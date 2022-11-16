Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels review: smartly light up your space for less

The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are a slightly edgy yet still affordable way of getting your smart light kicks. They’re incredibly customizable, very responsive, and easy to connect with Alexa or Google Assistant. Setting them up takes some guidance, but Govee does provide that. However, setting up your own DIY light scenes can be tricky, as is taking them down, customizing, or expanding them once they’re up on the wall.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: One-minute review

The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are an offbeat alternative to those smart light bulbs that have become a staple in many modern homes. These days, it seems that having one of the best smart lights is the bare minimum for setting up your smart home ecosystem, with most people going for the light bulb approach.

That makes sense, of course. They are the easiest to install, as most use the regular Edison screw base, which means they slot perfectly into your existing light bulb threads. Many of them don't even need a hub to work with your smart assistant.

Personally, we prefer light panels, our favorites being those from Nanoleaf. They add a bit of a design element to your lighting setup. You’re not just getting a light bulb that changes colors. You’re getting a set of panels you can spruce up your wall with, form into fun shapes, and in the case of the Nanoleaf Shapes , use to control other compatible smart home devices.

These Glide Hexa Light Panels from Govee aren’t as advanced in panel functionality as the Shapes. However, they come with their own set of advantages – starting at $169.99 (£149.99 / AU$334), for example, they’re the more affordable option. They also have a treasure trove of customization options via the extensive Govee app. And, for those who think that the regular-sized Nanoleaf panels are a little too big, the more manageable size of these Glide Hexa panels is just the ticket.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels at Amazon for $169.99 (opens in new tab)

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $169.99 (£149.99, AU$334)

$169.99 (£149.99, AU$334) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Get the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels basic starter kit with seven panels, and you’ll pay $169.99 (£149.99 / AU$334). That includes the adhesives, connectors, control box, and power adapter. Get the 10-piece kit, and you’ll pay a little more – $199.99 (£195.99 / AU$391), to be exact.

If you’re used to regular light bulbs that cost less than $10/£10 a pop, paying that much for a set of light panels sounds unnecessary. But, bear in mind that light panels are a different breed, particularly these. Each Glide Hexa panel can display up to six colors and ambient backlighting.

On top of that, these panel kits are slightly more affordable than the competition, its closest being the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smarter Kit. This one will set you back $199.99 in the US for a set of seven and £179.99 / AU$349.99 in the UK and Australia, respectively, for a set of nine.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: Assembly

How connectors are slotted is very dependent on your design

The app has step-by-step guide

Taking them down is tricky

Unlike Nanoleaf Shapes, the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels require a bit of precision assembly. That’s because the correct slots for inserting the ends of the connectors are highly dependent on your design. Of course, you can set it all up on your own, but since the modularity of these panels isn’t the most intuitive, it’ll require a little more effort and time.

Luckily, the Govee app has a built-in step-by-step guide that will walk you through the entire assembly process based on your design. That means you do have to put in your design first, though that isn’t hard as you simply drag and drop the tiny on-screen versions of your actual panels.

There are quite a few connections you have to establish. You have to connect the panels to the app and then connect the app and panels to your smart assistant of choice (we used Alexa). That might seem like a lengthy process, but the app tells you how to integrate with your smart assistant, so it shouldn’t take long if you follow the instructions closely.

Really, the most annoying part of the assembly process is the connectors themselves. Govee designed them to be long – our guess is so you can space out the panels if you want to without breaking the connection – so if you’re putting the panels side by side, you have to fold them and tuck them in.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The trickiest part is changing your design or expanding it with more panels. There’s no refined way to remove a panel, and the adhesive Govee uses sticks to a surface like nobody’s business. So, you have to gently pull the panel itself to finagle it off its mount without damaging it or accidentally snapping a connector off.

Not that it can't be done – we’ve done it. But it feels like you're getting a small stroke trying to pull each one. It doesn’t help that Govee doesn’t offer a video guide on the process. Our advice: think heavily about your current design and fully commit to it before you put up the panels.

Assembly: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: Design

Smaller panels with a floating design

Adhesive works impressively well even on textured walls

No physical controls to change scenes

As the name suggests, the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are made up of individual hexagonal panels that are highly modular, thanks to the six slots each have in the back that accommodates the tip of a specialized connector that transmits power and data from one panel to the next.

These panels look very similar to the hexagon Nanoleaf Shapes, except they're smaller and have a floating design, both of which we appreciate. In fact, we prefer the smaller size. Not only does the size make these panels easier to manage during setup, but it also lets you create a more intricate design without taking up the entirety of the wall it’s on. As for the floating design, it not only makes it slightly easier to remove each panel, but it also provides a smidge of backlighting (more on that later) that does add to the panels' appeal.

