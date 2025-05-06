The WD Elements 20TB external hard drive is a smart solution for anyone needing high capacity storage and reliable performance. It's ideal for backing up your personal and professional files, including photos, videos, music, and documents.

The 20TB WD Elements external hard drive usually retails for $349.99, but you can buy it direct from Western Digital for $279.99 - a saving of $70. Not cheap enough for you? You can save an additional 15% by using an environmentally friendly recycling trick.

If you have NAS systems or internal or external HDDs or SSDs that you no longer need, you can dispose of them through WD’s Easy Recycle program and receive 15% off your next purchase of any product worth $50 or more from the Western Digital Store, which includes the WD Elements drive.

Today's best WD Elements 20TB external hard drive deal

Western Digital WD Elements 20TB external hard drive : was $349.99 now $238 at WesternDigital.com The WD Elements 20TB external hard drive offers a high-capacity, reliable storage solution for all your large files such as photos, videos, music, and documents. It's compact and lightweight, making it a practical choice for expanding desktop storage. At this discounted price, it's definitely worth your attention, especially as you’re not only saving money but also contributing to a more sustainable planet in the process.

Your old storage devices will be destroyed and recycled in accordance with EPA and WEEE guidelines, keeping them out of the landfill, although you'll want to wipe them in advance, just to be safe.

Note: There is a limit of one coupon code per customer per calendar quarter, regardless of the number of drives submitted for recycling.

The drive features USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) connectivity for fast data transfer, comes with a 2-year limited warranty, and is designed to operate within a temperature range of 5°C to 35°C.

Measuring 5.31" x 1.89" x 6.53" and weighing 0.9 lbs, the WD Elements 20TB drive is a practical option for desktop storage expansion.

If you're still on the fence and want to explore other options then check out our best portable SSDs and best portable HDDs roundups.