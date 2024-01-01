Currys New Year sale continues - these 24 best offers are still available to buy now

Currys may have started its New Year sale earlier than expected at the end of December, but the vast majority of offers are still available now that we've reached 2024. You can save up to 30% on everything from TVs and appliances to laptops and vacuum cleaners.

I've taken another look through the sale today to see what's still in stock and what's been newly added so you can find all the latest bargains below. Or, you can pop through the link to the full sale and have a browse for yourself.

Some of my recommendations include several top-rated products that we've tested here at TechRadar, so know you're getting some great tech at a fantastic price.

A few I don't think you should miss include the affordable Fitbit Inspire 3 for £69, the high-end LG C3 55-inch OLED TV for £1,299 and the ever-popular Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £44.99.

24 best January sales deals at Currys

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £69 at Currys

Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44.99 at Currys

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. They've been a huge best-seller in this year's end-of-year sales and we think they're an absolute steal at just £45. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this low price point. They're also light and comfortable and provide an exciting musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £149 at Currys

This popular Ninja air fryer was £10 cheaper over Black Friday but I'd say it's still worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made. Overall, this mid-sized dual basket model is a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less.

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £149 at Currys

If you want one of the newest smartwatch models, the latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to £149 at Currys, bringing it to within a few pounds of its record-low price. It is water resistant up to 50m with built-in GPS, offers six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles and advanced sleep tracking. Six months of Fitbit Premium is included in the price so, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review, it's a great buy for fitness and sleep tracking enthusiasts.

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Currys

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price at Currys. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,299 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. We've picked the 55-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation: be that watching movies, streaming Netflix or gaming on current-generation consoles. This is the cheapest we've seen the C3 since Prime Day and at £1,299 it provides excellent value for its price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was £429.99 now £329.99 at Currys

Save £100 on Samsung's best dedicated fitness watch. With a raised bezel for added ruggedness and a BackTrack feature to ensure you never get lost, if you're a Samsung user and you like adventuring, this is the watch to get to start or continue your 2024 fitness goals.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149 now £119 at Currys

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build and room-filling sound, we thought it was worth four stars then. But, now that it's down to its lowest-ever price, we think this 20% saving is a great deal to take advantage of in the latest sale at Currys

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399 now £299 at Currys

Here's a solid saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I own a similar but slightly older Shark IZ300UK vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to an old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this at Currys.

Samsung Galaxy A34: was £399 now £299 at Currys

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Samsung Galaxy A34 while it's £100 off in this deal at Currys. This phone is one of the brand's latest entry-level devices and is essentially a scaled-down version of the Galaxy S23 range. It still manages to pack some good features for the price, including a 6.6-inch AMOLED 90Hz display and decent cameras. The performance will be fine even with a slightly less powerful chipset, but it's an OK compromise to make considering the A34 is at least £500 cheaper than Samsung's flagship handsets.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £299 at Currys

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Currys

One of this year's biggest games is now available for its lowest price ever at Currys. A dream for Harry Potter fans: this best-seller takes you back to the renowned magic school in the 1800s where you start your own training as a wizard or witch. Join a house, explore the castle, attend classes, brew potions, battle beasts and more in this expansive and immersive role-playing game.

Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45 & 55-210 lenses: was £999 now £699 at Currys

Start your photography journey with this excellent two-lens deal from Currys. We've never seen the R100 and 18-45mm kit drop below £520, while the 55-210mm lens generally costs at least £360 – so this is some £200 cheaper than you'll ever have been able to get this trio for before.

Sony A84L 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,899 at Currys

This 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV is on sale for £1,899 at Currys, matching the lowest price we've ever seen. Sony's XR A84L delivers a stunning picture thanks to OLED technology powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. Plus, you get XR Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and an extremely thin design for the ultimate home cinema setup. It's a good all-around choice for movies and TV, plus it boasts some top gaming features to deliver the fastest and smoothest experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £379 now £229 at Currys

You get an impressive amount of power for the price with is Acer Chromebook 314. It includes 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life impresses at just over 12 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £319 now £279 at Currys

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 is also incredibly hard to beat – especially now they've returned to the lowest we've ever seen. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer.

JVC CR230 32-inch Roku TV: was £249.99 now £139 at Currys

We are about to review a JVC 32-inch Roku TV, though we'll say up front that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice). What we rate here is the smart TV software. Roku TV is excellent: it's easy to use, it's intuitive, and it supports all the key streaming services. This TV also has three HDMI ports, which not all cheap TVs do at this size. So, if you want a small TV that won't give you connection headaches and has all the smart viewing options you could want - here it is.

Acer 14-inch Vero Laptop: was £749 now £599 at Currys

Get a £150 saving on this Acer Vero laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. This neat laptop is made with an impressive 30% recycled material and it's designed to be easy to repair or upgrade. This is a great choice for a great price to get work done and to kick back and watch your favourite show. It makes a great laptop for everyday use, as well as work, and has an all-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £799 now £679 at Currys

Here's a small but welcome saving on the latest generation Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 at Currys. The upgrades are fairly minimal compared to the previous model, but you do get new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. We were impressed with the better screen, faster processor and performance upgrade options in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review. It's definitely a big investment, but worth it if you need a premium Android tablet.

Crock-Pot 4.7L Slow Cooker: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Currys

With the long and cold winter nights here, there's little else better than having a hearty stew, curry or your favourite meal of choice bubbling away all day and then ready to warm your bones in the evening. This slow cooker from Crock-Pot is down to a reasonable £50 at Currys in its Cyber Monday sale, which also gets plaudits for its energy-saving features, non-stick and dishwasher-safe pot, and decent 4.7L capacity.

Dyson V15 Detect: was £699.99 now £569.99 at Currys

Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V15 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets – and it can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. With 240 air watts of powerful suction and up to 60 minutes of battery life, this vacuum is adaptable and robust. We gave it 4.5 out of five stars in our Dyson V15 Detect review.