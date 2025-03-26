Huge Amazon sale slashes prices on Kindles, Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, and more – I've picked the 17 best deals from £17.99

Amazon is right in the midst of its Spring Deal Days sale this week – and if you look past the clunky name, there are some good deals on Amazon's own-brand devices right now. I've picked out the X best ones right here, including massive savings of up to 67% off the Fire TV Stick, Kindle, Blink Cameras, and more.

What's surprised me the most is that there are several record-low prices available in this sale, which I genuinely didn't expect to see at this time of the year. Offers like that are usually reserved for bigger events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, so it's a good opportunity to bag some rare bargains.

Take this Amazon Kindle for £79.99 (was £94.99). That's a return to the cheapest price yet for the brand-new version of the popular ereader after it fell this low for the first time back in November. It's a great budget-friendly option for a regular reader with storage for thousands of books, a sharp and glare-free six-inch display, and six-week battery life.

Another new, lowest-ever price can be found on the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD that's dropped to £24.99 (was £39.99). This is actually even cheaper than the deal over Black Friday. OK, it's only by £3, but that's still a decent extra saving, given the handy streaming stick is already relatively cheap.

There are even more of these best-ever deals I've highlighted below, as well as some other savings that match or come close to the lowest prices I've seen for several other Amazon Devices. Check out all of my top picks below and remember that these deals are only available until March 31.

Today's 17 best Amazon Devices deals

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon This deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £44.99 – that's its lowest price ever. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. It can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon has a massive discount on this wireless outdoor security camera as part of its early Spring Deal Days sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the Blink Video Doorbell down to £29.99 – another return to a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the same record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The newest version of the standard Kindle is on sale for the same record-low price I last saw on Black Friday so this is a good chance to pick it up if you missed out in November. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's considerably cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is down to its lowest price as part of Amazon's Spring Sale. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery. Grab it now if you'd rather not wait a couple more months for another price drop on Prime Day.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times since its release and this is one of the least exciting ones as we've seen it for as low as £215 in the past. Nevertheless, it combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Amazon's new version of the standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is an affordable way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was about three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgraded streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Another streaming stick, another return to its lowest price. This is the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and only the third offer I've seen since it launched. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Amazon's early offers from the Spring Deal Days sale include this 40-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It is also available in 55 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted to the lowest prices yet. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £649.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon The Amazon Spring Sale includes the Echo Pop for just £22.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this did fall to £17.99 on Black Friday, but it's still a decent buy at £23.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £54.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released in October and discounts have been rare. It's been as low as £49.99 over Black Friday, so this offer in the Amazon Spring Sale comes pretty close. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.