I'm a smart home editor - and these are the deals worth grabbing for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to expand your smart home setup.

While most people are focused on grabbing the best air fryers, the best laptops, or the best TVs on Prime Day, there are a lot of deals to be had for smartening your home. And take it from someone who's always exploited big sale events to invest in smart home devices, that's when they're the most affordable.



In fact, this 2nd Prime Day event has seen some of the best smart home devices at their lowest price yet, with products like the iRobot Roomba s9+, one of the best robot vacuums on the market, hitting their new record low. This premium robot vacuum is currently 50% off at only $499.99. Same for the 2023 model of the 1080p Ring Indoor Camera, which is also discounted 50%, dropping its tag down to only $29.99.

There are many more excellent deals, whether you're looking for basics like the best smart light and the best smart speaker or going further down the smart home rabbit hole with smart locks, smart doorbells, smart plugs, and more.

With the sale event going on until 11:59 PM PT on October 11, there's plenty of time to scour Amazon and finally expand your smart home ecosystem. Or you can give yourself a break and take a look at my list of the best Prime Day deals on smart home devices below.

As TechRadar's smart home editor, I know a thing or two about which devices are worth your money and which deals are worth grabbing. And I've gathered them all for you below.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock: was $114.98 now $46.98 at Amazon

If you're only just starting to build your smart home setup, however, or are on a budget, perhaps a cheaper smart speaker is a better choice. The Echo Dot (5th Gen), despite its size, is a powerful speaker, and this bundle deal with a Philips Hue light bulb knocks off $68 - that's a 59% discount!

Nanoleaf 4D: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

It might be a bit of a novelty, but believe me when I tell you that attaching smart lights to your entertainment system is worth the investment. Take your viewing experience to the next level with Nanoleaf's TV sync camera and smart lightstrip system, which reacts beautifully to whatever's being displayed on your TV. Right now, it's 20% for Prime Day, bringing its price down to well below $100.

Amazon Basics Smart A19 LED Light Bulb: was $12.99 now $10.36 at Amazon

If that's too advanced for you for now, but you do want to invest in smart lights, start with Amazon's basic smart light bulb to replace the regular light bulbs in your home. This way, you can control your lighting hands-free and wherever you are in the world. This Prime Day deal knocks 20% off one light bulb. That might not be much, but considering Philips Hue light bulbs cost a lot more, you're getting a bargain here.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Though some slightly advanced setup and installation on your part is required, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is a helpful addition to your smart home, especially with winter coming. It'll help save energy on top of offering hands-free convenience. Right now, it's discounted 30%, making it one of the most affordable smart thermostats to buy right now.

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba s9+ got a lofty 4.5 out of 5 review from us for good reason: it's not only easy to operate and very efficient at cleaning, but it's got a very good and accurate mapping system as well. It's a premium robot vacuum, but now that it's 50% off for Prime Day, it's at the same level as mid-range models, making it a worthy buy for hands-free, voice-controlled home cleaning.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen): was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon With the Ring Indoor Camera, you can watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD from your phone at a record-low price. In our review of the camera, we praised the device for its compact design and night colour vision resolution awarding it 4 stars. The Ring Indoor Camera allows you to have control over your home security through its compatible app- privacy at your fingertips.

Amazon Echo Studio and color smart bulb: was $239.98 now $156.98 at Amazon At only $2 more than its record-low price last year, Amazon's Echo Studio and colour smart bulb bundle is great for those who want to enhance their music listening experience. The Echo studio holds up to 5 Hue Bluetooth & Zigbee smart bulbs with easy Alexa voice-control, putting you in charge of setting the mood.

Kasa Smart Plug 2 pack: was $19.99 now $12.49 at Amazon The Kasa smart plug allows you to control any outlet in your home with the smart phone app. Its scheduling feature means you no longer have to worry about forgetting to switch off your outlets, and can be operated by voice control via Alexa. This year the smart plug is only 15 cents more than its record-low price in 2021 but is still a reliable smart home feature.

Eufy Security Smart Lock: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Home security just got more versatile with Eufy's security smart lock. Paired with its battery life of 8 months, this new smart home product can be unlocked in several ways to ensure your home is secure. Its app, code, key, and fingerprint functions make it a reliable device that can be controlled anywhere.

Govee Smart LED strip lights: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon For a smart light product, Govee has one of the best and most affordable out there. The smart LED strip lights take ordinary decorative lighting to a fresh level with voice control capabilities and wireless smart app offering advanced control over your lighting. In addition, its music sync feature allows lights to flash in time with your favourite songs, setting the mood for any party.

