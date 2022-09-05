Logitech G715 TKL review

The Logitech G715 is a refreshing cozy addition to the world of boring gaming aesthetics. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely nothing charming about the price you’ll have to pay for this luxury.

Logitech G715 TKL: One-minute review

The Logitech G715 is a solid wireless gaming keyboard that could one day compete for a spot among the best wireless gaming keyboards – so long you don’t spend too much time gawking at the price.

Announced alongside the Logitech G705 mouse and Logitech G735 headset as part of the Aurora Collection that prides itself on its customization options, this tenkeyless keyboard is available for $199 (£169, AU$399). And, while this is already quite the investment on its own, you’ll need to pay even more if you want to use the product as it was intended, considering each customizable accessory is sold separately.

Thankfully, the Logitech G715’s great build quality does balance out a bit of the bitterness left behind by the asking price. In fact, with beautiful individually-lit RGB keys and dedicated media buttons that include a volume roller, there are hardly any flaws to point out in terms of the level of functionality you’d expect from a high-end keyboard.

We have no complaints about its top-notch gaming performance either. Each key is incredibly responsive and a pleasure to press, which lends itself nicely to both fast-paced games such as Valorant and slower burns like Age of Empires IV.

Overall, the Logitech G715 is a pleasant addition to the world of gaming keyboards, edging us further away from the boring black-and-RBG-clad aesthetics that has mired the industry for decades. But unfortunately, its status as a budget-buster makes it difficult to justify as a reasonable investment.

Logitech G715 TKL: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $199 (£169.99, AU$399)

$199 (£169.99, AU$399) Where is it available? Available for pre-order. Shipping later in August 2022

Available for pre-order. Shipping later in August 2022 Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

There’s no point in sugarcoating it – at $199, the Logitech G715 is one expensive piece of tech. And, given the product’s focus on helping you “make it yours”, it’s frustrating that you’ll need to fork out an additional $19 (£16, AU$39) for each of the Pink Dawn and Green Flash removable top plates as well as $39 (£34, AU$69) for the corresponding sets of keycaps.

All-in-all, if you want the ability to customize each element of your G715 as intended, you’re looking at a grand total of $319 (£269, AU$615) on one keyboard. Yes, you read that right.

On the plus side, the keyboard already comes included with a cloud-shaped palm rest worth $19 (£TK, AU$TK). You can also opt for the wired version of the keyboard, the Logitech G713, which would save you $30 (£25, AU$130). Unfortunately, this won’t do much about the cost of additional accessories. Plus, bear in mind however that although they may look similar, the removable top plates for the G715 and the G713 are slightly different and therefore not interchangeable.

Value: 1 / 5

Logitech G715 TKL: Design

High-quality build

Compact tenkeyless design

Tactile, linear, or clicky switches

The Logitech G715 has an 87-key tenkeyless design with tidy aesthetics that revolve around the gentle choice of white, pastel pink, and pastel green colors. At last, we’re getting a much-needed break from the boring and mundane look of ordinary gaming keyboards.

Overall, this product is incredibly sturdy and generally a very high-quality build. However, despite being a tenkeyless keyboard, it would be difficult to call this product portable given its length of 14.5 inches and weight of almost two pounds. If you’re a laptop user looking to game on the go, you may be better off leaving the G715 at home.

As should be expected of most gaming keyboards within this price range, you’ll have the choice between tactile, linear, or clicky switches. Underneath the keyboard, there are also two different height adjustments, which can be used in tandem with the included palm rest to keep your hands from straining throughout extended gaming sessions.

The Logitech G715 has individually-lit RGB keys and under case lighting, all of which can be customized using several different preset options via the Logitech G Hub software. The back of the device includes a USB Type-C port to charge the device using the six-foot-long USB-A to USB-C cord that comes in the box.

Design: 4 / 5

Logitech G715 TKL: Performance

Fully-remappable inputs

Dedicated media keys and Game Mode button

Wireless Bluetooth and Lightspeed connectivity

Despite its high price point, the Logitech G715 is a pleasure to use for both gaming and general work. Fast-paced and movement-heavy FPS games such as Overwatch and Valorant were both a pleasure to play on the G715, as were more casual games that relied on keyboard shortcuts such as Stardew Valley and Minecraft. However, if you’re into MMOs such as World of Warcraft, you might want to opt for a full-sized keyboard as you do lose out on the Numpad with this tidy, tenkeyless keyboard.

Dedicated gamers can remap every key using the G Hub software to better suit their needs. The Logitech G715 also features the usual media buttons and volume roller you’d expect to find on the majority of Logitech G’s gaming keyboards.

When it comes to battery life, the Logitech G715 is nothing to shout home about. While it can vary depending on your choice of lighting, Logitech claims that the keyboard offers approximately 25 hours of use with all LEDs turned on to the max. This isn’t too much of a dealbreaker, but it is significantly less than the 40 hours of battery life promised by the Logitech G915 TKL at 100% brightness.

In terms of connectivity, the Logitech G715 is more-or-less straightforward. It offers the ability to sync to one device via Bluetooth and to another using Logitech’s signature low-latency Lightspeed USB receiver. The keyboard also features a short key that can switch between the two, so you can toggle between two devices on the fly.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Logitech G715 TKL?

Buy it if...

You’re into pastels

As long as you’re fine shelling out for additional key caps and a removable top plate, the Logitech G715 will easily become the centerpiece in any aesthetically pleasing gaming setup.

You’re looking for a quality keyboard

Despite its obvious shortcomings, the Logitech G715 is a great keyboard that boasts an aesthetically pleasing design and a sturdy, high-quality build.

Don't buy it if...

You don’t have cash to splash

With a price of $199 (£169, AU$399) and even more needed for each accessory, this keyboard requires a significant investment if you want to maximize its aesthetics.

You need a full-sized keyboard

If you’re into games such as MMOs that require a larger set of remappable keys, you’ll be better off with a full-sized keyboard rather than with the Logitech G715’s compact tenkeyless design.

Logitech G715 TKL: Report card

First reviewed July 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

