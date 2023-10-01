Black Friday deals start this month - the 4 sales to look out for in October

Black Friday in October? Are you sure? Yes, it may sound ridiculous, but the massive end-of-year sales are no longer restricted to just a single week in November. We've seen the event evolve from a short barrage of deals to a multi-month marathon in recent years. And 2023 is set to be exactly the same – if not even longer.

So, with that in mind, we've brought together the four early Black Friday sales that should be on your radar for the month ahead. It's going to be a surprisingly busy October with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more all kicking off deals events over the coming days.

You can find all the key info you need to know about each sale below, the key dates, and the type of deals you can expect to see. We've also added some of our expert advice on whether we think it will be worth spending your money this month or waiting for closer to November based on a decade's worth of experience covering these sales and hunting for Black Friday deals.

1. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Dates: October 11 - 12

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Big Deal Days is basically Amazon Prime Day in October - just with a silly new name. The setup is exactly the same as the annual July event, with 48 hours of offers that are exclusively available for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon has launched a few early deals already – including some of the best TV deals and some top air fryer deals, alongside big savings on earbuds and security cameras – but there are loads more to come. Some of the brands we expect to see include Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, and Jabra.

That's alongside all the usual offers on Amazon devices, which should drop to some of the lowest prices ever for this sale. The retailer tends to save its biggest discounts for Prime-exclusive events, and this should be no different, making it the best time to buy an Echo Dot, Kindle, Fire TV, Fire tablet, and more.

But what if you're not an Amazon Prime member? Well, there's a good chance that some of the deals will be made available to all closer to Black Friday, as this event should mostly serve as early access to the sales. You can also get the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you've not signed up before.

Keep an eye on our full Prime Day deals coverage, where we'll pick out all the top offers we recommend.

2. Best Buy Holiday Sneak Peek

Dates: October 1 - 29

(Image credit: Best Buy)

What's better than two days of sales? A whole month of sales, according to Best Buy. The retailer has announced its Holiday Sneak Peek will take place throughout the whole of October with special promotions, rewards and events sprinkled across the month.

The main event puts Best Buy in direct competition with Amazon as it's also running a 48-hour flash sale on October 10 - 11. The retailer has confirmed hundreds of deals across top tech, including TVs and laptops, headphones and smartwatches - and even electric transportation. This should be a great time for Apple deals (especially MacBooks) and OLED TV deals.

Best Buy will also run exclusive Samsung and Microsoft sales in October. The first occurs on October 6 - 8, while the latter runs from October 13 - 15. I suggest you look out for some excellent TV deals, cell phone deals, and laptop deals during these limited-time sales.

The retailer is also using the event to lean heavily into the new My Best Buy memberships. If you're a Plus or Total member, you can get a $50 gift card when you spend $500 at any point throughout the month, and you also get early access to Black Friday deals on October 27 - 29. New members can sign up from $49.99 per year.

It's a big event, then, with lots of opportunities to save early. Remember to check the latest Best Buy discount codes for more ways to save.

3. Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff

Dates: October 9 - 12

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart usually waits until November for its Black Friday sales, but it's also starting early this year. The Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is yet another event that will clash with Prime Big Deal Days, though it lasts a bit longer: October 9 - 12, to be precise.

Some of the confirmed deals include 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, and toys, which are generally products I'd recommend shopping for at Walmart as they tend to get some of the best discounts compared to other retailers.

It could also be a good opportunity to pick up a Walmart Plus membership, as the retailer usually offers it with a 50% discount in the run-up to Black Friday. The benefits are solid if you shop at Walmart regularly, including free grocery delivery, free shipping, fuel savings, early access to sales, and a Paramount Plus subscription.

4. Target Circle Week

Dates: October 1 - 7

(Image credit: Target)

Target really isn't waiting around this year, as it's already started its Circle Week promotion. This event is for Target members, but you can sign up for free to get access to exclusive offers for seven days.

Offers on tech are a little limited, but I've already spotted up to $175 off Apple products, up to $200 off laptops, and up to 40% off kitchen items and appliances.

From here, the offers are more diverse, with up to 40% off toys, clothing, homewares, video games and holiday decor. You'll also want to check in every 24 hours for new deals of the day.

From a quick browse of the current offers, I think it's a half-decent sale for this time of year. A few products, including iPads and laptops, have been slightly cheaper in the past - though I'm talking about a difference of about $20 or so in most cases. Still, it's not bad when it comes to toys, clothing, or home appliances, so it's a good time to buy a few early gifts or a small treat for yourself.