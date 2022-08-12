Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset review

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is incredibly well-crafted and designed to be comfortable for extended periods of time. In fact, it’s almost great enough to make you forget how much it costs.

Logitech G735: One-minute review

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is the latest addition to the Aurora Collection, and perhaps one of its finest yet. With a high-quality build, appealing exterior design, and great sound quality, the G735 is deserving of a spot among some of the best wireless gaming headsets available on the market.

The Logitech G735 is available for pre-order now for $229 in the US, £189 in the UK, and AU$TK in Australia, with shipping expected sometime in August 2022. In terms of price, it definitely lies on the more expensive side of the market, especially considering that gaming headsets with similar specifications such as the Razer Barracuda are available for less.

However, despite how expensive it is, the Logitech G735 is well-designed, catering specifically to gamers with small heads. And similar to other products from the Aurora Collection, namely the Logitech G715 keyboard, it features an appealing ice-white exterior on top of its offer of ear pad and microphone boom personalization (though the latter comes at an additional cost).

In terms of sound performance, the Logitech G735 performs admirably in-game or even when consuming content on one of the best streaming services . Thanks to its Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound support, it’s a perfectly viable headset for competitive gaming too – though disappointingly, this level of support does not extend to THX Spatial Audio.

Logitech G735: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $229 (£189, AU$399)

$229 (£189, AU$399) Where is it available? Available now for pre-order, shipping in August 2022

Available now for pre-order, shipping in August 2022 Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The Logitech G735 is available now for $229 (£189, AU$399), having been announced as part of the company’s latest Aurora Collection.

Similar to the Logitech G715 keyboard, the G735 wireless gaming headset was released alongside a host of colorful accessories that can be purchased separately. Each accessory costs an additional $19 (£18, AU$39), and includes a set of ear pads and microphone boom in the Pink Dawn or Green Flash shades.

There’s no way around it – the Logitech G735 is an expensive headset. In comparison, you can save money instead by opting for the baseline Razer Barracuda headset, which includes similar – if not identical – specifications in terms of frequency response, battery life, and even weight. And, for just $20 more, you can even upgrade to the Razer Barracuda Pro to get its top-of-the-line comfort, design, and sound performance.

Value: 2 / 5

Logitech G735: Design

Personalizable ear pads, microphone boom, and RGB lighting

Inclusive design catered towards gamers with glasses and earrings

Comfortable memory foam ear cushions

As intended with Logitech’s Aurora Collection, the Logitech G735 offers the ability to customize your headset and add a splash of color whenever you see fit. The downside is, in order to do this, you’ll have to shell out more for each of the two sets of ear pads and microphone booms.

The Logitech G735’s greatest strength is how comfortable it is to wear for extended periods of time. The gaming headset is designed specifically for gamers with small heads, as well as those who would wear the headset with glasses and earrings. And, in tandem with its snug memory foam ear cushions and padded headband, you may often even forget that you’re wearing them in the first place.

In addition to its all-white exterior, the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset features Lightsync RGB lighting across each side of the device, which can be easily configured via the Logitech G Hub software using various immersive presets.

Design: 5 / 5

Logitech G735: Performance

Wireless Bluetooth, 2.4GHz USB connectivity and analog 3.5mm jack output

Solid unidirectional microphone

Dolby Atmos support

Decent 16-hour battery life

The Logitech G735 can connect to Windows, Mac, and mobile devices with ease using Bluetooth, allowing you to switch back-and-forth between two paired devices. For lower latency, gamers can also opt for the included 2.4Ghz Logi Bolt USB Type-A receiver instead, as well as an analog 3.5mm audio jack output. You can charge the device using the USB Type-C charger that comes included in the box.

The Logitech G735’s battery life can only be described as average, with 16 hours with RGB lighting enabled. But if you’re one for simplicity and minimalism, you can deactivate the headset’s RGB system to extend its battery life to up to 56 hours.

For this price, you may also expect the G735 to include THX Spatial Audio, but in this case, no dice. It does however offer 40mm drivers and Dolby Atmos compatibility to deliver a solid sound performance across competitive games where directional sound plays a vital role, including Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant.

Overall, this G735 has a solid sound quality that both gamers and music-lovers can appreciate. The device has a standard frequency range of 20 Hz-20 KHz, so while you shouldn’t expect top-tier quality from this headset, it’s more than capable of handling anything you can throw at it. Personally, I was happy to use the G735 both as a gaming headset and as a headset to play music on Spotify while I worked.

The Logitech G735 also does not disappoint with its removable microphone either. Its cardioid pickup pattern helps the device focus on conveying your voice while minimizing unwanted noises such as keyboard clicks and loud computer fans. You can also navigate through the Logitech G Hub to take advantage of Blue VO!CE microphone settings to boost your audio and make your voice clearer to hear for all your Discord friends.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset?

Buy it if…

You want an all-white headset

Considering most gaming headsets are solid-black, the Logitech G735 stands out from the bunch with its minimalistic ice-cold exterior.

You wear glasses

The Logitech G735 was designed specifically with glasses-wearers in mind. And, after some significant testing, we can personally attest to this.

Don’t buy it if…

You’re on a limited budget

If you don’t have a lot of cash to spend, the Logitech G735 may not be the most sensible choice, considering that other similarly-specced headsets are available for a much more palatable price.

You need THX Spatial Audio

Despite its premium price, the Logitech G735 does not support THX Spatial Audio, so if that’s something that’s important for you as a gamer, you may want to consider other options.

Logitech G735: Report card

Value The Logitech G735 are quite a bit more expensive than its similarly-equipped counterparts. And for just a bit more, you could even opt for a tier-up model from Logitech’s competitors. 2 / 5 Design This headset’s design is its greatest strength – it’s incredibly comfortable and lightweight, not to mention aesthetically pleasing, in part thanks to its customizable RGBs. 5 / 5 Performance The G735 performed very well in-game and for music streaming. However, more serious gamers might be turned off by the lack of THX Spatial Audio. 4 / 5 Total The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is incredibly well-crafted and comfortable. 4 / 5

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

