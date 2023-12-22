Currys launches thousands of early New Year deals - shop these 22 best offers today

Currys isn't waiting around for the clock to strike midnight on the new year and has kicked off its sale early with up to 30% off 1,000s of products. It's even jumped ahead of the Boxing Day sales, giving you one final chance to bag a very last-minute Christmas gift or treat for yourself ahead of the big day.

The retailer has slashed prices on everything from air fryers and TVs to tablets and vacuum cleaners. Most of our recommendations are based on our extensive product testing here at TechRadar, so you can expect some high-quality items that are worth your cash. I've searched through the sale to bring you the best deals and biggest bargains right here.

A few favourites include the budget-friendly Hisense 43-inch 4K TV for £229, the best-selling Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer for £149 and some excellent value Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £44.99. Check out more info on these and many more deals just below.

22 best last-minute Christmas deals at Currys

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £149 at Currys

This popular Ninja air fryer was £10 cheaper over Black Friday but I'd say it's still worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made. Overall, this mid-sized dual basket model is a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less.

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44.99 at Currys

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. They've been a huge best-seller in this year's end-of-year sales and we think they're an absolute steal at just £45. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this low price point. They're also light and comfortable and provide an exciting musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: was £1,599 now £999 at Currys

You can save £600 on Lenovo's powerful and flexible 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen display. It's packed with high-end components including the latest Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. All three ensure speedy performance for all your computing needs: whether that's work, general admin tasks, video calls, streaming or multitasking between many at once.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Currys

The latest Currys sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £229 - the lowest-ever price. We found it was perfect for pet owners in our Dyson V8 review as it features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. Plus, it can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Currys

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price at Currys. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Currys

Currys is matching Amazon's current deal on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K, discounting it by a respectable 42% and to just £5 more than the record-low. Just bear in mind the previous generation model dropped to as low as £22.99 – although that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued, so this is the best deal you'll see on it until next year's Prime Day in July.

PlayStation 5 Slim: now £479 at Currys

Currys has the latest PlayStation 5 Slim console in stock and ready to dispatch in time for Christmas. This version of the best-selling PS5 console is 24% lighter and 30% smaller but plays all the same games. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and an additional USB port to charge your controllers.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149 now £119 at Currys

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build and room-filling sound, we thought it was worth four stars then. But, now that it's down to its lowest-ever price, we think this 20% saving is a great deal to take advantage of in the latest sale at Currys

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this at Currys.

Samsung Galaxy A34: was £399 now £299 at Currys

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Samsung Galaxy A34 while it's £100 off in this deal at Currys. This phone is one of the brand's latest entry-level devices and is essentially a scaled-down version of the Galaxy S23 range. It still manages to pack some good features for the price, including a 6.6-inch AMOLED 90Hz display and decent cameras. The performance will be fine even with a slightly less powerful chipset, but it's an OK compromise to make considering the A34 is at least £500 cheaper than Samsung's flagship handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £799 now £679 at Currys

Here's a small but welcome saving on the latest generation Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 at Currys. The upgrades are fairly minimal compared to the previous model, but you do get new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. We were impressed with the better screen, faster processor and performance upgrade options in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review. It's definitely a big investment, but worth it if you need a premium Android tablet.

Sony A84L 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,899 at Currys

This 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV is on sale for £1,899 at Currys, matching the lowest price we've ever seen. Sony's XR A84L delivers a stunning picture thanks to OLED technology powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. Plus, you get XR Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and an extremely thin design for the ultimate home cinema setup. It's a good all-around choice for movies and TV, plus it boasts some top gaming features to deliver the fastest and smoothest experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £379 now £229 at Currys

You get an impressive amount of power for the price with is Acer Chromebook 314. It includes 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life impresses at just over 12 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £319 now £279 at Currys

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 is also incredibly hard to beat – especially now they've returned to the lowest we've ever seen. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer.

Asus ROG Ally: was £699 now £549 at Currys

This powerful gaming handheld runs Windows 11, giving you access to a huge library of PC games. With cutting-edge technology in the form of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as 120Hz screen, this handheld really puts the Switch to shame. It's great for the PC gamers out there who want a portable option.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Currys

One of this year's biggest games is now available for its lowest price ever at Currys. A dream for Harry Potter fans: this best-seller takes you back to the renowned magic school in the 1800s where you start your own training as a wizard or witch. Join a house, explore the castle, attend classes, brew potions, battle beasts and more in this expansive and immersive role-playing game.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 + Surface Pro Signature Typecover: was £1,558 now £899 at Currys

Here's an excellent value bundle if you're interested in one of Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrids that we awarded four stars out of five in our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review. It boasts solid specs for the price, including an Intel i5 processor and a healthy 16GB of RAM offering speedy performance. The 256GB SSD is a little small but is enough for all your essential storage needs. The fact you get the essential type cover keyboard accessory included for free is a huge bonus, too.

Tassimo Joy: was £106.99 now £27.99 at Currys

This stylish coffee machine from Tassimo is down to under £30 in the latest Currys sale. The only downside is you'll be locked into using Tassimo pods, but they offer a huge range of capsules for making hot beverages beyond coffee such as hot chocolate.

JVC CR230 32-inch Roku TV: was £249.99 now £139 at Currys

We are about to review a JVC 32-inch Roku TV, though we'll say up front that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice). What we rate here is the smart TV software. Roku TV is excellent: it's easy to use, it's intuitive, and it supports all the key streaming services. This TV also has three HDMI ports, which not all cheap TVs do at this size. So, if you want a small TV that won't give you connection headaches and has all the smart viewing options you could want - here it is.

HP 15s: was £699 now £499 at Currys

When it comes to value for money there's little else right now that can beat this HP 15s at Currys. It's packed with high-end components such as a speedy Intel i7 processor and a large 512GB hard drive that has enough space for speedy access to all your files and programs. Get it if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Dyson Airwrap: was £479.99 now £399.99 at Currys

Grab this rare deal on the Dyson Airwrap at Currys to save £80 - plus it comes with a free gift case. The popular Dyson Airwrap has several hair-styling tools in one, allowing you to style your hair however you want without switching your main tool, only the attachments. In our Dyson Airwrap review, we praised it for being lightweight and easy to use but also lauded it for producing gorgeous and healthy results with its intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow.

