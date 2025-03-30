I write about tech deals for a living - here's everything worth buying at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

While Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale mainly offers discounts on clothing, appliances, and beauty items, there are some really good deals on tech devices if you know where to look. And that's where I come in.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



I'm a deals editor for TechRadar who regularly shops Amazon sales (for work and pleasure), finding all the top bargains. I've spent hours scouring Amazon's Big Spring Sale to find the 21 best tech deals that are actually worth buying. I've selected products I want to buy or own based on price, popularity, and reviews from the TechRadar team. You'll find record-low prices on newly released Apple products, premium OLED displays, and Amazon's best-selling smart home devices.



A few highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99, Amazon's Fire TV Stick on sale for only $19.99, and TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,296.99.



Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tomorrow, which means time is running out to score a rare bargain on this year's best-selling tech gadgets.

The 21 best tech deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon I already own Amazon's Echo Dot and can't imagine life without it, so I want to upgrade to the compact Echo Pop. For just $34.99, the smart speaker can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free - just ask Alexa.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon As a mother of two, Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is a must-have for airplane travel. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon If you're like me and looking for a hand-held tablet, Amazon's Big Spring sale has the compact Fire 7 on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon Gear up for spring outdoor fitness with the top-rated Fitbit Inspire 3, which is on sale for only $69.95. Available in both colors, you'll get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and notifications from your communication apps.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon I bought the JBL Tune 510BT when they were on sale for Prime Day, and now they're back down to just $29.95. The JBL Tune 510BT feature Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans and are $100 off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon The best tech deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale is Apple's all-new AirPods 4, on sale for a record-low price of just $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Another Apple device at a record-low price in Amazon's Big Spring Slae is the Apple Watch 10, on sale for only $299 - an incredible price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $100 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon If you're looking for the cheapest TV deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting built-in Fire TV experience and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon's Big Spring sale. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $100 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,296.99 - the same record-low price from Black Friday. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.