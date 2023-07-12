Act fast! These are the 29 Prime Day deals I'd buy before midnight

Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends today - but it's not too late to snap up a great deal.

The sales finish at midnight today in both the UK and US (Pacific Time in the latter case, so 3am Eastern Time), but as of the time of writing there are still plenty of fantastic offers to grab, covering everything from TVs to laptops to smartwatches to air fryers to smart speakers and much, much more.

Knowing which Prime Day deals are actually worth having is not always easy, though. Many of the products on sale have been available for less earlier in the year, and some of them aren't actually worth buying anyway.

We can help on both fronts. We check every deal to make sure it really is a deal, using price history to tell you whether you're really saving money. And we review so many products each year that we can make personal recommendations about what we'd buy if we were spending our own cash.

Below, you'll find 29 great deals still available in the US and 29 in the UK. But act fast - because they won't all be on offer in a few hours.

Best Prime Day deals to buy today - US

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've for one of the best streaming devices that we scored highly in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. It's was already an Amazon best-seller in the run-up to the sale, so definitely one to snap up this Prime Day, then. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed and has a long-lasting battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $279.99 now $198 at Amazon

These have dominated our list of the best wireless earbuds for most people since their launch. Nothing else matches the quality of the audio and strength of the noise cancellation for this price. You can read more about this in our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review, but the short version is that you're getting flagship quality buds for a mid-range price, which we think is still worth it even if they have been $20 cheaper in the past.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad for Prime Day. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals also include Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274.99 now $199 at Amazon

This self-charging smart robot vacuum is a solid pickup, especially while it's on sale this Prime Day. It has no mopping feature or an auto-empty dock station, but it's capable of cleaning carpets and hard floors and can store a good amount of dust and dirt before needing to be emptied. Today's price is just $25 shy of the record-low and a fantastic price for a robot vacuum from a reputable brand.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

Some of us have had an eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50, it's getting added it to our carts. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what one of us plans on doing. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.

Nespress Vertuo Plus Solo by Breville: was $149.95 now $110 at Amazon

Save and enjoy single-serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button with the Vertuoplus Solo, which is on sale for $110 for Prime Day - the lowest price we've seen all year. Brew 4 flavor cups of coffee at home and enjoy your beverage bold, mild, hot, or iced. Plus, you can keep things tidy with the machine's automatic capsule ejection and storage and keep this cute little appliance tucked away in your kitchen.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (2022): was $649.99 now $479.99 at Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 15.6-inch full HD display, more than enough to power a Windows 11 Pro install. The fact that you can get this for less than $500 is honestly wild. Grab this one while you can.

HP Chromebook 14 (2022): was $289.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This HP Chromebook sports a 14-inch display with a more powerful Intel processor than you typically find at this price point. The 4GB RAM and the 64GB storage aren't anything to write home about, but this will get the job done for basic computing tasks at nearly 24% off its MSRP.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a new record-low price in today's Prime Day deals. Prime members can now get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor, and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Apple only released the second generation of its AirPods Pro in September 2022, but these feature-rich earbuds have already seen great discounts on Amazon. And they've just fallen to their lowest price again ahead of Prime Day – the last time they were at this price was in February 2023. Before that, you could find them on sale for $230, so this is one of the lowest prices we've seen recently. And considering the level of active noise cancelation that you're getting – we noted in our AirPods Pro 2 review that it was "mind-blowing" – this is a top discount.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $599.99 at Amazon

Today's Prime Day deals are knocking a massive $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a price that beats the previous record by a whopping $100. With a superb camera, speedy chip, and refined design, you'll find no better Android device at this price point right now. Check out our Galaxy S23 review if you want to find out more about this superb smartphone.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in today's Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker in recent years thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our top pick for the best Fitbit deal today.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

Another big-screen budget TV from today's Prime Day sale is this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Rated four stars in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review for affordability and value for money, it features 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free controls with Alexa.

