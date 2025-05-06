The Google Pixel Buds A-Series drop back to their cheapest price yet

Need a new pair of Android-friendly earbuds? You won't even need to pay $60 for this pair from a big-name brand. You can now get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series on Amazon for $59 (was $99).

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google's budget earbuds, meant to integrate easily with Google Pixel devices. However, they also work with other Android devices and even iOS. At $99, they struggle to compete with similarly priced, better-quality options, but the 40% price cut makes them much more worth it if you need a capable and affordable option.

Today's best cheap wireless earbuds deal

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are Google's affordable earbud option for Google Pixel devices, now for nearly half the price. These earbuds excel as an extension of Google Assistant and offer decent quality audio for the price. You get up to five hours of listening time with just the buds and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Even though they are optimized for Google and Android, you can still use them with iOS and other Bluetooth devices if you need.

In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we noted how helpful they are as a hands-free Google Assistant and the lower price compared to the Google Pixel Buds 2. You can talk to the Pixel Buds A-Series like you would a Google Pixel Tablet to ask about the weather, unread messages, and more. They lack fancier features like noise cancellation and spatial audio, but they more than fulfil the needs you'd want from cheap earbuds.

The Pixel Buds A-Series integrates well with Google Pixel and Android phones with just a tap to connect. These still work with iPhones and other Bluetooth devices, but it takes a few extra steps to connect, which makes it less convenient than with Android. However, with a name like "Google Pixel Buds," it's kind of hard to blame them.

The Pixel Buds A-Series offer up to five hours of listening time on their own and up to 24 hours with the charging case. However, talk time drains the battery significantly more than just listening, so five hours of listening time can easily drop to 2.5 hours.

With that in mind, I'd suggest something else if you're going to spend hours talking on the phone instead of listening to music, podcasts, or other audio.

