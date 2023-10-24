Black Friday is one month away - here are the 55 best deals to shop right now
Early Black Friday deals on TVs, AirPods, vacuums, toys and more
Black Friday deals in October? I'm happy to report that, yes, early Black Friday deals are available right now, with discounts on everything from OLED TVs, AirPods, and laptops to robot vacuums, air fryers, toys, and more. I've gone through all the top online retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart to bring you today's 55 best early Black Friday deals to shop right now.
While the adage is that retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for November 24, in recent years, retailers have launched early sales, starting in October, and the prices are very good. While we're just one month away from Black Friday proper, you can find record-low prices on best-selling TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and toys from brands like Apple, LG, Keurig, Roomba, Barbie, Legos, and Samsung.
Below, I've listed today's best early Black Friday sales, followed by today's top deals, which popular categories have been organized so you can navigate to the deal you want. Some highlights include Apple's best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for $159 at Walmart, big-screen TV deals with prices from $269.99 at Best Buy, and you can save 50% off all mattresses starting at just $369 at DreamCloud.
See more of today's best early Black Friday deals below, many of which include record-low prices so you can not only score an early bargain but also avoid the madness of Black Friday proper and get a head start on your holiday shopping.
The best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off AirPods, clothing, OLED TVs, air fryers
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gift ideas: gifts for the whole family starting at $14.99
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas and more
- Samsung: up to $1,800 off TVs, phones and more
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Walmart: $800 off mattresses, 4K TVs, vacuums & clothing
Black Friday deals: TVs
- Amazon: smart TVs from $79.99
- Best Buy: 65-inch 4K TVs from $369.99
- Best-selling TV: Amazon 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $269.99
- Cheap TV: Insignia 24-inch HD smart TV for $60 at Best Buy
- OLED TVs: up to $1,000 off Samsung & LG at Best Buy
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Target: 20% off Samsung, LG & Sony
- Walmart: big-screen 4K TVs from $398
Black Friday deals: Apple devices
- AirPods 2: on sale for $99 at Amazon
- Amazon: AirPods, iPads & Watch from $79.99
- Apple Watch SE: on sale for $159 at Walmart
- Best Buy: big savings on the iPhone and MacBook
- iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $249 at Amazon - lowest price
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy
- Walmart: price cuts on all Apple products
Black Friday deals: Appliances
- Amazon: Ninja, Keurig & Instant Pot from $49.99
- Best Buy: coffee makers + air fryers from $49.99
- Cheap air fryer: Bella Pro Series air fryer for $34.99
- Dyson: up to $100 off Dyson stick vacuums at Best Buy
- Keurig: up to 50% off best-selling coffee makers at Amazon
- Ninja: AF101 Air Fryer now $89.99 at Amazon
- Robot vacuums: deals starting at $99.99 at Walmart
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark & Dyson at Amazon
- Walmart: $100 off Keurig, air fryers, Crockpot, KitchenAid & more
Black Friday deals: Laptops
- Amazon: lowest prices for most laptops
- Best Buy: cheap laptop deals starting at $189.99
- Dell: early bird laptop deals are already live
- Dell XPS 13 laptop: on sale for a record-low price of $599
- Gaming laptops: $450 off HP, Acer, MSI, ASUS & Dell
- HP Chromebook: on sale for $199.99 at Walmart
- MacBooks: deals starting at $849 at Amazon
- Walmart: Acer, HP, Lenovo & Asus laptops from $189.99
Black Friday deals: Toys
- Amazon: 60% off best-selling toys for all ages
- Barbie: deals on Barbie dolls, accessories, clothing & more
- Disney: 15% off Disney costumes & accessories at Target
- Gifts $25 & under: action figures, Paw Patrol & Barbie
- Legos: Legos for all ages from $14.99 at Amazon
- Target: 25% off books, action figures, dolls, Legos & more
- Tonies: 15% off Tonies starter sets & accessories
- Walmart: deals on playhouses, bikes, scooters & more
Black Friday deals: Clothing
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Amazon: viral clothing trends starting at $14.99
- Gap: 40% off everything, plus 50% off PJs
- Macy's: extra 30% off sitewide + 15% off makeup and fragrances
- Nike: 40% off running shoes, leggings, hoodies and t-shirts
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas and more
- REI: up to 50% off Patagonia, Adidas, HOKA & The North Face
- Revolve: up to 60% off jeans, boots, dresses, tops & more
Black Friday deals: Mattresses
- Bear: 30% off sitewide + two free pillows
- Casper: up to 25% off mattresses, plus up to 50% off sitewide
- DreamCloud: flash sale - 50% off mattresses
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + two free dream pillows
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at just $359
- Saatva: $400 off orders $1,000 or more
- Tempur-Pedic: 30% off Cloud and Breeze lines
You can see more bargains our our Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup and see more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