The panels feel solid and robust, and as we mentioned before, the adhesive stickers for adhering them to the wall have a lot of hold on them. We mention this again because we’ve tested most of Nanoleaf’s products and know for a fact that its adhesives do not work as well on textured surfaces.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Nanoleaf does have the upper hand when it comes to physical controls. Nanoleaf's controller is brilliantly made, blending in seamlessly with the panels so you don’t even notice it. It also provides plenty of physical controls for users who aren’t always on their phones or have forgotten what command to give Alexa. Meanwhile, Govee’s control box only comes with a power button, so it won’t even let you adjust brightness, let alone change lighting scenes.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: Performance

Lighting is bright but not bright enough to completely light up a room

Very responsive to voice commands and app adjustments

App is extensive but not the easiest for DIY scenes

The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels’ performance ain’t too shabby either. At 50% brightness, the panels are already very bright – as far as light panels are concerned, that is. At 100%, they are bright enough to fill a small room so you can see everything, and that’s plenty for gaming or watching a movie. If you were to use these for reading, you best be next to or right underneath where the panels are mounted, otherwise, you’re not being kind to your eyes.

As we mentioned earlier, one cool thing about these panels is they are not flush with the wall. Instead, they're lifted a few millimeters off the wall in order to get that soft backlighting effect you won’t see on its rival. The backlighting has a pretty narrow field of coverage, but it is noticeable and effective.

Our favorite functionality, however, is that each panel can display up to six colors at once, so you can really have some fun. You can create a kind of tie-dye scene if you’re feeling groovy, or have a gradient effect if you’re patient enough to create it. Combine that with the lights’ audio-reactive feature, and you can really go psychedelic.

The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are very quick to respond to changes you make on the Govee Home app too. That’s whether you’re switching colors, changing lighting effects, or adjusting the settings. The same can be said for voice commands, which are executed almost immediately (as long as you’re not experiencing network issues).

Speaking of the app, Govee Home is pretty intuitive and easy to navigate and use. You’ll quickly learn how to adjust brightness, select lighting scenes or presets, toggle speed, create routines, and more. And, with over 40 preset lighting effects, several of which are audio-reactive, you needn't worry about creating your own scenes if you don’t have the time or aren’t very particular.

The app is also pretty extensive, and once you start getting into the DIY aspects, you’ll find that there’s a steep learning curve. Even making a simple scene for the first time can be tricky and require patience, as that part of the app isn’t the most intuitive or user-friendly. It takes a while to master, but if you want to create your own for your gaming setup or as part of your holiday decorations, for example, it’ll be worth it in the end to get the effect you want.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You’re tired of those boring smart bulbs

Smart bulbs are functional, and they can be fun. But smart light panels are a whole different ballgame, and the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are among the best of them.

You want to spruce up your space

Whether it's for your gaming room or home entertainment den, these light panels can add some immersive flair to your space.

You need something smaller and more affordable

Nanoleaf Shapes are bigger and pricier. These are smaller so they'll take up less space on your wall, and you can expand for less.

Don't buy it if...

You love Nanoleaf’s seamless setup and control panel

This doesn't have the most intuitive setup, and its control box only has a power button.

You’re using Apple HomeKit

Though it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it's not Apple HomeKit-ready.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Nanoleaf Shapes

The Nanoleaf Shapes take the concept of lighting and turn it base-over-apex. The panels can glow solid colors or transition at different speeds through colors to create a unique lighting effect in your home. Read our full Nanoleaf Shapes review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Color Ambience

The Philips Hue lighting range has evolved into a formidable presence in the smart home scene. The lights produce the most natural tones of any smart lighting we've used, the app is easy to use, and installation is a doddle. Read our full Philips Hue Color Ambience review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Govee Wi-Fi LED Bulb

Govee smart lights represent excellent value for money. These smart bulbs are simple to use and connect directly to your Wi-Fi network, which means they're worth checking out even if they lack the polished application of Philips Hue. Read our full Govee Wi-Fi LED Bulb review (opens in new tab)

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Cheaper than the competition, the Govee Glide Hexa is a worthy smart light contender, especially with what it has on offer. 4 / 5 Assembly It's not intuitive to assemble, but the Govee Home app takes you through the whole process. 4 / 5 Design We appreciate its smaller size, floating design with backlighting, and modularity. 4.5 / 5 Performance Bright, responsive, and can display six colors in a single panel, there's a lot of love here. Plus, it's got extensive app support. 5 / 5 Total These are good value light panels that look great and deliver gorgeous color lighting. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test