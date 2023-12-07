Amazon is bringing back Black Friday prices on its best-selling devices - shop the 13 best

Amazon just launched a massive sale on its best-selling devices, bringing back Black Friday prices on smart speakers, streaming devices, tablets, and security cameras. I've gone through the sale and listed the best deals below, with prices starting at just $17.99.



Amazon devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales like Black Friday, but the retailer has brought back some of our favorite discounted devices for the holidays, allowing you to score a bargain and check someone off your Christmas gift list - win/win.



Some of today's best deals include the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a smart color bulb for just $17.99 (was $62.98), the best-selling Ring Doorbell marked down to $54.99 (was $99.99), and the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 (was $89.99).



Shop more of Amazon's best device deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon. It might be your last opportunity of the year to score an Amazon gadget at a record-low price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The 13 best Amazon device deals

Echo Pop bundle with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb: was $62.98 now $17.99 at Amazon

This might be the best device deal from Amazon's sale, and it's likely to sell out. You can get the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb for just $17.99. That's an incredible discount of $45, and it's the same price as the Echo Pop alone, so with this deal, you're getting a free smart bulb so you can control your lights with your voice from the smart speaker.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is back down to a record-low price of $22.99 - the same price we saw during Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Looking for a stocking stuffer for a child? The 5th generation Echo Dot Kids is on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $24.99, thanks to today's 50% discount. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon's device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $35.99 - just $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $44.99 - $5 more than the Black Friday price.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon also has the Echo Show 8 on sale for $54.99 - only $5 more than the Black Friday record-low. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $65.99. That's a 40% discount and the same price we saw during Black Friday. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $84.99, thanks to today's massive 43% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

