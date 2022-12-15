Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 review

Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast Wi-Fi to the rooms where you need it.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: One-minute review

A Wi-Fi range extender is a good option if you need to improve the Wi-Fi in just one or two rooms within your home - although Devolo prefers to call them ‘repeaters’ rather than ‘range extenders’. We‘ve always been a fan of Devolo’s Magic products, as they provide both Wi-Fi and PowerLine connectivity that can reach even into the annoying deadspot in the office at the back of our building.

However, the use of PowerLine technology means that the Magic products can be quite expensive. And, of course, not everyone will need the wired networking features provided by PowerLine either.

So, to provide a more affordable option, Devolo has now launched the new WiFi 6 Repeater 3000, which is a more conventional range extender (repeater) that omits PowerLine and just concentrates on the Wi-Fi side of things.

As the name suggests, the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 supports Wi-Fi 6 with a top speed of 3Gbps, which is actually faster than the more expensive Magic products (it’s actually 2976Mbps, to be precise, but manufacturers always like to round these numbers up with lots of zeros). We’re also pleased to see that Devolo has updated its Home Network app, to make it easier for new users to get started.

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: Price and availability

How much does it cost? £89.99 (approx. $103.00, AU$160.00)

£89.99 (approx. $103.00, AU$160.00) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the UK at the time of writing

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: SPECS Wi-Fi: dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5.0GHz)

Speed: 3.0Gbps

Connectivity: 1x Gigabit Ethernet

Processor: unspecified

Memory: unspecified

Storage: unspecified

Dimensions: 150 x 75 x 45mm

Devolo is based in Germany, so the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 has initially been launched across Europe, with a UK price of £89.99 (approx. $103.00/AU$160.00). The Magic range is already available from Devolo’s web site in the US, so the new Repeater 3000 should also be available in coming months.

However, Devolo doesn’t currently operate in Australia or the Asia-Pacific region. There’s also a more expensive model, called the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400 coming soon, which provides 5.4Gbps speed and two Ethernet ports.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Cliff Joseph)

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: Design

Plugs directly into mains socket

Four internal antennae

No mains pass-through

The Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 has a fairly conventional design for a range extender, looking like an oversized white plastic plug that you can simply insert into a mains power socket in any room where your Wi-Fi might need a boost. The size of the device is partly due to the fact that it houses four internal antennae to boost the Wi-Fi signal. There’s also an LED status light on the front that monitors the strength of the Wi-Fi signal coming from your main router, so you can use this to help position the Repeater during set-up.

There’s also one Ethernet port on the base of the Repeater, which can provide a wired connection for a laptop or games console (although the Repeater itself is still connecting to your main router via Wi-Fi, so this Ethernet connection isn’t entirely wireless). It’s a shame, though, that the Repeater doesn’t also include a pass-through socket that would allow you to plug other devices into the mains, so that you don’t lose the use of that power socket.

(Image credit: Future / Cliff Joseph)

We’ve also criticized Devolo’s Home Network app in the past, as it could be confusing and unclear for people who haven’t used a repeater or range extender before, but Devolo has recently redesigned the app to make it a bit easier to use.

You need to start with the Repeater plugged into a power socket close to your own Wi-Fi router, which provides your Internet connection. It initially creates its own Wi-Fi network, and you connect your iOS or Android device to the Repeater so that the app can communicate with the Repeater. The app then asks you to enter the name (SSID) and password for your existing Wi-Fi network so that it can connect the Repeater to your network and continue to use the same login details. This allows your computers and devices to connect to the Repeater using the same Wi-Fi password as before - although you do have the option of giving the Repeater its own name and password later on if you prefer.

The new app still has a few rough edges, though, as it sometimes told us that it couldn’t detect the Repeater, even though the Repeater had successfully connected to our main Wi-Fi network and - after restarting the Devolo app - seemed to be working perfectly normally. We also had trouble changing the name and password for the Repeater, as the app initially failed to save the new login details, forcing us to unplug and restart the Repeater.

Once that’s done, you simply unplug the Repeater and move it to another location that is about halfway between your main router and the room or area where you need to improve the Wi-Fi signal. This ensures that the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 picks up a strong signal from your router and is then able to extend that signal into the rooms that need it.

Design: 3 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Cliff Joseph)

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: Performance

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 3Gbps

Extends existing wi-fi network

One Ethernet port

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: Benchmarks Benchmarks (single, merged network): Ookla Speed Test

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 150Mbps/150Mbps 20GB Steam Download

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 19MB/s

When using the Ookla speed test, our normal broadband service provides a consistent 150Mbps download speed for devices that are close to our main router, along with 19MB/s for Steam downloads. But, as mentioned, the router’s Wi-Fi can’t quite reach all the way to our back office, so computers in that room normally have to rely on PowerLine adaptors to provide a wired connection instead.

So, following Devolo’s recommendations, we plugged the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 into a power socket in a hallway that was about halfway between the office and our router. This provided a good Wi-Fi signal for the Repeater, which it then relayed into the back office, maintaining the Ookla test at 150Mbps and Steam at 19MB/s with no trouble at all.

A single range extender such as this won’t cover your entire home, so owners of larger homes may need to invest in a more expensive mesh networking system. However, if you just need to boost your Wi-Fi in a couple of upstairs bedrooms then the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 will work a treat.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000?

(Image credit: Future / Cliff Joseph)

Buy it if...

You Wi-Fi needs a boost

It’s not a ‘whole home’ solution, but the Repeater 3000 is a good option for specific locations, such as an upstairs bedroom, or out in the garden, that your normal wi-fi router can’t quite reach.

Your existing router supports Wi-Fi 6

The Repeater 3000 will still work with older routers that only have Wi-Fi 5, but it makes sense to use it with a router and other devices that support the newer Wi-Fi 6 standard.

You’re on a budget

Mesh networking systems can cover your entire home in high-speed wi-fi, but they can be pretty expensive. A range extender such as this provides a more affordable option for just one or two rooms.

Don't buy it if...

You have lots of bedrooms

If you’re lucky enough to have a large home with lots of bedrooms and an enormous garden then you’re probably better off investing in a mesh networking system that can cover larger areas.

You’re still on Wi-Fi 5

Many people still have routers, computers and other devices that use the older Wi-Fi 5, so you won’t get the full benefits of the Wi-Fi 6 technology used by the Repeater 3000.

You just want to watch Netflix

With a top speed of 3Gbps, the Repeater 3000 is far faster than most domestic broadband services, and a slower, cheaper range extender will be fine for web browsing or streaming music and video.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6

Devolo’s Magic range is expensive, but its PowerLine features provide wired connections in places that wi-fi just can’t reach. Read our full Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) TP-Link RE700X

The RE700X is similar in design, price and performance to the Repeater 3000, but TP-Link’s Tether app is admirably easy to use. Read our full TP-Link RE700X review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Netgear Nighthawk EAX80

It’s one of the most expensive range extenders around, but the desktop design of the Nighthawk EAX80 provides blazing 6Gbps speeds, and four Ethernet ports. Read our full Netgear Nighthawk EAX80 review (opens in new tab)

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value It’s not overloaded with extra features, but the Repeater 3000 provides good Wi-Fi 6 performance at a competitive price. 4 / 5 Design The low price means that it’s something of a bare-bones range extender, with no mains pass-through and just a single Ethernet port. 3 / 5 Performance With Wi-Fi 6 running at 3Gbps, the Repeater 3000 provides good range and performance for domestic broadband services. 4 / 5 Total Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast wi-fi to the rooms where you need it. 4 / 5

First reviewed December 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test