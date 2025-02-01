Currys launches massive Epic Deals sale – here are the top 13 deals I'd buy

Currys has rolled straight on from its January sale and launched a massive Epic Deals event featuring discounts of up to 40% off 1000s of top tech products. That's such a huge number of offers, so I've taken a look through and hand-picked 13 of the best deals I recommend from the sale.

Some of the highlights I've chosen include this fantastic value Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for £519 (was £849), a big £400 saving on the excellent LG C4 55-inch OLED TV, and this super-cheap Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for £35 (was £100).

It's unclear how long this Currys sale is running, but it's only just started, so you likely have a few more days to pick up a payday treat. I'll keep this page updated over the coming week if more standout deals are added to the sale, so be sure to stick with us here at TechRadar for more of the best deals available now and throughout the year.

The 13 best offers in the Currys Epic Deals sale

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Currys This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Currys' latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £849 now £519 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB I don't think I've ever seen a laptop with the fancy new Snapdragon X Plus chipset go for cheaper than this Samsung at Currys - and by quite a stretch, actually. At almost £500, this is an absolute bargain price for a laptop that's tailor-made for powerful performance and industry-leading battery life. This is a particularly strong option if you want a MacBook but can't quite make the budget stretch - although you do only get a relatively small 256GB storage drive here.

Acer 315 Chromebook: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB One of the best cheap laptop deals in the latest Currys sale is this Acer 315 Chromebook. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 10-hour battery life and a large 15.6-inch display.

Acer Aspire Go: was £399 now £299 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Acer Aspire Go is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. Sure, it's not a world-beater, but you get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics. Generally speaking, these specs won't carry you far, but they're fine if you're using your laptop for word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, or answering emails.

Dyson V8 Advanced: was £329.99 now £229 at Currys Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £699 at Currys The LG B4 may be the entry-level OLED in LG's TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. This deal takes the smallest size down to a record low of under £700 as is now easily the cheapest way to get a quality OLED TV.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,999 now £1,399 at Currys Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge £600 price cut in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

JVC CR230 32-inch Fire TV: was £159.99 now £129 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Fire TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

Apple iPhone 13: was £499 now £449 at Currys Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £449 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £849 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is also reduced in the UK. While not the most powerful MacBook, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet, word processing and light creative tasks. You'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this right now if you need something powerful and affordable.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,099 now £999 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to within £50 of its record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work.