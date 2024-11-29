Discounted webcams, cheap laptops, massive OLED TVs, earbuds for less than $20, and more - these are some of my favorite Black Friday deals

The Black Friday weekend is upon us and it arrives with some true deal gems buried under the mediocre and just plain terrible. As someone who's been scouring the internet for months searching for the best sales and discounts across the internet, I've put together the best ones I've found during my search.

Some of my favorite Black Friday deals stretch across tech and even include a home appliance, showing that I'm not exactly picky when it comes to a great deal, despite my normal expertise. A few examples include the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $17.49 at Amazon, the LG 55-inch Class OLED evo G4 Series smart TV has been priced down to just $1,796.99 at Amazon, the Razer Kiyo is $49.99 at Amazon, and the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $81.49.

Not only do these prices reflect the best overall discounts you can find on the market, but also represent some of the best quality products. Sometimes it's worth paying a bit more to secure a device that delivers on both quality and longevity, since both will save you money in the long run.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.49 at Amazon This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is easy to load up with soapy water (you do need to buy a cleaning solution, though it comes with a small bottle to start), and just as easy to empty and rinse out once you're finished. Not to mention how surprisingly lightweight it is.

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129.99 now $76.49 at Amazon This mic from the well-known Blue Yeti line is over 40% off right now and comes in black and midnight blue for the same price. It's compatible with PC and Mac, features four Polar Patterns, has studio quality sound, and a Plug and Play-Blackout.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $99.99 now $49.95 at Amazon The Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam is currently half off right now, bringing the price down for this high-quality and already affordable webcam to under $50. It comes with a ring light and has choices between 1080p/30fps or 720p/60fps.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $124.99 now $105 at Amazon The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a mid-range processor now at a low-end processor price thanks to this great deal. It boasts pretty solid performance and it's also AM4 socket-compatible. While it doesn't include integrated graphics, it's the perfect processor if you're using this for a budget PC full build.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop PC: was $949.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy This gaming PC is the perfect gift for the budget-minded shopper looking for an affordable rig to handle all their PC games. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage. For under $700, it feels almost illegal.

Samsumg 15-inch Galaxy AI Book4 Edge: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Get this Snapdragon X Plus-powered Ultrabook for 22% off or under $700 - its lowest price ever. And AI PCs using Qualcomm chips have been proven to come with amazing performance and battery life, which is ideal for productivity and creative work.

