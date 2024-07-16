5 Beats Prime Day deals you won't want to miss, including record-low prices

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and with it comes a whole host of amazing deals on wireless headphones. Now, if you're a Beats fan you're in for a treat this year, because Amazon has delivered some astonishingly good Beats Prime Day deals. We've compiled a definitive guide to the top 5 Beats Prime Day deals in both the UK and the US, and you'll be delighted to hear that there are some real gems.

We're loving all of these offers, but one that really stands out is the Beats Studio Pro, which are just $169 at Amazon US (were $349.95) and £219 at Amazon UK (were £349.99) – that's a staggering $180 and £130 off respectively! But there are Beats earbuds of all kinds there too – and if you decide to look beyond Beats, check out our full Amazon Prime Day headphone deals. And for non-audio tech, our definitive guide to Prime Day deals will ensure you don't miss some of 2024's hottest tech deals. Now, let's delve into some Beats bargains.

Today's best Beats Prime Day deals - US

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169 at Amazon

This saving makes Beats' newest over-ears half price compared to their launch price. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79 at Amazon

These Beats buds are back to their joint lowest price right now. Note that these four-star earbuds are not the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus, released in May 2023 (which also received four stars under intense review), but still, if you're after a set of Beats-branded buds for silly money, this deal is impossible to, er… beat!

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $149 at Amazon

These earbuds rank among the best earbuds for sport or working out, and we gave them four stars in our Beats Fit Pro review. They're a lot like the AirPods Pro, including noise cancelling and spatial audio, but adapted to be better suited for sports thanks to a super-secure fit. $149 is basically the joint lowest price they've ever been, matching a price we last saw in early 2023.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 at Amazon

Beats' updated mid-range earbuds offer improved performance and extra features compared to their cheaper siblings, in the same smart design. This price is nearly the cheapest we've seen them to date – they once dropped to $119 for a day last year, but otherwise, this is the joint lowest we see them for.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $119 at Amazon

We didn't love these 2024-release on-ear headphones when they came out, but that mainly came down to value – we felt they were too expensive for features and performance. At 40% off only a matter of weeks after launch, that's a different matter. If you want secure-fitting, good-looking, on-ear headphones with the added trickery of spatial audio, plus some other smart options for both iPhone and Android, this is a nice price.

Today's best Beats Prime Day deals - UK

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was £179 now £119 at Amazon

A new record-low price for Beats' updated earbuds, with a cool design, and smart features for both iPhone and Android. The non-Plus Beats Studio Buds are £25 cheaper at Amazon, but we'd spend the extra and get the more advanced version, with better ANC and more features.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £219 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price we're aware of for Beat's latest noise-cancelling over-ears since their launch. As with all Beats headphones, they look beautiful, and come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it came to features like personalized spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro: was £219.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

These are among the best earbuds for sporting activities and working out, so it's no surprise that they earned a positive four-star review from us. These buds remind us of the AirPods Pro in that they deliver effective noise cancelling and spatial audio, but their IPX4 waterproof rating and super-secure fit make them much better for when you're getting active. This isn't the lowest price these earbuds have ever been, but if you're looking to pick them up sooner rather than later you're still getting a solid deal.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

These Beats buds have received a significant 41% price cut for Prime Day. Though they're a little older than the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus, these are still a very solid pair of budget wireless earbuds, and earned four stars in our review. If you're after a set of Beats-branded buds for a super-low price, these are a great option.

Beats Solo 4: was £199.95 now £149.99 at Amazon

Look, we'll admit that we weren't the number one fan of these 2024-release on-ear headphones when they first released, but that was mainly due to pricing. However, given they're 25% off mere weeks after launch, you're looking at much better value for money, and if you're on the lookout for secure-fitting, good-looking, on-ear headphones with the added trickery of spatial audio, you could do much worse than the Beats Solo 4.

So there you have it, there really are some incredible Beats Prime Day deals out there this Prime Day, even on some of the sound specialist's newer products. We've already highlighted the excellent Beats Studio Pro deal as one of our favorites, but the Beats Fit Pro also come highly recommended for all you active people out there – especially at 25% less in the US and 32% off in the UK. That's all for now, but make sure to keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day guides to stay up to date with all the best Beats deals and more as the event continues.

