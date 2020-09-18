Hands on: LG Wing 5G review

Outside of expensive foldables, phone design has stagnated in the last few years, with most phones these days being slight variations on the edge-to-edge glass rectangle. The LG Wing 5G is a bold exception: a phone with a front screen that swivels horizontally and upward to reveal a smaller display underneath, providing more screen real estate in a device that you can use one-handed.

It’s the sort of mechanism we saw on some of the many experimental phone designs that came out in the 2000s – in particular, the LG Wing 5G feels a lot like the Danger Hiptop (known better as the T-Mobile Sidekick – remember carrier-specific phone names?) but modernized for 2020.

Similar to the Microsoft Surface Duo, the mini-screen can give you more space for a single app – though in the LG Wing 5G’s case, with the content on one screen and controls on the other – or you can use it to display a second, separate app, letting you type notes or text friends while watching media on the main display, say.

When closed, the phone looks and operates just like any handset – and although it’s a little thicker and heavier than most others, it’s still closer in size to a regular phone than a foldable. You could use it as a perfectly functional one-screen phone, if you really wanted to.

Of course, if you’ve got the LG Wing 5G you’ll be wanting to swivel the display out. Actually rotating it open isn’t difficult, even one-handed, but there’s also enough resistance that the main screen won’t slide up accidentally in your pocket. The phone is constructed in two ‘layers’, with the main screen sitting on the top layer, which takes up about a third of the thickness of the phone. It swivels out and up to the top of the device, exposing the mini-screen and forming a ‘T’-shape.

(Image credit: Future)

This essentially increases the display real estate by half again, and you could be forgiven for thinking at this point that the smaller screen isn’t too helpful. However, while not all apps will fit and work on it, having this dedicated area for secondary apps and tasks is potentially hugely useful; imagine being able to to fire off a text, or Google the odd fact, without having to switch away from the show or stream you’re watching or the game you’re playing.

There’s other unique applications of the extra screen, like using it as a touchpad while browsing online for precise control. Even better, swivel out while in camera mode and the mini-screen will show simulated gimbal controls for precisely following subjects thanks to image stabilization software. Combine that with the pop-up selfie camera, which allows you to simultaneously record rear and front-facing footage – great for streamers, say.

That’s the real appeal of the LG Wing 5G, although until we get final software and price details we won’t be able to fully gauge how useful this functionality could be for the typical user.

The LG Wing was announced on September 14, and has been confirmed to be coming to the US. An exact release date or whether the phone will be landing in the UK and Australia is currently unclear.

As for the price, we don't have any details on the LG Wing 5G yet. We expect the company to announce the price closer to its release date, and remain uncertain how much it will cost as the wait for information drags on.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and display

The LG Wing 5G looks pretty much like any other phone out there at first glance: edge-to-edge display, rectangular design, side buttons, in-screen fingerprint display, USB-C port out the bottom, and so on. It’s a dense phone, thicker than the LG Velvet in a side-by-side comparison, but otherwise unremarkable.

Switch to swivel mode, though, and the 6.8-inch OLED main screen swivels out sideways, and up to a horizontal orientation at the top of the phone, exposing the smaller 3.9-inch OLED mini display underneath.

That mini-display works just like a full-size one: you can use apps on it (though in a slighty more cramped interface), use it for secondary controls as in the camera app, or dedicate the whole space to a keyboard.

And while 3.9 inches for the mini-screen seems tiny by today’s standards, it’s only a little smaller in area than the 4-inch display in the iPhone 5 / original iPhone SE. It’s perfectly suitable for texting and light browsing, but more on that below.

Elsewhere, the phone has a pair of volume buttons on the right side and a lock button below it. These aren’t too hard to differentiate when the phone is closed, but when the screen is swiveled open, all three are located behind the display, and awkward to press. Worse, it’s easy to forget which button is which, and we’ve accidentally locked the phone when we meant to adjust the audio levels.

(Image credit: Future)

The SIM and microSD slots are on the left side. There’s a USB-C port on the bottom, with the phone’s single speaker to the right of it; on top are a microphone and the pop-up front-facing camera. Much like other pop-up cameras (on the OnePlus 7 Pro, for instance), the LG Wing 5G’s selfie shooter quickly retracts if the accelerometer detects that the phone has been dropped.

Lastly, with all these moving parts, it's not surprising that the LG Wing 5G doesn't have an IP dust- and water-resistance rating. And sadly, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack, which only bears mentioning since LG has admirably managed to keep them around in recent flagships like the LG V60.

