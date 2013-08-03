Transcend. Never heard of it? Actually, it's been in the memory game for longer than most, and was one of the very first outfits to flog solid state drives aimed at punters with PCs rather than just to big business.

Indeed, dig a little deeper and you'll find that the insides of the Transcend SSD720 series are pretty familiar. Perhaps a little too familiar.

The controller chipset is none other than the SandForce SF-2281. Of course, you might think it's a bit rich to talk about the SF-2281 as though it's at death's door. It's wasn't all that long ago we were hailing it as the greatest advance in solid state technology since the vacuum tube.

The problem is, progress is relentless, as is our understanding of what makes for a good SSD. And now we know that the SF-2281 has certain shortcomings.

Benchmarks

4K random read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 21

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 19

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 26

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 22

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 20

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 18

Zip file decompression

ZIP: Seconds: Quicker is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 23

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 23

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 24

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 23

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 24

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 22

4K random write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 18

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 50

Crucial M500 480GB: 54

Intel 520 480GB: 19

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 54

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 51

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 54

Seagate 600 480GB: 44

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 18

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 45

Sequential read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 505

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 503

Crucial M500 480GB: 492

Intel 520 480GB: 499

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 504

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 520

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 515

Seagate 600 480GB: 508

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 502

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 514

Sequential read performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 551

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 556

Crucial M500 480GB: 539

Intel 520 480GB: 545

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 551

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 561

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 555

Seagate 600 480GB: 554

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 538

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 552

Sequential write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 298

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 470

Crucial M500 480GB: 414

Intel 520 480GB: 218

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 497

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 500

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 468

Seagate 600 480GB: 437

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 259

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 469

Sequential write performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 519

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 506

Crucial M500 480GB: 432

Intel 520 480GB: 475

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 534

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 535

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 518

Seagate 600 480GB: 473

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 465

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 519

Verdict

Notably, it delivers its impressive peak performance numbers beyond the 500MB/s mark courtesy of data compression. Which is clever, except that much of the data you shunt around, like images and music and video, isn't compressible.

That explains why the Transcend SSD720 drops from 456MB/s to 259MB/s when you compare compressible and incompressible sequential write performance. That said, even 259MB/s is probably good enough in subjective computing terms.

Instead, it's the mediocre 4K random performance that really puts us off this drive. It's a metric where we'd like to have much more performance than even the fastest drives can manage, so the fact that the SSD720 is well off the pace, especially for 4K random writes, is approaching deal-breaker territory.