Black Friday starts now at Amazon - 50% off Fire TV Sticks, Blink Mini and 4K TVs

Black Friday deals are starting to arrive as we get closer to Thanksgiving, and Amazon just launched a massive sale with up to 50% in savings on its best-selling devices. I'm rounding up the very best deals below, including some of the lowest prices of the year on Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras, Ring Doorbells, and 4K Fire TVs.

While retailers typically hold on to their best Black Friday deals for November 24, today's device deals at Amazon are very good. The retailer has record-low prices on a number of it's best-selling devices, allowing you to score bargains right now and avoid the madness of Black Friday itself.



Some highlights include the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99, the Ring Doorbell marked down to $54.99, and the highly-rated 65-inch Amazon Omni Series 4K smart TV on sale for $589.99.



Shop more of today's Amazon Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind that today's offer include multiple best-ever prices. We don't expect you'll find deeper discounts at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Black Friday deals on Amazon devices - 50% off

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - the cheapest price you can find. The compact indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision and will alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Cheap streaming device: Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday deal from today's sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $15.99 - only $1 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

50% discount: Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 at Amazon's Black Friday deals event. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Cheapest price: Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

50% discount: Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating last year's Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for 65.99 at Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price you can find. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

40% discount: Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

$80 discount: The Ring Floodlight Camera is getting a massive 40% discount at today's Black Friday sale, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low of only $189.99.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Best-selling TV: The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon, and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Black Friday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

$230 discount: If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

