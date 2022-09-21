Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless review

Not for those just looking for any old keyboard

Buyers who want a ridiculous amount of personalized customizability options and have deep pockets are going to appreciate everything the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless has to offer. Beyond that is a 60% keyboard that delivers phenomenal performance in a compact package.

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless: Two minute review

Despite its high price, we were already impressed with the esports-focused Corsair K65 Mini when it dropped last year due to the 60% keyboard’s mix of high performance in a compact package. The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless may cost even more but provides one of the most customizable wire-free mini keyboards available today.

Available for $179.99 (£169.99, AU $299.00), there’s a ton of value packed into the package coming in Cherry MX Red and Cherry MX Speed variants. Most notably, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless features swappable Cherry MX switches allowing buyers to fine-tune their exact gaming performance preference outside of simply changing keys.

Through Corsair’s iCUE app, everything from RGB lighting to macro customization with 8MB of storage topping off at 50 user profiles can take the personalized experience even further, easily making it the best mini keyboard for anyone looking lots of personalization.

As a wire-free keyboard, battery life is comparable to Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed depending on the actual connection. Doesn’t matter if connecting through USB-C, 2.4Ghz Slipstream transmitter or Bluetooth, performance on the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is top notch. Playing intense shooters from Halo Infinite to Call of Duty: Vanguard felt fantastic. Just be mindful, due to the limited amount of keys that certain genres probably won’t control the best such as many of the best MMO games and MOBAs that have very instense skill rotations.

Aesthetically, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is simply a joy to look at. The all Black colorway helps the bold RGB lighting pop in a well lit or dark room. There’s even a sleek light bar that wraps around the keyboard’s bottom adding wonderfully to the visual design. Unlike the K65 Mini, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless has elevation latches for more comfortable use as well. Swapping out keys and switches is an easy process thanks to the included tools as well. When it comes to build quality, the compact frame feels sturdy enough to take some bumps and bruises inside or outside of a backpack.

Connecting the keyboard is a simple process. The Corsair Slipstream transmitter has a storage port on the rear and pops out easily. Meanwhile, connecting via Bluetooth is as simple as holding the function and Caps Lock key to make it searchable. There’s also a USB-C port for charging the K70 Pro Mini Wireless.

Preferences for connections really comes down to actual needs. For better battery life at the expense of higher latency, Bluetooth it is. If users want to get that extremely high 8,000Hz polling rate, then connecting through USB-C cable works best. Individuals looking for something more in the middle should appreciate the Slipstream 2.5GHz transmitter. Outside of PC, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is compatible wirelessly not only with PC but with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles as well.

Performance is excellent when playing games like Doom Eternal, Control, Fortnite and even older games like Quake 4. As mentioned previously, Slipstream and direct USB-C connection are the way to go for maximum performance on the K70 Pro Mini Wireless.

Keystrokes have a tactile feel with the right springy resistance. This was more notable when engaging in more general computing tasks like writing editorials in Google Docs or emails. If coming from a full-sized or TKL keyboard, it’s going to take some adjusting to the smaller 60%. Over time, successfully typing or manoeuvring in games will become second nature.

Through iCUE, polling rates and macros can be customized to personal preference as well. Having 8GB of onboard memory helps when setting up macros and response times over various titles. Customizing those features alongside RGB light settings is an intuitive experience through iCUE.

Battery life is fairly standard for a wireless 60% gaming keyboard. Connecting through Slipstream transmitter with RGB lighting on, we got near the promised 32 hours Corsair claimed was possible. Bluetooth connection is supposed to provide around 200 hours at the cost of a lower polling rate. The internal rechargeable Lithium-Ion Polymer battery can recharge to full in a just a few hours.

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless offers a lot with its $179 price point. On a hardware and software level, the customization options are near limitless. Tailoring settings to suit one’s preferred gaming or typing experience on a 60% keyboard at this level is bonkers considering its wire-free functionality. Even choosing how one wants to connect their K70 Pro Mini Wireless comes off impressive. Serious gamers looking for a wireless 60% keyboard that’ll give them a competitive edge without the loss of efficient functionality should definitely give the K70 Pro Mini Wireless a shot.

Should you buy a Corsair K70 Mini Wireless?

Buy it if...

You need a high-performance 60% wireless keyboard

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless's 8,000Hz polling rate alone makes this the 60% gaming keyboard to own.

You want lots of customization options

From swappable switches to iCue, to as many as 50 profiles through 8MB of on-board storage, this keyboard is a dream for someone wanting a truly personalized experience.

You want multiple connections

Besides being compatible to Microsoft and Sony’s current-gen consoles alongside PC, the ability to connect via Slipstream transmitter and Bluetooth adds to its customizable options.

Don't buy if...

You need something a bit more affordable

At $179.99, the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless is expensive compared to other gaming-focused wireless keyboards. If you want to play, just make sure you have the dough to pay.

You're not looking for a lot of customization

This keyboard is for those who want a very personalized keyboard experience. If you're just looking for a small gaming keyboard, there are cheaper options that will get the job done.

