These are truly incredible IEMs that offer next-level, hi-res audio and now they can be yours for less than $100 / £100. In my Sennheiser IE 200 review, I championed their fantastically detailed audio output, beautiful design and ultra-lightweight feel, so it's no wonder that we named them the 'best step-up earbuds' in our guide to the best in-ears around.

And finally, for those with a bit more cash to play with, I'm highlighting an awesome deal on the Shure AONIC 3. If you want a wired option that enables you to experience the joys of high-calibre noise cancelling, these are the ideal pick. In my Shure AONIC 3 review, I not only loved these buds for their passive noise cancelling, but also for their expertly balanced sound and discreet looks. My only real hold-up was the price, so now they're $50 / £45 less, it's the right time to snap them up.

Want to weigh these deals up against some wireless alternatives? Then you can check out the options in our guide to the best Black Friday earbuds deals. But that's more than enough yapping, check out all of these incredible deals below before they're gone!

Today's best Black Friday wired earbuds deals US

Apple EarPods Lightning: was $19 now $15.96 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products, you'll almost certainly like what the Apple EarPods have to offer. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. Now you can grab the Lightning variant for just $15.96, making them ideal if you're on a budget. For those with a more modern iPhone or Android phone, you'll need the USB-C variant instead, which is also available for less than $20.

Sennheiser IE 200: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 are the definitive pair of wired earbuds for those entering into the audiophile sphere. I said it. Gorgeous, detailed audio, strong build quality and stunning looks all come together in this model, which is on-sale for just $99.95. That's a phenomenal saving of $50. I highly recommend these IEMs, so don't miss this amazing discount.

Shure AONIC 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon And for my last trick, enter the Shure AONIC 3. These are just $199 thanks to the Black Friday deals and they're a seriously good pair of wired earbuds. The included Comply ear tips offer outstanding passive noise cancellation and you get sharp, well-separated audio that will have you hooked on your favorite tracks for hours on end.

Today's best Black Friday wired earbuds deals UK

Apple EarPods USB-C: was £19 now £16 at Amazon For those of you on a tight budget in the UK, the Apple EarPods USB-C are a great option at just £16. If you have a new-gen iPhone, you can use these to experience hi-res audio, but they'll equally work with modern Android handsets, or any device that supports USB-C. This 16% saving is tidy and you'll certainly struggle to find earbuds with this much style at such a low price-point.

Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £99 at Amazon If you want a best-in-class middleweight option, the Sennheiser are among the absolute best. And now they're at the lowest price we've ever seen, just £99. You get access to expertly layered audio with these, without the need to shell an unbelievable amount of cash. So why not score an incredible 24% off these brilliant wired buds while you still can?

Shure AONIC 3: was £205 now £159 at Amazon And finally, UK lot, I present to you the Shure AONIC 3. The included ear tips offer a high-comfort seal that decimates distracting external noise. On top of that, you get hypnotic hi-res audio, a great built-in mic and a customizable fit, thanks to their bendy around-the-ear wire. At 22% less, there's no better time to buy.