Apple iPad Mini: was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

This is a great price on the surprisingly powerful Apple iPad Mini (2021), the 6th generation of Apple's mini tablet. We've seen this iPad Mini for $399.99, but Amazon is cutting the price even further for Prime Day on the best small tablet you can buy. We're not sure when or if this tablet will get an update, so jump on a great price when you find it.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

For most people, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy since it packs the same sharp display as the best Kindle devices, with the waterproof reading that we loved in the Kindle Oasis. This is the best price we've seen on Amazon's best reading tablet, and you don't even need to spring for more storage if you aren't traveling for months at a time.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to today's huge 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low for the F

LG Class C2 Series (48-inch): was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Not only are you getting a fantastic TV with great connectivity and beautiful, crisp visuals with this LG C2 TV, you're also saving $200 on top of the already much cheaper list price of the LG C2 compared to the Sony Bravia XR A90K Series at the same size.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC): was $909 now $729.99 at Amazon Our top pick as the best drone 2023, our DJI Mini 3 Pro review billed the sub 250g drone as “the best compact drone you can buy” with punchy 4K video and tri-directional obstacle avoidance, and this kit with remote controller included is at its lowest price ever on APD.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The improved Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

MacBook Pro M2, 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Here's a chance to get the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip for its lowest price ever once again. It was a tough sell at full whack, but this discount for Amazon Prime Day makes it much better value for money. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we loved this premium Apple laptop for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours, even though it wasn't a revolutionary upgrade from the previous model.

Aeropress Original Coffee Press: was $39.95 now $29.16 at Amazon

There's no cheaper way to get a great cup of coffee than the Aeropress. Yes, it's manual, but it's a superbly simple and convenient tool that doesn't take long to brew a great cup at all. Not only does it produce less plastic waste than cheap capsule machines, but you're free to use whatever ground coffee you prefer without having to buy pre-made pods.

Garmin Forerunner 245: was $350 now $204 at Amazon

You can save a whopping 41% on the Garmin Forerunner 245 at Amazon right now. $206.70 is actually the lowest-ever price we've seen for this mid-range smartwatch, which should deliver pretty much everything you’d need from a fitness tracker, as long as you’re not too bothered about immensely detailed running stats.

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping $400 on this premium laptop from Asus this Prime Day, featuring a beautiful 1080p OLED touch display and a high-end Ryzen 9 5900HX processor - plus a dedicated Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU for all your graphical needs. The discrete graphics card makes this Zenbook more adept at demanding tasks like photo and video editing - and means you can squeeze in some casual gaming after the workday is over, too!

Acer Aspire 3 (Ryzen 3): was $329.99 now $279 at Amazon

A more affordable version of the Aspire 3, this model uses a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 processor - not a chip that will be playing all the latest games or powering through 4K video editing, but perfectly sufficient for everyday tasks. At just over $280, this laptop is a steal for office workers or students.

Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-QT Dual Basket: was $199.95 now $138.99 on Amazon

One of the most sought-after air fryers on the market, the Instant Vortex Plus XL is designed for big families and big get-togethers. Not only does it have two baskets, but each basket can fit 2.5lbs of chicken as well as cook two different things at different settings at the same time - just the ticket if you're cooking a feast for a big party. For Prime Day, it's more than 30% off, knocking its price down to $138, offering you even more savings.

Anker Soundcore 2: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

In our intense review of the Anker Soundcore 2, we praised its 24-hour battery, its ton of features for the price (including water resistance), and its rugged casework. While the sound quality leaves something to be desired, it’s hard to think of a better speaker for under $50/£50 – and right now, it's well under that figure. This price is actually $2 cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon too; in February 2022 it dipped to $29.99, but this 30% discount is a new lowest-seen price.

