Amazon's massive Valentine's Day sale is ending soon - shop the 17 best device deals

Amazon's massive Valentine's Day sale is ending soon, which means time is running out to score huge discounts on some of Amazon's best-selling devices. I've rounded up the 17 best deals below, which include record-low prices on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV sticks, security cameras, tablets, and TVs.



We rarely see deals on Amazon devices outside of holiday sales, so today's offers are a great opportunity to grab a best-selling gadget at a discounted price. Some of the best deals include the Echo Pop bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for just $24.99, the all-new Echo Show 8 smart home display on sale for $89.99 thanks to a massive 40% discount, and the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99.



Keep in mind that Amazon's Valentine's Day sale ends tomorrow, and we might not see discounts like this until the upcoming Presidents' Day sales event.

Amazon Valentine's Day sale - the 17 best deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $21.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 - $5 more than the record-low price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now on sale for $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's Valentine's Day sale has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

All-new Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

My personal favorite Amazon Valentine's Day deal is the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb for just $24.99 - a massive 58% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is included in the sale, marked down to $34.99. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Valentine's Day device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $34.99 - just $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $89.99 now $58.49 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Blink Outdoor 4 on sale for a record-low price of $58.49 at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Valentine's Day deals include the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $69.99, which is the best deal we've seen this year. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was 149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Valentine's device deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, thanks to today's 33% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, you can grab this 32-inch Fire TV for just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for a fantastic price of $319.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen display, you can get Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV for $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

