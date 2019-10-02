While the 13-inch model update is little more than a spec bump with a new aluminum finish, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is one of Microsoft's 2019 show-stealers. AMD's Ryzen debut in a flagship device cannot be overstated, especially with specially designed silicon in tandem with Microsoft's hardware team.

Microsoft has gone and doubled down on its traditional flagship laptop, the Surface Laptop 3, with its revised 13-inch model gaining 10-nanometer (nm) Intel performance and its new 15-inch model rocking a custom-built AMD Ryzen processor (CPU).

One of these products is clearly far more exciting than the other, and it shouldn't be surprising which we're talking about. That's because the 13-inch is little more than a spec bump, while the 15-inch isn't only a new form factor but marks probably the highest-profile appearance of AMD silicon in a laptop to date.

Price and availability

Both Surface Laptop 3 models are available for pre-order today, and will appear on store shelves starting October 22. The 13-inch model starts at $999 / AU$1,699 (about £810) – same as before – while the 15-inch model starts at an impressive $1,199 / AU$1,999 (about £970).

In the 13-inch model, that gets you a 10nm, quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory (RAM) and a removable 128GB solid-state drive. Those can be upgraded to an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD.

As for the 15-incher, that includes an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and that 128GB SSD. This laptop can reach an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of SSD space.

While these laptops aren't exactly specced to match the MacBook Pro line, they're awfully close. With that in mind, Microsoft is severely undercutting its primary competition, which should make this holiday shopping season rather interesting.

Design and feel

When talking about the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3, there honestly isn't much to discuss. The design is essentially identical to last year's model, save for the inclusion of USB-C and a new aluminum finish that comes in sandstone or silver colors.

The former finish is admittedly fantastic, feeling both smooth and sturdy, though Microsoft is still offering the option of Alcantara fabric coating the keyboard deck as well. However, the USB-C implementation is sadly not Thunderbolt 3, but simply USB 3.1, meaning we get the versatility of the port standard without the enhanced speed that Thunderbolt 3 offers.

The laptop is still measuring 12.1 x 8.8 x .57 inches (308 x 223 x 14.51mm) and weighing 2.76 pounds (1.25kg). However, the keyboard is squishier than expected, with deep key travel but not a lot of punch on the return of each key press. The larger touchpad is a welcome improvement, at least.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch model comes only in this aluminum finish, in your choice of sandstone, silver or black options. The laptop feels awfully light for its size, weighing just 3.4 pounds (1.54kg) and measuring 13.4 x 9.6 x .57 inches (339.5 x 224 x 14.69mm).

That makes it apparently half a pound lighter than the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

All the same findings regarding the 13-inch aluminum laptop's feel as well as its keyboard apply to the 15-inch model. In short, we'd like a keyboard with slightly stronger feedback when our fingers leave the keys.

That said, both of these laptops sure have fine touch displays. Both achieve a pixel density of 201 pixels per inch, or ppi as well as maintain Microsoft's signature 3:2 aspect ratio. The 13-inch version keeps its 2,256 x 1,504 resolution, while the 15-inch model clocks in at 2,496 x 1,664 pixels.

Performance

Microsoft, for some reason, didn't let us take the Surface Laptop 3 into a corner to run rigorous testing on. We guess this isn't too terribly surprising, but we can look at the specs to get an idea of what to expect out of the latest Surface Laptop.

Now, the 13-inch model is pretty standard fare. Packed with the latest 10nm Intel Ice Lake processors – up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 – you can expect the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 to keep up with contemporary Ultrabooks like the latest Dell XPS 13. And, don't forget that those Ice Lake processors pack the latest Intel Iris graphics, so you might be able to get some light gaming done on this thing. That's something we intend to test as soon as we get it into our testing labs.

The 15-inch model, however, is definitely worthy of attention. Packed with custom "Microsoft Surface Edition" Ryzen processors, we expect to see some meaty performance out of this thing, even if the chips are limited to a 15W power draw. Now, don't get it twisted, it's not like we're seeing the first AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation mobile processors here – the Ryzen 5 3850U and Ryzen 7 3780U are still based on the Zen+ architecture. But, because they're packed with a unique graphics core, Microsoft claims that this 15-inch laptop will have more GPU power than any other laptop in its class.

What we don't know is what we can expect out of these graphics. Will we be able to play AAA games at 1080p? Or, dare we dream, native resolution? Because we haven't seen these processors before, we don't know, but stay tuned to TechRadar, because we'll definitely be putting these "Microsoft Surface Edition" processors through their paces.

Plus, unlike the Intel-powered 13-inch model, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM. This, combined with the powerful graphics should make this one hell of a device for creatives and professionals.

Microsoft is also claiming that both models of the Surface Laptop 3 will be able to last up to 11.5 hours without having to recharge. We're taking this with a grain of salt until we can test it ourselves, but at least the Surface Laptop 3 has fast charging technology, and should be able to reach 80% battery capacity in under an hour.

Finally, much like the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3 is compatible with 802.11ax networking, or WiFi 6. We haven't seen many routers that use this technology, but at least its comforting that the Surface Laptop 3 is future proof when it comes to networking.

Early verdict

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 is a minor upgrade over the previous model, but with a shiny new chassis option that drops the rubber banding around the display. USB-C is also a welcome improvement, but a half-baked one at that.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch model has us quite excited, what with its new, custom-built processor that should put AMD on the map in mobile computing. It's also got the MacBook Pro beat in terms of lightness and price.

We can't wait to fully test either laptop, but we'd be lying if we said weren't more excited for one of the other. We think you know which one we're talking about by now.