Best Prime Day deals to buy today - UK

Swann Alexa Kettle: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

From its touch display to smooth voice control, this 1.5L kettle really wowed us in our review thanks to its slick design and Alexa integration, and was the first true smart kettle to grace our kitchen. It can struggle with smaller quantities of water and there's no water level window, but otherwise we really struggled to find fault in this clever little kettle.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £197.60 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for the model we rate as the best headphones in the world for most people. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Lightweight, straightforward, and above all else cheap, the Asus Chromebook 14 brings you the easy versatility of ChromeOS in a conventional and affordable 14-inch laptop chassis. It's not the flashiest laptop around, but at this price, it's hard to argue that this isn't incredible value. The user-friendly interface and child safety features of ChromeOS make this perfect for younger users.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC): was £918 now £709 at Amazon Our top pick as the best drone 2023, our DJI Mini 3 Pro review billed the sub 250g drone as “the best compact drone you can buy” with punchy 4K video and tri-directional obstacle avoidance, and this kit with remote controller included is at its lowest price ever on APD.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker has only been out for less than a year and it's already been marked down to a a record-low price in its first Amazon Prime Day sale – in fact, it's £5 less than the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you want the most superior Echo speaker with "decently loud sound", then – like we pointed out in our Echo Dot review – this is a top choice for anyone looking for Alexa smarts. You can control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather forecast, set timers and more.

PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök bundle: was £539.99 now £453.99 at Amazon

This God of War PS5 bundle is currently one of the most popular Prime Day deals going today and it's easy to see why. Just a year ago a price cut on a PS5 bundle would have been unimaginable but right now, dare we say, it's actually a pretty reasonable deal. Sure, God of War is an older game now but it's still one of the best titles on the platform and a great introduction.

AirPods Pro 2: was £ 249 now £209 at Amazon

This is the lowest price that Apple's latest generation of AirPods Pro have been sold at, making it a perfect deal to scoop up on Prime Day. If you've read our AirPods Pro 2 review, it's easy to understand why we're so excited when you see all the premium features that you get such as great noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, and spatial audio with head-tracking. Want something cheaper? Check out the standard AirPods for a record-low price of £139.

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This is a solid price for the latest version of the more premium Kindle Paperwhite and the lowest we've seen by £15. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for just £149.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. A bargain if you need a TV for a smaller room like the bedroom or kitchen.

Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: was £180 now £99 at Amazon

The Shark WandVac 2.0 is the newer version of the already excellent Shark WandVac, offering more power, more suction and a longer runtime (15 minutes) than its best-selling predecessor. £100 is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model.

JBL Flip 6: was £129.99 now £81.69 at Amazon

Want the best mid-range bluetooth speaker that you can buy in 2023 for the cheapest price it has ever been? This is the deal for you, we've only ever seen it discounted at this price once before. If you're wondering why it's such great value, our JBL Flip 6 review speaks for itself. It's easy to use, waterproof, rugged and most importantly delivers excellent, well-balanced sound. What more could you want from a speaker at this price point?

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022, Wi-Fi, 64GB): was £499 now £439 at Amazon

This is the first major discount on 2022's 10.9-inch iPad so here's your chance to get it for the lowest price ever. It comes in a range of pleasing colours, sports Apple's A14 Bionic chip, a Liquid Retina display and Wi-Fi 6. It's also the first in its line to commit to a landscape orientation, with a 12MP front-facing camera that boasts Centre Stage. It can also be paired with the Apple Pencil (first-gen) and its own dedicated Magic Keyboard Folio, for enhanced productivity.

Panasonic Lumix S5 (with 20-60mm and 50mm lens): was £1,999 now £1,299 at Amazon

A deal for the S5 was on the cards ever since it was succeeded by the incredible Panasonic S5 II this year, but our S5 review describes this low-price, full-frame mirrorless as one of the best hybrid all-round cameras you can buy and it's still a solid shooter today. What's more, it comes with the excellent 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 which is an excellent optic for photography and video, and a superb 50mm prime lens for low-light.

Fitbit Versa 3: was £200 now £119 at Amazon

You can currently pick up the Fitbit Versa 3 for its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now. Like its predecessor, this is more of a fitness tracker than a smartwatch, but what you do get is great battery life, a better display than before and a plethora of fitness statistics.

Blink Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Prime Day deal beats the previous record low price for this feature-rich and easy-to-use outdoor security camera from Blink. It's completely wireless and allows you to monitor the outside of your home during the day and night using infrared vision and motion detection. Plus, there's the option to see and reply through the camera and record video with compatible Alexa devices. Longevity is strong, too, with a battery life of up to two years and a sturdy housing that's built to survive the elements.

