Amazon's Father's Day sale is ending soon: save 50% on best-selling tech gadgets

Dad's big day is almost here, and if you're looking for a last-minute gift, Amazon's Father's Day sale has you covered. The retailer has some incredible deals on best-selling tech gadgets, and I'm rounding up the 15 best deals that all arrive before Father's Day.



• Shop Amazon's full Father's Day tech sale



Amazon's Father's Day sale includes handy smart home gadgets, like streaming devices, thermostats, and speakers, as well as best-selling tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and TVs. Some of our favorite deals for Dad include the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K Max, marked down to $39.99, the handy Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99, and Sony's highly-rated WH-1000XM5 headphones down to a record-low price of $328.



Shop more of Amazon's last-minute tech deals for Dad below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and time is running out to order a gift in time for Father's Day. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our Father's Day sales guide for all the best deals around the web.

The 15 best last-minute Father's Day deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute Father's Day sale has the best-selling Echo Pop for just $19.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Father's Day

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $19.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Arrives before Father's Day

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

If you want to get dad Amazon's most premium streaming device, the latest Fire TV Stick Max is down to a record-low price of $39.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. Arrives before Father's Day

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for a record-low price of $24.99. If Dad tends to misplace his keys or wallet, he can just attach the Apple AirTag to anything he doesn't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it. Arrives before Father's Day

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. Arrives before Father's Day

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Father's Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99. Arrives before Father's Day

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon

Just in time for the summer heat, Amazon's top-rated smart thermostat is on sale for $63.99. Amazon claims the smart thermostat can save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills, and Alexa will automatically adjust the temperature to suit your preferences using just your voice. Arrives before Father's Day

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. Arrives before Father's Day

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $199, this deal is a great alternative. Arrives before Father's Day

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's Father's Day deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Father's Day

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Give dad Amazon's most powerful tablet, the Fire Max 11, which is down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's 29% discount. You're getting an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life. Arrives before Father's Day

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Aside from a brief spell at $179 in November last year, this is the joint lowest price we’ve seen the second-generation Apple Watch SE fall to on Amazon. You save $60 and pick up a smartwatch with an impressive array of features, as well as the smooth iPhone integration you’d expect from an Apple product. We even found it had better than advertised battery life – our tester squeezed two days of use out of a single charge. Arrives before Father's Day

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Father's Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record low of $328. Arrives before Father's Day

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a fantastic price of $429.99. Arrives before Father's Day