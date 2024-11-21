I cheated on my wired headphones with these JLab Bluetooth earbuds, and they're a steal for Black Friday

When I attended the holiday Pepcom 2024, a tech industry event in New York City, in October, I never expected to have my mind changed so drastically on the merits of Bluetooth earbuds. I mostly thought of earbuds as an easy-to-lose nuisance.

But then I received a free sample of the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds, the company's cheapest and simplest earbuds, which normally retail for $29.99. Right now, you can get the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $17.49 at Amazon, a 30% discount as the retailer launches its Black Friday deals. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best JLab headphone deals in your region.)

For the price, these are easily some of the best earbuds on the market and make an incredible stocking stuffer and one that I'll be getting for my friends this holiday season. You can see the deal below, along with more of the best Black Friday deals on JLab earbuds and headphones.

Today's best JLab earbud and headphone deals

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Bluetooth 5 Earbuds: was $99 now $69.95 at Amazon If you need the Go Air Pop earbuds but with additions that better suit an active lifestyle, these Air Sport earbuds should be up your alley. They feature noise-canceling and even come with a movie mode that, according to JLab, reduces "the audio lag so voices match up perfectly to the screen".

JLab Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones: was $59 now $27.95 at Amazon For those in need of a more professional-oriented pair of over-the-ear headphones, these Studio ANC headphones from JLab are perfect, especially with the 53% discount. They feature 28+ hour playback per charge, Active noise cancellation, and EQ3 custom sound coupled with comfortable cushions. You can get a pair for slightly cheaper with no noise cancellation as well.

Despite some missteps along the way, the JLab Go Air Pop work impressively well. The audio quality is excellent for the price once you adjust the sound setting to either balanced or bass boast depending on your musical preferences. Switching the settings through the earbuds themselves are generally easy and accurate to navigate, though the tap sensitivity can be a bit hit-and-miss sometimes.

The case charges the earbuds when they're stored away, and both parts have great battery life. I love the USB Type-C cable built-in the case for easy charging, though I wish there was a port as well. And my favorite part is that they come in so many different colors. I naturally have a pair of pink ones but you can get see-through, Fruity Pebbles, green, white, My Little Pony, blue, and red to name a few.

As someone who rarely deals with Bluetooth headphones (my Razer Barracuda Pro one of the few exceptions), it was a bit of trial and error learning the ins and outs of these earbuds. While there is an official app, I preferred to adjust basic sound settings, volume, and call answering with the light taps on the logo.

As you can see above, while the basic JLab Go Air Pop earbuds are excellent, JLab makes more than that. It also has a sports version called the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Bluetooth 5 Earbuds. They're pretty much upgraded versions of the Go Air Pop with several features for more active users, like a piece that wraps around your ear for extra stability, sweat resistance, and noise-canceling.

There are also two over-the-ear headphone versions, the JLab Neon Wireless On-Ear Headphones and the JLab Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones. The former are a more casual use headphone for everyday listeners while the latter is meant for those needing higher quality audio.