Gift Cards: up to 15% off

Amazon has discounted a vast range of physical gift cards by up to 15% ahead of Prime Day. Offers are available on lots of big names such as Netflix, Uber Eats, Roblox, Odeon, Pizza Hut and Nandos. Good for a cheeky treat for yourself or as a quick and easy gift for another.

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £350 now £149 at Amazon

These have dominated our list of the best wireless earbuds for most people since their launch – and this is their lowest ever price (by £5, but still). Nothing else matches the quality of the audio and strength of the noise cancellation for this price. You can read more about this in our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review, but the short version is that you're getting flagship quality buds for a mid-range price here.

Ninja Foodi MAX multi-cooker: was £309 now £199.99 at Amazon

At the a usual going price of £300, we'd say this Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker is a pricey buy. Today's Prime Day deal, however, brings it down to record-low with a price that beats the previous Prime Day's by £10. We haven't personally reviewed this one here at TechRadar but we have awarded a similar model a best in class rating for multi-cookers so we think this one is a great option all around.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was £199 now £149 at Amazon

Another lowest-ever price offer here: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now available for just £149. This watch boasts good fitness features, strong battery life and a comfortable design, and although there are some compatibility issues, it's an interesting iteration of Samsung’s top smartwatch formula.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was £419 now £349 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a great deal on several variations of the Apple Watch 8 in the UK right now. Put simply, this is one of the best smartwatches money can buy, offering an impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. £70 off for the 41mm Midnight model is a stellar Prime Day deal.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Although there are superior models available now like the newer Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus (which is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day), the Ring Video Doorbell 2 still holds. When we reviewed it, we gave it four stars, and at this price it's a great alternative if you don't want to break the bank.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day continues to bring us record low prices and here's another one on what we consider to be an already very well-priced Alexa-enabled smart home speaker with a larger 8-inch display screen for watching movies, making calls and all the other usual useful uses. There's a newer version available, but we think the 1st Gen model could be a better bargain at this price – read our Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) review to learn more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £64.99 now £37.99 at Amazon

This is just £1 away from the lowest price we've for one of the best streaming devices that we scored highly in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. It's was already an Amazon best-seller in the run-up to the sale so definitely one to snap up this Prime Day, then. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £199.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in the retailer's early set of Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Acer Aspire 3 (Ryzen 5): was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

Acer's midrange Aspire 3 laptops offer dependable everyday performance; this model uses an octa-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor - not a chip that will be playing all the latest games or powering through 4K video editing, but perfectly sufficient for everyday tasks. With a discount of almost £200, this is a great pick for office workers or students.

Samsung Q80B 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £995 now £644 at Amazon

Samsung’s Q80B QLED TVs represent good value, bringing great colour, brightness and high-end features to a mid-range price. This 50-inch model was actually available for £632 just before Prime Day, but it's still a great buy with that extra saving. This 50-inch version doesn't have the 4K 120Hz support that larger versions do, but for movies it's still a superb choice, as we covered in our Samsung Q80B review.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker: was £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

This Instant pot is a firm favorite of ours for its ease of use, versatility, and capacity. The 7-in-1 spec means that it's a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, steamer, and food warmer all in one package. It's just a tad disappointing as it was cheaper during Prime Day last year.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (32GB): was £209.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Expect the added oomph afforded to the regular HD 10 Pro, with its superior performance and battery (compared to the standard HD 10), alongside an extended two-year guarantee, a tough case with an integrated grab handle that doubles as a kick stand, a year's subscription to child-appropriate content from Amazon Kids Plus and an app store with download requests managed by parental control.

Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319 now £155 at Amazon

Major deal alert! Amazon has slashed a whopping 51% off the price of the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is now available for £155. This is a rugged, practical sports watch, and it's not just a re-release of the 2018 Instinct, either. This model boasts a new blood oxygen sensor and customizable power modes, which add to an already very impressive specs sheet.

