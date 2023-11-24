Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299 - plus 14 other awesome Samsung Black Friday deals

Black Friday has arrived at Samsung, and no surprises - there are awesome deals up for grabs on everything from the latest phones to big-screen TVs. Some of our favorite Samsung models are on sale today, in fact, for some of the best prices that we've seen all year.

Perhaps the standout Samsung Black Friday deal is on the stunning Galaxy S23 Ultra - one of the best phones of 2023. Thanks to a hefty combination of a trade-in rebate of up to $800 and an exclusive 30% discount you can get via the official Samsung Mobile app, you can actually bag this gorgeous device unlocked for just $299.

We're also huge fans of Samsung's Black Friday deals across its range of TV today, which include everything from an awesome 75-inch entry-level Tizen TV for just $299.99 (was $379), to the stunning Samsung S90C OLED TV for $1,299.99. The latter choice here is a pricey buy but one we recommend whole heartedly - mostly because we awarded the S90C a full five marks out of five when we reviewed it.

You can check out a full list of today's best Black Friday Samsung deals just down below. You can also see our main Black Friday deals page for more highlights from other retailers - including Amazon, Best Buy, and many more.

Best Black Friday deals at Samsung

Samsung Mobile app: get up to 30% extra off on cell phones, tablets, headphones, and laptops

Head on over to the Samsung site and install the official mobile app to unlocked exclusive bonus savings of up to 30%. Note that this promotion stacks on top of the various trade-in rebates and bundle bonuses that you'll find with Samsung's Black Friday deals. It does, however, only apply to cell phones, headphones, and laptops. TVs aren't covered unfortunately.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to 25% off via app, plus up to $800 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Get a S23 Ultra for as low as $299: A great choice if you're looking for a new cell phone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is available with a hefty app-exclusive discount of up to 25% off plus a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Combined, this is a significant saving here and well worth checking out this Black Friday. Note, you can also take advantage of some awesome bundle deals right now - adding a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $150 and a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $50 - not bad!

Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to 30% off via app, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Fancy going foldable? You'll find even better Samsung Black Friday deals arrayed on the Galaxy Z series. These superb devices have up to 30% off via the mobile app plus an additional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. Combined, you're getting a great deal on an unlocked device here - and you can also bundle in those cheap accessories if you fancy getting your hands on even more cheap Samsung tech (Buds Pro 2 for $50, Galaxy Watch 6 for $150).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: 20% off via app, free memory upgrade, and up to $700 off with a trade-in

It's not just cell phones that are included with the Samsung Store's Mobile App exclusive discount - you'll also find a massive 20% off the latest Galaxy Tab S9 slates. These gorgeous tablets, complete with lavish AMOLED displays, are also available with an additional trade-in of up to $700 off - particularly handy for cutting that hefty price tag down to size.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: 15% off, plus up to $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Finally, we'd also recommend checking out Samsung's Black Friday on the excellent Galaxy Watch 6. Even though it's most heavily featured as a bundle item (alongside the cell phones), it's actually got great deals in isolation too. For example, the Mobile App will get you 15% off and you can trade-in an old device for an additional saving. The Galaxy Watch 6 is already discounted by $80 upfront so there are plenty of options for picking up a cheap smartwatch here.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Samsung currently has the 55-inch model on sale for an extremely low price of just $299. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and the official store has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,999. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and a great price for this premium display. The popular Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung HW-C450: was $197 now $139 at Samsung

This smaller soundbar is suitable for TVs of 42 inches and up, but promises a big punch. It connects over optical cable, so doesn't use up an HDMI port, and has some smart features, including dialogue boost mode, Bluetooth for music, and virtual surround from DTS:X. This is the joint-cheapest we've seen this model, which was released early in 2023.

Samsung HW-Q800C 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $999.99 now $689.99 at Samsung

This Samsung official Black Friday deal takes $310 off of Samsung’s HW-Q800C 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system. We’ve only seen a price that low for this powerful soundbar, which is the mid-range Dolby Atmos pick in our best soundbars guide. In our Samsung HW-Q800C review , we liked both its DTS:X support and the sense of immersion delivered by its upfiring speaker drivers. The HW-Q800C also supports Q Symphony, which lets you combine its output with the built-in speakers on Samsung TVs for even better audio immersion. Even if you don’t own a Samsung TV, this deal is a no-brainer.

Refrigerators: up to $1,300 off select refrigerators at Samsung

The Samsung Black Friday sale doesn't just include great prices on phones and TVs, you'll also find great discounts on large appliances. Right now, for example, you'll be able to get upwards of $1,500 off a brand new refrigerator as well as free next day delivery. While the biggest savings generally apply to the most expensive refrigerators at Samsung, you'll also be able to find plenty of more budget-friendly models, too.

Range cookers: get up to $750 off select models at Samsung

Another headline deal for large appliances in the Samsung Black Friday sale, you'll find similar savings available for a wide number of range cookers. As with the refrigerators, the biggest savings are reserved for the premium models but you'll find plenty of options for both budget-friendly gas and electric ranges. Some models are also eligible for next-day delivery.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Save $600 -If you're looking for one of the best gaming monitors on the market, the stunning Odyssey OLED G9 currently features its lowest ever price thanks to Samsung's Black Friday deals. This superb high-end monitor is capable of 240Hz and 5120x1440 resolution thanks to its immersive 49-inch curved display.

SAMSUNG Odyssey Neo G7: was $999.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Save $450 - This is a fantastic saving on one of Samsung's best gaming monitors. This is $50 off the lowest price. So, if you want to get a bit extra off, you can wait a little longer. However, this is still a great deal.

