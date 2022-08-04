Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse review

The Logitech G705 is a handy little wireless gaming mouse that can stand out within most gaming setups. Unfortunately, its unnecessarily high price and disappointing battery life inevitably overshadow its gentle aesthetic.

Logitech G705 review: Two-minute review

The Logitech G705 is an arguably solid contender vying for a spot among the growing roster of the best wireless gaming mice . However, it likely falls short of the list’s top half due to its steep price.

The gaming mouse was announced as part of Logitech G’s new Aurora Collection, aimed at people on the lookout for high-quality gear that deviates from the typical gamer aesthetic. Alongside the Logitech G715 keyboard and the G735 headset, it comes exclusively in the ‘White Mist’ color. However, unlike other devices in the collection, the G705 doesn’t include any opportunities to add any splash of color with additional accessories.

With six programmable buttons and a comfortable lightweight chassis, the Logitech G705’s impressive gaming performance means that it’s just as good as it looks. And, although the G705’s 8,200 DPI resolution may seem a tad underwhelming compared to the cheaper Logitech G305 Lightspeed ’s 12,000 DPI optical sensor, most users likely won’t notice too much of a difference.

This mouse features Bluetooth connectivity, though users looking to maximize their in-game performance can also opt to connect their device via the included 2.4Ghz Logi Bolt USB Type-A receiver for lower latency.

The Logitech G705 has a few significant shortcomings. Despite Logitech’s admirable push towards non-traditional gaming aesthetics, the G705 is also overshadowed by its high price and disappointing battery life of only 40 hours (with RGB enabled).

Many people will still get a kick out of the device’s design. However, those shopping on a budget would likely be better off looking elsewhere.

Logitech G705 review: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $99 (£89, ‎A$149)

$99 (£89, ‎A$149) Where is it available? Available pre-order now, shipping in August 2022

Available pre-order now, shipping in August 2022 Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

Released as part of Logitech’s new Aurora Collection, the Logitech G705 is available for $99 (£89, ‎A$149). Unlike the Logitech G715 keyboard and the G735 headset, the G705 wireless gaming mouse doesn’t feature any customizable Pink Dawn or Green Flash-colored accessories. With this product, what you see is what you get.

The Logitech G705 is more expensive than its direct competitors such as the Razer Orochi V2 . While the latter lacks any sort of RGB lighting, it does offer a significantly better DPI sensor and almost ten times the battery life. Alternatively, those on a budget and adamant on sticking with a minimalistic Logitech mouse may also be better off with the Logitech G305 Lightspeed .

Value: 2 / 5

Logitech G705 review: Design

Compact, lightweight and designed for smaller hands

No personalization options

Customizable Lightsync RGB lighting

Weighing in at just under three ounces (85 grams), the Logitech G705 is an incredibly light gaming mouse, so it pairs well with portable gaming laptops . Its small and compact design lends itself well to gamers with small hands – an intentional design choice that’s prevalent across the entire Aurora Collection.

Unlike the G715 keyboard and G735 headset, the Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse doesn’t have any customizable elements to speak of. However, it features the company’s signature Lightsync RGB lighting system, which can be personalized using a number of presets via the Logitech G Hub software.

Design: 4 / 5

Logitech G705 review: Performance

Six programmable buttons

‘Basic’ sensor of up to 8,200 DPI

Disappointing 40-hour battery life

The Logitech G705 has six reprogrammable buttons and an optical sensor with a maximum DPI of 8,200. While the latter may not be an issue for the vast majority of gamers, people using high-resolution 4K monitors may want a more powerful alternative for a smoother experience. In comparison, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed and its 12,000 DPI sensor appears to be a smarter choice, especially when you consider that it costs almost less than half the price.

In-game, the Logitech G705 performs exceptionally across a diverse selection of games such as Fallout 4 and Minecraft , as well as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. Thanks to the 2.4Ghz Logi Bolt USB Type-A receiver that comes included, you can also maximize your gaming performance by taking advantage of its low latency for faster-paced competitive games.

The most prevalent issue that we’ve come across during our tests with the Logitech G705 is its poor battery life. Logitech claims that it can last for up to 40 hours with RGB lighting enabled. Considering the Aurora Collection’s focus on aesthetics, switching off its RGB to save on juice is simply too much of a compromise. The good news is that you can find a USB Type-C charging port located at the front of the mouse, so you can carry on using it even after its battery inevitably gives out.

Performance: 3 / 5

Should I buy the Logitech G705?

Buy it if…

You like gaming on-the-go

If you’re looking for a mouse that pairs well with your gaming laptop, the Logitech G705 is the way to go. It’s small, compact, and travel-friendly.

You want an aesthetic RGB mouse

With an ice-white exterior and RGB lighting, this wireless mouse is a smart choice for those who want a neat and tidy gaming aesthetic.

Don’t buy it if…

You have larger hands

While the Logitech G705 is suitable for all grip styles, gamers with larger hands may struggle to grasp this mouse comfortably.

You prioritize battery life over RGB lighting

With just 40 hours of use with RGB lighting enabled, the Logitech G705 falls well short of its direct RGB-free competitors that offer months-long battery lives.

Logitech G705 review: Report Card

Value The Logitech G705 is more expensive than direct competitors with better features. This isn't the best value gaming mouse right now. 2 / 5 Design It's compact, lightweight and designed for smaller hands. It also features the company’s signature Lightsync RGB lighting. 4 / 5 Performance It performs exceptionally across a diverse selection of games, but its 40-hour battery life is disappointing. 3 / 5