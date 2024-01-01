Amazon January sale is live in the UK - here are the 19 best deals to shop today

The Amazon January sale is now underway and the retailer has added dozens of new deals across all of the store's most popular product categories. So, if you're ready to start 2024 with a sweet saving then you can check out all the best offers right here.

I've picked out a few highlights below, including lots of tech, gadgets, fitness gear and more that are the same price as they were during this year's Black Friday or Boxing Day sales. You can also follow the link below to go to the retailer and search through everything yourself.

Some of the bargains that have caught my eye include a record-low price for the latest Fitbit Charge 6 at £109, the best-selling Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer for £139 and the top-rated Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for £299.

You can also see what other offers are out there today in our comprehensive guide to all the best January sales in the UK.

19 best January sale deals at Amazon UK

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £109 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to its cheapest price in the January sales - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its cheapest price in two years at Amazon in the January sales. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than the other models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £69 at Amazon

Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £149 at Amazon

If you want one of the newest smartwatch models, the latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to £149 at Amazon, bringing it to within a few pounds of its record-low price. It is water resistant up to 50m with built-in GPS, offers six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles and advanced sleep tracking. Six months of Fitbit Premium is included in the price so, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review, it's a great buy for fitness and sleep tracking enthusiasts.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Oral-B Pro 3 (2 Pack): was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon

This pair of mid-range toothbrushes is a solid pickup while it's less than half-price in the January sales at Amazon. The toothbrush doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Fitbit Sense 2 was £269.99 now £179 at Amazon

The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools, sleep tracking and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Plus, battery life is six or more days, it's water-resistant up to 50m and you get six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box. Amazon's current deal is definitely one to get on as it brings the wearable we awarded Fitbit Sense 2 review back to within a few quid of the lowest price we've ever seen.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £359 at Amazon

The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. If you're looking to buy just the console on its own then this is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £54.99 now £34.99 at Currys

The Amazon-exclusive version of one of this year's biggest games is now available for its lowest price ever at the retailer. A dream for Harry Potter fans: this best-seller takes you back to the renowned magic school in the 1800s where you start your own training as a wizard or witch. Join a house, explore the castle, attend classes, brew potions, battle beasts and more in this expansive and immersive role-playing game.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was £429.99 now £329 at Amazon

Save £100 on Samsung's best dedicated fitness watch. With a raised bezel for added ruggedness and a BackTrack feature to ensure you never get lost, if you're a Samsung user and you like adventure, this is the watch to get. We gave it a solid four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was £349 now £249 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. This price cut felt inevitable this year considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.