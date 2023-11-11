I shop sales for a living - here are the 9 Black Friday deals I recommend buying now

Black Friday is less than two weeks away, which means hundreds of early deals are available right now from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. With so many early Black Friday deals available right now, it can be difficult to decide if you should buy now or wait for a better price, and that's where I come in.



As a deals editor at Techradar, I shop for sales for a living and have been covering Black Friday for half a decade. I know a good deal from a bad deal and an absolutely fantastic deal when I see one, and I love helping people save money.



Below, I'm sharing everything I recommend buying now instead of waiting for Black Friday proper, which includes a mix of TVs, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, home items, and smart home devices. All of the items I've listed below are genuinely great deals, with record-low prices that I don't expect to be discounted further on November 24.



Some highlights include Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for a stunning price of just $69, this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense marked down to just $499.99, and the best-selling Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner on sale for just $89.



Below, I've listed all the best Black Friday sales that are live from your favorite online retailer, followed by more of my top deal picks. Today's Black Friday deals not only allow you to grab an early bargain, but you can avoid the madness of Black Friday and spread out your holiday shopping.

Black Friday deals - here's what I recommend

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

50% discount: Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Fire TV Stick marked down to $19.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, all for $19.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69 at Walmart

New record-low price: This is the cheapest AirPods deal you're going to find, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal over the Black Friday period. While the AirPods 2 lack noise canceling, you're still getting a premium pair of Apple earbuds at an incredible price of just $69. Buyers beware: this Black Friday deal sold out at Walmart earlier this week, and we wouldn't be surprised if this happened again.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $60.99 now $39.79 at Amazon

40% coupon: These queen set of Beckham Hotels pillows are best-sellers at every Amazon holiday sale event, so I'm finally giving in now that they're down to $36.59 for Black Friday. With over 227,000 positive reviews, a 250 thread count, and cooling fibers, these pillows are a great buy at just $4 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $499.99. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

Gourmia 7 Qt Digital Air Fryer: $35 at Walmart

Walmart exclusive: Whether you want to grab a cheap air fryer for yourself or give it as a gift, this 7-qt Gourmia model is a fantastic option, especially when it's marked down to just $35 – a price unheard of for these in-demand appliances. Perfect for families, the Gourmia features a 7-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

$1,050 discount: Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is on my Black Friday wish list and Walmart is helping my dreams come true by dropping this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Price Check: Amazon: $2,597.99 Best Buy: $2,599.99

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Lowest price: This is an item I already own and tell everyone to buy. Have kids or pets? The Bissell Spot portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service. Walmart's Black Friday sale has the Little Green down to a record-low price of $89.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: now from $359 at Nectar

40% off sitewide: Black Friday is a great time to buy a new mattress on sale, and the best early Black Friday deal is from Nectar, thanks to this flash sale that knocks 40% off everything, which takes the price of a queen down to $659. In our Nectar mattress review, we found it delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a good choice for anyone with achy joints or who shares a bed with a partner. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to make sure it suits you.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Best-seller: This kitchen gadget is another best-seller that I'm finally pulling the trigger on. The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 today - the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

