ProXMem Kerberos TUF RGB DDR5: Outstanding performance for the price

The ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5 is well on its way to earning a place in out test bench thanks to its phenomenal performance, attractive style, and incredible price. While we wish there were more RAM kit configurations available, 32GB is really all anyone will need, and if you want 64GB, this RAM is priced well enough to be a bargain if you went hog and bought a second 32GB kit.

ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5: Two-minute review

The ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5 RAM kits might lack variety, but they sure make up for it in terms of performance and price, earning top marks from me pretty much across the board.

While it's too early to declare this the best RAM kit I've tested this year, it's damned close. And while the Kerberos TUF DDR5 module lacks the almost monolithic refinement of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR, it's still an attractive addition to any PC case out there while giving you more than enough memory runway for serious, high-intensity gaming and pro-am content creation.

In terms of performance, this is where the ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5 really shines. While normally I wouldn't compare two RAM kits running at different speeds, since you can get most RAM kits at comparable speeds.

However, I've made an exception in this case purely based on the value proposition of the ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5. At the price you'd pay for this 32GB RAM kit ($149.99 as reviewed, about £120/AU$225), you could get either the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 kit mentioned above, or you could get the Fury Beast DDR5 32GB kit, though both of those kits are substantially slower than the Kerberos TUF RGB.

A Note on Testing Some motherboards aren't compatible with some modules under dual-channel configurations, while others will limit the speed of the DDR5 RAM when run in pairs, so needless to say it's hard to give quantifiable data to demonstrate the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5's performance in a way that makes it comparable across different systems. For this reason, we only benchmark a single DDR5 module to get comparable performance figures. This does mean that adding a second module will offer substantially better performance in real-world usage. We also only compare modules to other modules running at the same speed and memory profile (XMP/EXPO), unless we are comparing kits by price, which will be noted accordingly.

This is owing to the Kerberos TUF DDR5 being XMP overclocked and pushing 1.410V, which is right around as much voltage as you'll want to push without risking damaging the RAM, something that comparable kits at this speed will all encounter as well.

For this, however, you're able to get nearly 50% better PassMark memory performance than either the Dominator Platinum RGB or Fury Beast DDR5. You also get around 30% better read performance, about 26% better write performance, and roughly 23% better copy performance than either of the similarly priced RAM from Corsair and Kingston. You also get a roughly 15% lower latency as well.

All this comes at the cost of a higher total power used, but the Kerberos TUF DDR5 doesn't use any more power than the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 and it solidly outperforms it while costing less and looking better to boot.

The one thing those kits will have over the Kerberos TUF DDR5, however, is much wider compatibility with different manufacturer's motherboards. ProXMem modules are supported by a number of motherboards, but not nearly to the extent that Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB or ADATA's XPG line. So, if you're looking at this RAM, do check to make sure it will run in your motherboard (you might need a BIOS update).

While the advantages of the ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5 will diminish when running against RAM kits of comparable speed, they will all cost substantially more to close the performance gap. And while not every motherboard is going to be able to run this kit as of this writing, those that can will absolutely let you get the most out of this kit. So if you are looking for a high performance RAM kit while being friggin' smart with your damn money, then there's nothing else to say other than to buy this RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB Kingston Fury Beast PassMark Memory Test 4,623 3,119 3,084 AIDA64 Read (MB/s) 55,883 42,752 43,052 AIDA64 Write (MB/s) 45,587 37,035 36,955 AIDA64 Copy (MB/s) 48,751 39,719 39,721 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 PassMark Latency (ns) 37 43 44 AIDA64 Latency (ns) 68.5 80.1 81.7 Row 7 - Cell 1 Max VDDQ Voltage 1.410V 1.245V 1.245V Max Total Power 4.375W 3.375W 4.375W

ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5: Price & availability

How much does it cost? Starting at $119.99 (about £100 / AU$180)

Starting at $119.99 (about £100 / AU$180) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US. Not available in the UK or Australia

Starting at $119.99 (about £100 / AU$180) for a 32GB DDR5 kit clocked at 5,600MHz, the Kerberos TUF DDR5 is almost as well-priced as the Corsair Vengence DDR5 RAM kit that I flagged recently as the best premium-value RAM on the market right now. The only downside for my overseas friends is that this RAM appears to only be available in the US at the moment, but hope springs eternal. Maybe one day.