Using the displays

Using the LG Wing 5G effectively boils down to knowing when to swivel. You won't need to open it all the time, as the 6.8-inch main display works just fine for regular tasks, especially while on the go. Yes, you can use it one-handed while swiveled open, but it's cumbersome.

As you might have guessed, rotating the screen to the top of the phone does shift the weight to the top half of the device – not enough to make it ungainly, but you'll be more comfortable keeping it in two hands.

This is especially the case if you do any typing, which is likely what you’ll be using the small screen for much of the time. Your hands may get a little cramped if you're really leaning in to the bottom-screen typing experience, as your reviewer found after typing this whole section on the small display. But it works – and we dig the flexibility it offers.

As with the Dual Screen on the LG V60 and LG G8X, the software for multi-screen use works fine, but it takes getting used to – and you might not find all the functionality you’d expect.

(Image credit: Future)

Swiveling the screen up switches the top display to a carousel of apps, which are sadly limited to a handful of apps, although some have extra functionality with the small screen. We haven’t yet found out how to add to this list, and the only way we found to use a different app on the main screen is to set up dual-app combo shortcuts, which you can do in Settings > Display > Swivel Home > Multi-Screen Shortcut (phew).

On the LG V60 with Dual Screen, you could use a multi-finger gesture to semi-reliably swap apps between screens, but there’s no such function on the LG Wing 5G (yet); that kind of fluid exchange is what’s really missing from the Wing. And not just for power users, either: it’s going to require a whole lot of trial-and-error for users to figure out which app combinations work best – and which apps won’t even work on the small screen at all.

Of course, this isn’t final software, and we’re looking forward to taking the phone out for a proper spin once LG sends us a Wing 5G that’s ready for prime time. What we see is promising, though – and we’re really craving the flexibility offered by the extra screen real estate.

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras

The camera setup includes other interesting uses for the swivel system, and features three rear cameras: one standard shooter and two ultra-wide cameras.

The main 64MP f/1.8 camera captures a 78-degree field of view (FoV) and the 13MP f/1.9 ultra-wide nabs a 117-degree FoV; both are used for standard still photography and video.

(Image credit: Future)

The second 12MP 120-degree FoV f/2.2 ultra-wide camera is specifically used for a video mode that uses the swivel functionality. Once you've flipped up the main screen, you can use Gimbal Mode to simulate shooting with a gimbal device, using controls on the mini display to move the camera. While there feels like a lot of image stabilization at play, this feels like the footage is cropped from a larger picture captured by the ultra-wide lens.

A new 'hexa motion sensor' stabilizes shots and allows digital approximation of following a subject and panning the screen. We haven’t gotten to try this out too much, but we’re excited to simply have some variety with phone photography – even if it’s just moving the controls down to the mini screen to free up an uninterrupted viewfinder on the main display.

The aforementioned front-facing camera is 32MP and pops up from the top of the phone, and in a first for LG, you can use a Dual Recording mode to flip back and forth between selfie and rear cameras while recording – or have both going at once and pick where the picture-in-picture inset video is. With this new feature and 4K video, as well as 'voice bokeh' and 'ASMR recording' (both carried over from the LG V60), LG seems to be aiming this phone at journeymen streamers.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance and battery

The LG Wing 5G packs a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which enables 5G connectivity. It packs a respectable but not top-tier 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable via microSD up to 2TB).

Even in our limited time with the phone, it’s been able to handle the complex multi-screen features with only very occasional minor delays, most evident when switching apps. Again, this is not a final version of the phone, and we’re waiting to see whether more software refinement could make for a smoother experience.

Much of the multi-screen experience is smooth, and the transitions when swiveling the main screen open and closed are pretty seamless. But as mentioned before, there’s some logical interface controls that would make loading up apps on the two screens – and switching between them – much easier.

The LG Wing 5G comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which is about average for flagship phones. The phone does seem to drain more battery with the main screen swiveled open and the mini screen active, but we’ll have to put the phone through more testing to understand how much.

(Image credit: Future)

Early verdict

A phone like the LG Wing 5G is tough to judge from the little time we’ve had with it so far, especially if some of our misgivings are fixed in the final build. What’s equally unclear is just how useful the extra screen real estate is, especially with the unique applications of the T-shaped display layout when swiveled open.

Some of these use cases are promising, like texting or browsing the internet while watching media, but those might be more sedentary experiences that, heck, you might as well use separate devices for.

But the LG Wing 5G is still a fully functional phone without the swivel, albeit lacking some camera options compared to other flagship phones. The real competition will likely lie in price, though, and until we know how much the swivel functionality costs, so to speak, we won’t know how the LG Wing 5G really stacks up.