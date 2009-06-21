LG M227WD review

Excellent in almost every way, this is a great TV that comes highly recommended

The first thing that strikes you about the M227WD LCD TV is the luxuriously designed chassis, boasting a glossy black frame with a contrasting red finish below the screen and on the back of the panel, as found on the maker's Scarlet TV range.

Along with its good looks, the compact screen also doubles up as a PC monitor, upping its space-saving credentials even further.

Also available as a 19in model, the TV sports a lightweight chassis that makes it easy to manoeuvre into position, while the stand can be tilted up and down for the optimum viewing angle. There's also a handy cable-tidy integrated into the back panel of the screen.

The onscreen menus are clear and simple, making setup totally foolproof. They are supported by a remote control that's both intuitive and comfortable to use.

Pictures are impressive for a screen of this size; they are clean and bright with pin-sharp edges and a pleasing amount of detail and texture. The panel copes particularly well with fast action scenes, producing pictures with minimal image blur, making this a great option for gamers.

LG's diminutive screen also makes a decent stab at black reproduction, although there is a considerable loss of detail in particularly dark areas.

The TV's only real letdown is the audio, which sounds rather thin and tinny. We'd recommend hooking the screen up to separate speakers if you're planning on using it for movies or gaming.