As reviewed, the ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) with a memory speed of 6,800MHz will set you back $149.99 (about £120 / AU$225), which is the same price as a Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB kit (opens in new tab) running at just 5,200MHz, and for slightly less than the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 32GB kit at 5,200Mhz, which would cost you $159.99 (about £125/AU$235) at MSRP pricing.

ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting price (US/UK/AU) $119.99 (about £100 / AU$180) - $149.99 (about £120 / AU$225) Speed (dual-channel) 5,600MHz - 6,800MHz Module size 16GB Modules per kit 2 Intel XMP | AMD EXPO Intel XMP, AMD EXPO

Should you buy ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 RAM?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value For the performance you're getting, this RAM is the best value you'll find for a DDR5 kit. It's a shame you can't get different module configurations though. 4.5 / 5 Design A good looking git sine some nice branding and respectable RGB, this definitely won't get lost in your case. 4.5 / 5 Performance This RAM might be evenly matched by RAM kits running at the same speed, but for the price you're paying, this performance is very hard to beat. 5 / 5 Average rating Easily one of the best RAM kits you can buy, this RAM's performance will surprise you as much as it did me. 4.67 / 5

Buy it if...

You want high-performance DDR5 RAM

At 6,800MHz, this RAM is ridiculously fast, making it a great kit for content creation and gaming.

You want RAM that will look great in your case

Between the TUF alliance branding, aluminum casing, and well-done RGB, this is some seriously good-looking RAM.

You want a fantastic value

Given the performance on offer, this RAM should cost more, but we're thrilled that it doesn't.

Don't buy it if...

You want a single module

Sometimes, you just need that one stick of RAM. If that's the case, you're out of luck, this RAM only comes in kits of two.

You want larger module sizes

Unfotunately, 16GB RAM modules are all you're going to get here.

You live outside the US

These kits are fantastic, but they aren't available in the UK or Australia at this time.

ProXMem Kerberos TUF DDR5: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 Starting price (US/UK/AU) $119.99 (about £100 / AU$180) $144.99 / £134.99 / about AU$220 $159.99 (about £130/AU$240) Part Number PGD5U56A28XX7-KTWC CMT32GX5M2A4800C40 KF548C38BBK2-32 Speed (dual-channel) 5,600MHz 4,800MHz 4,800MHz Module sizes 16GB 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB Module per kit 2 2, 4 1, 2 Default timing 36-36-36-77 40-40-40-77 40-40-40-80 Intel XMP | AMD EXPO XMP, EXPO XMP, EXPO XMP, EXPO

If my ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 review has you considering different RAM kits, here are two that might better suit your needs.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM kits are among the best you can find on the market, and have made up an essential part of our test bench for years now. And with some of the fastest speeds around, you can't go wrong with this RAM, assuming you can afford the higher cost of entry. Read the full Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 review

(opens in new tab) Kinston Fury Beast DDR5

This line of DDR5 offers some of the best performance of any DDR5 out there, while also offering you the chance to pick up single modules ranging from 8GB to 32GB. It is slightly more expensive, though.

How I tested ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 RAM

I spent a few days testing a ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 32GB kit in my home PC

In addition to general computing, gaming and creative use, I used professional third-party benchmark tools as well

In addition to general testing, I measured performance with PassMark and AIDA64, specifically

I used the ProXMem Kerberos DDR5 as my main gaming and content creation RAM for several days in my home PC.

In addition to gaming, I edited photos, videos, and other illustrations in Adobe Photoshop, Premeire, and Illustrator. I also tested the RAM out using Lumion 12.5 to test its creative chops on CAD-like software.

In addition to years of computer science education and training, I have been a hardware reviewer for a number of years now, so I know how memory is supposed to perform at this level.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

First reviewed May 2023